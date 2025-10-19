‘Come, Follow Me’ for Oct. 20-26: What have Church leaders said about Doctrine and Covenants 121-123?

This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Doctrine and Covenants 121-123, which includes Joseph Smith’s lament from Liberty Jail.

Following are a few quotes from past and present leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about these sections of the Doctrine and Covenants.

Doctrine and Covenants 121

“When we make and keep covenants with God, we can have confidence that is born of the Spirit. The Lord told the Prophet Joseph Smith that our confidence can ‘wax strong in the presence of God’ (Doctrine and Covenants 121:45). Imagine the comfort of having confidence in the presence of God. …

“Now, how do we gain such confidence? The Lord answers this question with these words: ‘Let thy bowels … be full of charity towards all men … and let virtue garnish thy thoughts unceasingly; then shall thy confidence wax strong in the presence of God’ (Doctrine and Covenants 121:45).

“There’s the key. In the Lord’s own words, charity and virtue open the way to having confidence before God. Brothers and sisters, we can do this. Our confidence can truly wax strong in the presence of God, right now.”

— The late President Russell M. Nelson, then the President of the Church, April 2025 general conference, “Confidence in the Presence of God”

“Please note the use of the word ‘chosen’ in the following familiar verses from the Doctrine and Covenants:

“‘Behold, there are many called, but few are chosen. And why are they not chosen?

“‘Because their hearts are set so much upon the things of this world, and aspire to the honors of men’ (Doctrine and Covenants 121:34-35).

“I believe the implication of these verses is quite straightforward. God does not have a list of favorites to which we must hope our names will someday be added. He does not limit ‘the chosen’ to a restricted few. Instead, our hearts, our desires, our honoring of sacred gospel covenants and ordinances, our obedience to the commandments, and, most importantly, the Savior’s redeeming grace and mercy determine whether we are counted as one of God’s chosen.”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2022 general conference, “Put On Thy Strength, O Zion”

“How long do we wait for relief from hardships that come upon us? What about enduring personal trials while we wait and wait, and help seems so slow in coming? Why the delay when burdens seem more than we can bear?

“While asking such questions, we can, if we try, hear another’s cry echoing from a dank, dark prison cell during one of the coldest winters then on record in that locale.

“‘O God, where art thou?’ we hear from the depths of Liberty Jail. ‘And where is the pavilion that covereth thy hiding place? How long shall thy hand be stayed?’ (Doctrine and Covenants 121:1-2.) How long, O Lord, how long?

“So, we are not the first nor will we be the last to ask such questions when sorrows bear down on us or an ache in our heart goes on and on. …

“While we work and wait together for the answers to some of our prayers, I offer you my apostolic promise that they are heard and they are answered, though perhaps not at the time or in the way we wanted. But they are always answered at the time and in the way an omniscient and eternally compassionate parent should answer them. My beloved brothers and sisters, please understand that He who never sleeps nor slumbers cares for the happiness and ultimate exaltation of His children above all else that a divine being has to do. He is pure love, gloriously personified, and Merciful Father is His name.”

— President Jeffrey R. Holland, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2020 general conference, “Waiting on the Lord”

"Not My Will But Thine" is by Walter Rane. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“There is a mortal tendency, even a temptation, when we find ourselves in the middle of trials, troubles or afflictions to cry out, ‘Master, carest thou not that I perish? Save me.’ Even Joseph Smith pleaded from an awful prison, ‘O God, where art thou? And where is the pavilion that covereth thy hiding place?’ (Doctrine and Covenants 121:1).

“Certainly, the Savior of the world understands our mortal limitations, for He teaches us how to feel peace and calm even when the winds blow fiercely around us and billowing waves threaten to sink our hopes.”

— Sister Lisa L. Harkness, then the first counselor in the Primary general presidency, October 2020 general conference, “Peace, Be Still”

“How many of us struggle, from time to time, with negative thoughts or feelings about ourselves? I do. It’s an easy trap. Satan is the father of all lies, especially when it comes to misrepresentations about our own divine nature and purpose. Thinking small about ourselves does not serve us well. Instead it holds us back. …

“In contrast, the Lord assures us that when we have virtuous thoughts, He will bless us with confidence, even the confidence to know who we really are. There’s never been a more crucial time to heed His words. ‘Let virtue garnish thy thoughts unceasingly,’ He said. ‘Then shall thy confidence wax strong in the presence of God; and … the Holy Ghost shall be thy constant companion’ (Doctrine and Covenants 121:45-46).”

— Sister Joy D. Jones, then the Primary general president, October 2017 general conference, “Value Beyond Measure”

“You will remember the Lord’s counsel: ‘Reproving betimes with sharpness, when moved upon by the Holy Ghost; and then showing forth afterwards an increase of love toward him whom thou hast reproved, lest he esteem thee to be his enemy’ (Doctrine and Covenants 121:43).

“The word ‘increase’ has special meaning in preparing priesthood holders when they need correction. The word suggests an increase of a love that was already there. The ‘showing forth’ is about the increase. Those of you who are preparing priesthood holders will certainly see them make mistakes. Before they receive your correction, they must have felt of your love early and steadily. They must have felt your genuine praise before they will accept your correction.”

— President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, October 2014 general conference, “The Preparatory Priesthood”

Doctrine and Covenants 122

“Church leaders are frequently asked, ‘Why does a just God allow bad things to happen, especially to good people?’ and ‘Why are those who are righteous and in the Lord’s service not immune from such tragedies?’

“We do not know all the answers; however, we do know important principles that allow us to face trials, tribulation and adversities with faith and confidence in a bright future that awaits each of us. No better example exists in scripture with respect to passing through tribulation than the word of the Lord to Joseph Smith, the Prophet, while he was a prisoner in Liberty Jail.

“The Lord in part declared:

“‘If the very jaws of hell shall gape open the mouth wide after thee, know thou, my son, that all these things shall give thee experience, and shall be for thy good.

“‘The Son of Man hath descended below them all. Art thou greater than he? …

“‘Fear not what man can do, for God shall be with you forever and ever’ (Doctrine and Covenants 122:7-9).

“It is clear we have a Father in Heaven who knows and loves us personally and understands our suffering perfectly. His Son, Jesus Christ, is our Savior and Redeemer.”

— Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2023 general conference, “Be Peaceable Followers of Christ”

"Liberty Jail" is by Welden Andersen. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Yet the Prophet Joseph Smith, one of the greatest of His prophets, suffered in prison and was taught the lesson we all profit from and need in our recurring tests of faith: ‘And if thou shouldst be cast into the pit, or into the hands of murderers, and the sentence of death passed upon thee; if thou be cast into the deep; if the billowing surge conspire against thee; if fierce winds become thine enemy; if the heavens gather blackness, and all the elements combine to hedge up the way; and above all, if the very jaws of hell shall gape open the mouth wide after thee, know thou, my son, that all these things shall give thee experience, and shall be for thy good’ (Doctrine and Covenants 122:7).

“You might reasonably wonder why a loving and all-powerful God allows our mortal test to be so hard. It is because He knows that we must grow in spiritual cleanliness and stature to be able to live in His presence in families forever. To make that possible, Heavenly Father gave us a Savior and the power to choose for ourselves by faith to keep His commandments and to repent and so come unto Him.”

— President Henry B. Eyring, then the second counselor in the First Presidency, October 2020 general conference, “Tested, Proved and Polished”

“While love for Joseph [Smith] grew, so also did hostility. At the age of 38, he was murdered by a mob of 150 men with painted faces. While the Prophet’s life abruptly ended, the good and evil spoken of Joseph was just beginning.

“Should we be surprised with the evil spoken against him? The apostle Paul was called mad and deranged. Our Beloved Savior, the Son of God, was labeled gluttonous, a winebibber and possessed of a devil.

“The Lord told Joseph of his destiny:

“‘The ends of the earth shall inquire after thy name, and fools shall have thee in derision, and hell shall rage against thee;

“‘While the pure in heart, … the wise, … and the virtuous, shall seek … blessings constantly from under thy hand’ (Doctrine and Covenants 122:1-2).”

— Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2014 general conference, “Joseph Smith”

Doctrine and Covenants 123

“Can we instead choose the faithful posture of our prophet when he promises miracles in our families? If we do, our joy will increase even if turbulence increases. He’s promising that an overview effect can be experienced now, regardless of our circumstances.

“Having this eye of faith now is a recapturing, or an echo, of the faith we had before we came to this planet. It sees past the uncertainty of a moment, allowing us to ‘cheerfully do all things that lie in our power; and then … stand still’ (Doctrine and Covenants 123:17).”

— Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, “Seeing God’s Family Through the Overview Lens”

“Many on earth today ‘are only kept from the truth because they know not where to find it’ (Doctrine and Covenants 123:12). Some would have us believe that truth is relative — that each person should determine for himself or herself what is true. Such a belief is but wishful thinking for those who mistakenly think they will not also be accountable to God.”

— The late President Russell M. Nelson, then the President of the Church, October 2022 general conference, “What Is True?”

“Bark Diana — Bremerhaven, Germany” is by President Henry B. Eyring. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“When Joseph Smith was imprisoned in Liberty Jail, he wrote letters of instruction to Church members and leaders and reminded them that ‘a very large ship is benefited very much by a very small helm in the time of a storm, by being kept workways with the wind and the waves’ (Doctrine and Covenants 123:16).

“A ‘helm’ is a wheel or tiller and the associated equipment used to steer a ship or a boat. And ‘workways with the wind and the waves’ denotes turning a ship so that it maintains its balance and does not capsize during a storm.

“Gospel principles are for me and you what a helm is to a ship. Correct principles enable us to find our way and to stand firm, steadfast and immovable so we do not lose our balance and fall in the raging latter-day storms of darkness and confusion.”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2021 general conference, “The Principles of My Gospel”

“My dear friends, why is shining our light so important? The Lord has told us that ‘there are many yet on the earth … who are only kept from the truth because they know not where to find it’ (Doctrine and Covenants 123:12). We can help. We can intentionally shine our light so others may see. We can extend an invitation. We can walk the journey with those who are taking a step toward the Savior, no matter how halting. We can gather Israel.”

— Sister Bonnie H. Cordon, then the Young Women general president, April 2020 general conference, “That They May See”