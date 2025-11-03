The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Buenos Aires, Argentina, smile while holding hygiene kits to be distributed at community centers in the city. Members assembled the kits as part of a day of service on Sept. 27, 2025, celebrating 100 years of the restored gospel in South America.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of South America’s dedication for the preaching of the gospel, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay participated in a Centennial Day of Service Sept. 27.

See how members in Argentina responded to the call to action and served their communities.

Government recognition in Buenos Aires

Members of the Church in Buenos Aires earned the praise of the chief of government, Jorge Macri, by serving the city’s ministry of social development.

Macri expressed his gratitude for the members, specifically “the commitment and human warmth with which they worked for those who need it most.”

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Buenos Aires, Argentina, write notes and assemble hygiene kits to be distributed at community centers in the city. The project was part of a day of service on Sept. 27, 2025, celebrating 100 years of the restored gospel in South America. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Roughly 300 volunteers put together 540 hygiene kits to be distributed to various community centers throughout the city.

An additional 200 kits were prepared for the inclusion center at the Basilica of Mary Help of Christians, which belongs to the Caritas Parish of the Archdiocese of Buenos Aires.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints paint a social inclusion center in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The project was part of a day of service on Sept. 27, 2025, celebrating 100 years of the restored gospel in South America. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

They also worked together to paint four ministry of social development inclusion centers, reported the Church’s Spanish language Newsroom.

Other government representatives noted the orderliness and organization of the activity, describing it as an “example of interinstitutional collaboration and selfless service.”

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Buenos Aires, Argentina, smile with boxes of hygiene kits to be distributed at community centers in the city. Members assembled the kits as part of a day of service on Sept. 27, 2025, celebrating 100 years of the restored gospel in South America. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Acts of love in Córdoba

Members of the Córdoba Argentina South Stake completed three different projects benefiting their community.

Lautaro Arroyo, a young man who participated in the activity, said the members were leaving their mark by sharing their talents and love.

Members of the Córdoba Argentina South Stake smile for a photo at Mi Pequeño Mundo Azul Civil Association in Córdoba, Argentina, Sept. 27, 2025. The group painted and performed repairs at the establishment as part of a Day of Service celebrating 100 years of the gospel in South America. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This day has filled my soul,” he said. “Sharing with my peers has made me see the Gospel in a different way. I feel grateful to be here, being an instrument in the Lord’s hands.”

Some members provided labor to Las Omas Civil Association in Córdoba, Argentina — which provides support and training to women in vulnerable situations — and built a cement platform that will serve as the foundation for the institution’s future multipurpose room.

Members of the Córdoba Argentina South Stake paint a community building in Córdoba, Argentina, Sept. 27, 2025. The group painted and performed repairs at the establishment as part of a Day of Service celebrating 100 years of the gospel in South America. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Local Church leaders presented three sewing machines to the establishment, which will be used in workshops, reported the Church’s Spanish language Newsroom.

Las Omas President Alida Weth said the association was honored to be the recipient of the members’ kindness.

Members of the Córdoba Argentina South Stake pose for a photo with a newly laid concrete foundation for the Las Omas Civil Association in Córdoba, Argentina, Sept. 27, 2025. The group laid the new foundation as part of a Day of Service celebrating 100 years of the gospel in South America. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We feel incredibly honored. We feel like we’ve emerged from invisibility and are sharing your extraordinary kindness,” she said. “For us, it’s a great act of love. The gratitude we feel is immense; it fills our hearts.”

Additionally, stake members painted, cleaned and repaired a recreation area in Alta Gracia and at Mi Pequeño Mundo Azul Civil Association — which supports children with autism — in Córdoba.

Serving firefighters in Marcos Paz

Church members in Marcos Paz took on the motto “serving those who serve.”

They delivered hygiene products and canned food to volunteer firefighters stationed in Mariano Acosta, Marcos Paz, Las Heras and Lobos, according to the Church’s Spanish language Newsroom.

The firefighters expressed their gratitude to the members, highlighting the importance of community support for institutions that work in risky situations to protect others.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Marco Paz, Argentina, smile after delivering hygiene products and canned food to local volunteer firefighters Sept. 27, 2025. The project was part of a day of service celebrating 100 years of the restored gospel in South America. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jars of canned food put together by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Marco Paz, Argentina, display uplifting quotes. Church members distributed the food to local volunteer firefighters Sept. 27, 2025, as part of a day of service celebrating 100 years of the restored gospel in South America. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Serving despite the rain

Other wards and stakes cleaned, repaired and painted various establishments, including a recreation area in Recreo, a hospital in San Justo, a public square in Paiva, and a school in Concordia.

Romina Cutura — director of primary health care for the General Pueyrredón municipality — observed members making repairs to the Meyrelles Primary Health Care Center in Mar del Plata.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints paint the Meyrelles Primary Health Care Center in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Sept. 27, 2025. The project was part of a day of service celebrating 100 years of the restored gospel in South America. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It moves me to be here and see everyone working despite the rain, despite all the factors that sometimes prevent these actions from taking place,” she said. “Here you are, all together, enhancing our health center, which provides care and service to the entire community of this neighborhood.”

Those interested in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Church in South America can find more information on the centennial website.

Members of the Sante Fe Argentina North Stake paint concrete and plant trees in the community, Sept. 27, 2025. The project was part of a day of service celebrating 100 years of the restored gospel in South America. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of the Sante Fe Argentina North Stake smile as they plant flower beds in the community, Sept. 27, 2025. The project was part of a day of service celebrating 100 years of the restored gospel in South America. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of the Sante Fe Argentina North Stake paint a building in the community, Sept. 27, 2025. The project was part of a day of service celebrating 100 years of the restored gospel in South America. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints