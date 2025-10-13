Open-house tours begin for Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The exterior of the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple.

The open-house phase is underway for the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The public is invited to visit this house of the Lord from Oct. 16 to Nov. 1, excluding Sundays. Tours begin with a media day on Monday, Oct. 13, and invited-guest tours Oct. 14-15.

Guiding media representatives, government officials and religious leaders through the temple on this first day of tours were three Church leaders: Elder Joaquin E. Costa, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s South America South Area; Elder Mathias Held, a General Authority Seventy; and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency.

All three have roots in South America — Elder Costa and Sister Spannaus were born in Argentina, and Elder Held was born in Colombia.

The celestial room inside the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Costa said that those who tour the Bahía Blanca temple “will feel peace and will be strengthened in the face of the challenges that surround them,” according to an Oct. 13 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Elder Held, emphasizing that “temples are unique places where people can strengthen their faith and family bonds,” invited those present to allow the temple to speak to their hearts.

Sister Spannaus gave a message on peace and hope, saying, “In the midst of life’s difficult moments, the temple is a refuge where we can feel the peace that comes from God.”

During the media day, Bahía Blanca Mayor Federico Susbielles expressed gratitude to have the new temple in his city. He said, “The most important thing about the temple is the peace felt inside and the message of hope it conveys.”

As previously announced, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple Sunday, Nov. 23.

The Church released interior and exterior photographs of the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple on ChurchofJesusChrist.org in conjunction with Monday’s media day.

After dedication, the Bahía Blanca temple will be the fifth house of the Lord in Argentina and the 211th operating temple of the Church. It will also be the southernmost in South America, until the construction of the Puerto Montt Chile Temple.

An instruction room inside the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Design and features

A single-story building of about 23,400 square feet, the Bahía Blanca temple is made of concrete and structural steel, clad with Portuguese Moleanos limestone. The edifice draws inspiration from other religious and historical architectural designs in the region — like its carved stone exterior and gray mara granite base inspired by the city’s historic main plaza.

Art-glass windows showcase the jarilla flower, native to the region, and incorporate geometric patterns found in design motifs throughout the temple. Several paintings illustrate the life and ministry of Jesus Christ, as well as majestic landscapes.

An art-glass window inside the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mahogany wood is used in paneling, doors and moldings throughout the temple, with decorative bronze hardware. Crema Marfil marble and Cenia Beige stone are used in the flooring, with colorful custom rugs adorning the entryway, bridal room and celestial room.

Surrounding the temple, various trees, shrubs and perennial plants native to Argentina adorn the gardens. A two-story auxiliary building also stands on the 8-acre property, serving as the temple’s arrival center and a residence for temple leaders.

The baptistry inside the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This temple and the Church in Argentina

The late Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on April 5, 2020. It was one of eight temple locations he identified in April 2020 general conference.

Ground was broken for the Bahía Blanca temple on April 9, 2022, presided over by Elder Costa, then second counselor in the South America South Area presidency. He thanked government authorities, saying, “We are grateful for the tolerance and openness to receive missionaries, allow construction and provide a safe environment for the restored Church of Jesus Christ to grow.”

The recommend desk inside the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Argentina is currently home to four dedicated temples — in Buenos Aires (dedicated in 1986), Córdoba (2015), Salta (2024) and Mendoza (2024). Two houses of the Lord are in planning stages in the country — a second in Buenos Aires, announced in 2022, and one in Rosario, announced in 2024.

The first branch in Argentina, the Liniers Branch, was established in December 1925 — the same month Elder Melvin J. Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated South America for the preaching of the gospel.

Today, almost 100 years later, Argentina has more than 490,000 Latter-day Saints in over 730 congregations.

A sealing room inside the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple

Address: Avenida Alberto Pedro Cabrera and Luis Vera Road, Bahía Blanca, Argentina

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson

Groundbreaking: April 9, 2022, presided over by Elder Joaquin E. Costa, a General Authority Seventy

Public open house: Oct. 16 through Nov. 1, 2025, excluding Sundays

To be dedicated: Nov. 23, 2025, by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Property size: 8 acres

Building size: 23,400 square feet

Building height: 98.4 feet

