Uruguay celebrates the centennial of the Church in South America

Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay, fills with members and friends to celebrate the Centennial celebration of the church in South America on Oct. 20, 2025.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Church’s official beginning in South America. To celebrate, members and friends gathered on Oct. 20 at the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay, for a day of art, music and faith-based reflection.

The event featured musical performances, art exhibits and opportunities for spiritual reflection on Jesus Christ and the century-long legacy of the Church’s service in South America.

Attendees pose in their traditional dress during the Centennial celebration of the Church in South America in Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Oct. 20, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church first reached Uruguay in 1940 during the South American basketball championship in Montevideo, when Rolf Larson, an Argentine basketball star, helped bring publicity to the Church as a player for Argentina’s team.

The first congregation was organized in 1944. By the end of 1948, the Church had grown to 14 congregations and one operating mission. The Church continues to grow today in Uruguay and the rest of the continent.

Today, Uruguay is home to the Montevideo Uruguay Temple with the Rivera Uruguay Temple announced, two missions — with a third effective July 1, 2026 — and more than 160 congregations.

Attendees at the Centennial celebration of the Church in South America wear traditional clothes in the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Oct. 20, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Eduardo Gavarret, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the South America South Area Presidency, said in a news release on the Church’s Spanish Newsroom that the event was “a true celebration of hope and unity.”

Featured performances, including traditional songs and dances, highlighted Uruguay’s cultural and spiritual richness.

Attendees at the Centennial celebration of the Church in South America wear traditional clothes in the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Oct. 20, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

According to the news release, Cardinal Daniel Sturla, Archbishop of Montevideo, attended and shared his feelings about the atmosphere of fraternity and openness he experienced throughout the day.

“Everything was very beautiful, very well organized,” said Cardinal Sturla. “I especially liked the art exhibit and the FamilySearch displays; they reflect the value the Church places on family and history.”

Leaders of various religious denominations, along with political, academic and community representatives, also attended the celebration.

Elder Eduardo Gavarrett addresses those in attendance at the Centennial celebration of the Church in South America in the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Oct. 20, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Enrique Remuñán, from ORT University in Uruguay, highlighted the collaboration between the two institutions.

“We’ve had cultural and educational work agreements for many years,” said Remuñán. “It is always a joy to reunite with friends from the Church and participate in such a positive environment.”

Local members dance in traditional Uruguay dress to celebrate the Centennial anniversary of the Church in South American at the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Oct. 20, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gavarret highlighted the various exhibition spaces dedicated to education, family history and humanitarian projects of the Church in Uruguay that reflect “the Church’s ongoing commitment to the spiritual and social development of communities.”

“Seeing the participation of members and friends of the Church,” said Elder Gavarret. “Along with representatives of other religious communities, demonstrates that we can work together for the common good. This commemoration strengthens our sense of belonging and invites us to serve others, following the example of Jesus Christ.”