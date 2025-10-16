Matthew White takes part in a Cincinnati NAACP coat drive in a Church meetinghouse in Cincinnati, Ohio. He began working with the local chapter in 2019.

When President Russell M. Nelson, then President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, attended and spoke at the 2019 national NAACP convention in Detroit, Michigan, a Latter-day Saint in Ohio felt prompted to act.

“When you see someone that is in need, when you see a community that is in need, we need to reach out,” said Matthew White, a member of the West Chester Ward in the Cincinnati Ohio North Stake. “As followers of Jesus Christ, we need to reach out, because that’s what he would do.”

At the 2019 NAACP convention, President Nelson said: ”As president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I pray that we may increasingly call each other dear friends. May we go forward doing our best to exemplify the two great commandments — to love God and love each of his children. Arm in arm and shoulder to shoulder, may we strive to lift our brothers and sisters everywhere, in every way we can. This world will never be the same.”

Matthew White at the 2025 NAACP Freedom Fund Award Ceremony receives the Cincinnati NAACP 2025 Individual Community Outreach and Partnership Award in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Oct. 4, 2025. | Michelle Smethers

Inspired by this call to serve, White joined his local NAACP chapter that year and immediately got to work. He played a pivotal role in forming a relationship between the Cincinnati NAACP and all the Cincinnati stakes that resulted in the donation of hundreds of coats to local schools and children in need.

White explained, “They didn’t have jackets. They didn’t have gloves. That’s not right.” His active involvement helped build bridges between the Church and the NAACP, highlighting mutual goals of service and community support.

The collaboration has been well-received, fostering a relationship characterized by love, friendship and understanding. Local media have covered his efforts, emphasizing broader social impact.

White mentioned, “I see them smiling, laughing. I actually helped the kids put their jacket on and make sure it fits well,” underscoring the direct, personal influence of these donations.

Matthew White at a NAACP coat drive outside a meetinghouse in Ohio, in 2021. | Provided by Michelle Smethers

On Oct. 4, White received the Cincinnati NAACP 2025 Individual Community Outreach and Partnership Award. While he never sought recognition for his service, he wanted the Church to be recognized rather than himself. He accepted the honor at the 2025 NAACP Freedom Fund Award Ceremony in front of an audience of about 900 people.

White’s efforts have not only provided assistance to those in need but have also fostered collaborative relationships aimed at community outreach, all rooted in the example set by President Nelson’s call to action.

Matthew White, center, stands with friends and family at the 2025 NAACP Freedom Fund Award Ceremony on Oct. 4, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio. | Michelle Smethers

President Nelson taught, “We are all connected, and we have a God-given responsibility to help make life better for those around us.”

Said White: “It’s a good feeling to have done something to help my brothers and sisters. That’s what it’s all about: fulfilling our responsibility to serve others and help make their life a little easier.”