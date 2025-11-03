In honor of the 100th anniversary of South America’s dedication for the preaching of the gospel, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay participated in a Centennial Day of Service Sept. 27.
See how members in Argentina responded to the call to action and served their communities.
Government recognition in Buenos Aires
Members of the Church in Buenos Aires earned the praise of the chief of government, Jorge Macri, by serving the city’s ministry of social development.
Macri expressed his gratitude for the members, specifically “the commitment and human warmth with which they worked for those who need it most.”
Roughly 300 volunteers put together 540 hygiene kits to be distributed to various community centers throughout the city.
An additional 200 kits were prepared for the inclusion center at the Basilica of Mary Help of Christians, which belongs to the Caritas Parish of the Archdiocese of Buenos Aires.
They also worked together to paint four ministry of social development inclusion centers, reported the Church’s Spanish language Newsroom.
Other government representatives noted the orderliness and organization of the activity, describing it as an “example of interinstitutional collaboration and selfless service.”
Lautaro Arroyo, a young man who participated in the activity, said the members were leaving their mark by sharing their talents and love.
“This day has filled my soul,” he said. “Sharing with my peers has made me see the Gospel in a different way. I feel grateful to be here, being an instrument in the Lord’s hands.”
Some members provided labor to Las Omas Civil Association in Córdoba, Argentina — which provides support and training to women in vulnerable situations — and built a cement platform that will serve as the foundation for the institution’s future multipurpose room.
Local Church leaders presented three sewing machines to the establishment, which will be used in workshops, reported the Church’s Spanish language Newsroom.
Las Omas President Alida Weth said the association was honored to be the recipient of the members’ kindness.
“We feel incredibly honored. We feel like we’ve emerged from invisibility and are sharing your extraordinary kindness,” she said. “For us, it’s a great act of love. The gratitude we feel is immense; it fills our hearts.”
Additionally, stake members painted, cleaned and repaired a recreation area in Alta Gracia and at Mi Pequeño Mundo Azul Civil Association — which supports children with autism — in Córdoba.
Serving firefighters in Marcos Paz
Church members in Marcos Paz took on the motto “serving those who serve.”
They delivered hygiene products and canned food to volunteer firefighters stationed in Mariano Acosta, Marcos Paz, Las Heras and Lobos, according to the Church’s Spanish language Newsroom.
The firefighters expressed their gratitude to the members, highlighting the importance of community support for institutions that work in risky situations to protect others.
Romina Cutura — director of primary health care for the General Pueyrredón municipality — observed members making repairs to the Meyrelles Primary Health Care Center in Mar del Plata.
“It moves me to be here and see everyone working despite the rain, despite all the factors that sometimes prevent these actions from taking place,” she said. “Here you are, all together, enhancing our health center, which provides care and service to the entire community of this neighborhood.”
Those interested in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Church in South America can find more information on the centennial website.