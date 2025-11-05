Stake president presents ‘Time for Reflection’ message in Scottish Parliament

President Paul Rand of the Dundee Scotland Stake smiles before giving his 'Time of Reflection' address in the Scottish Parliament Meeting on Sept. 23, 2025, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

President Paul Rand, president of the Dundee Scotland Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, addressed members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) on Sept. 23, sharing a message about intentional living in an age of digital demands and competing distractions.

Each weekly Parliament meeting includes a tradition called ‘Time for Reflection’, which invites representatives from different faiths and belief systems to open the meeting with a few minutes of hope and inspiration.

President Rand, the third member of the Church to give the opening address, encouraged MSPs to reflect on how they spend their time and attention, inviting them to consider what matters most.

“Consider how you use your time and determine what is the good, better and best use of it,” said President Rand in his address. “Whatever your belief, give yourself regular time to quietly contemplate, serve others and spend quality time with the people you love.”

In preparation for his address, President Rand sought inspiration through prayer, with one persistent thought being President Dallin H. Oaks’ October 2007 general conference talk titled “Good, Better, Best.”

Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. | Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“I was really praying hard that Heavenly Father would just inspire me,” said President Rand. “When I started to pull all my thoughts together, the one that I just couldn’t get out of my head was President Oaks’ talk on good, better, best.”

With 40 to 50 parliament members in the room during the ‘Time for Reflection’ and many others watching online, President Rand felt the gravity of his remarks. He said he felt saints on both sides of the veil being affected by his words. We have to attribute thoughts and feelings to a person, rather than us saying it.

“I really felt that there were saints on both sides of the veil that were tearing at the fact that the Church had a voice in the Scottish Parliament,” said President Rand.

President Rand used this opportunity to share his testimony as well as strengthen the testimony of those around him. He ensured everyone knew he was giving this address and provided them the opportunity to watch it online.

“I told all my workmates,” said President Rand. “I don’t hide that I am a member from anybody.”

The Church was first brought to Scotland in 1839 and quickly grew to more than 50 established branches by 1850. The first stake was organized in 1962, and by 2015, there were over 20,000 Saints in Scotland.

Edinburgh, Scotland | Richie Chan - stock.adobe.com

The Church is now preparing for the first temple in Edinburgh, Scotland, announced at the April 2024 General Conference.

Stephen Kerr, MSP and member of the Church, welcomed President Rand to the Scottish Parliament.

“It was a privilege to welcome President Rand to Holyrood and hear his thoughtful message,” said Kerr in a news release on the United Kingdom Church Newsroom. “His emphasis on intentional living and service resonates deeply with the values we strive to uphold in public life. In a time when society is increasingly fragmented and distracted, voices like his remind us of the importance of reflection, compassion, and community.”

To watch President Rand’s address, visit the Scottish Parliament website, where the session is available for viewing.