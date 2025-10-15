The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saints and friends are given food at a Church meetinghouse in the Philippines after an earthquake on Oct. 10, 2025, in Davao Oriental.

Just over a week after a powerful earthquake devastated Cebu and nearby provinces, another strong tremor struck the southern Philippines — this time off the coast of Manay, Davao Oriental, in Mindanao.

Rescuers check for survivors in the ruins of a collapsed building on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, after a strong earthquake struck Bogo city, Cebu Province, Central Philippines. | Aaron Favila, Associated Press

On Oct. 10, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded the quake at magnitude 7.4, followed by nearly 300 aftershocks, the strongest reaching 5.8. The shaking was felt across much of Mindanao, prompting temporary evacuations and power interruptions in several provinces.

Latter-day Saints and friends find refuge at a Church meetinghouse in the Philippines after an earthquake struck on Oct. 10, 2025, in Davao Oriental. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionaries and members safe

Area leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirmed that all full-time missionaries serving in Mindanao are safe and accounted for. Three missionary apartments sustained cracks during the high-magnitude tremors but were cleared for continued use after inspection.

Latter-day Saints and friends find refuge at a Church meetinghouse in the Philippines after an earthquake struck on Oct. 10, 2025, in Davao Oriental. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Many Church members were directly affected by the quake, though no injuries or fatalities have been reported among Latter-day Saints.

Meetinghouses shelter families in need

Latter-day Saints and friends find refuge at a Church meetinghouse in the Philippines after an earthquake struck on Oct. 10, 2025, in Davao Oriental. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While most residents have since returned to their homes, some families — including those of other faiths — sought refuge in Latter-day Saint meetinghouses. These chapels, now serving as temporary evacuation centers, provide a safe place to sleep and give access to food and clean water, according to a post on social media from the Philippines’ Newsroom.

Latter-day Saints and friends find refuge at a Church meetinghouse in the Philippines after an earthquake struck on Oct. 10, 2025, in Davao Oriental. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Local congregations quickly organized to care for those displaced. Volunteers prepared and distributed hot meals and other immediate necessities.

Minor damage to Church facilities

Latter-day Saints and friends find refuge at a Church meetinghouse in the Philippines after an earthquake struck on Oct. 10, 2025, in Davao Oriental. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Several meetinghouses across the region sustained only minor cosmetic damage and have all been assessed as structurally sound.

Area and local leaders continue to assess needs of Latter-day Saints and friends.

Continuing relief across the Philippines

People grieve after identifying the body of a victim outside Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. | Jacqueline Hernandez, Associated Press

The Mindanao earthquake comes just days after Latter-day Saints in the Visayas region began major relief operations following the Oct. 2 Cebu quake that claimed dozens of lives. Despite the back-to-back disasters, Church members throughout the Philippines have rallied in faith, unity and service.