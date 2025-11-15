‘Better than Christmas morning’: Church donation transforms Palau’s national hospital

Elder J.D. Rottweiler and Sister Melanie Rottweiler, center, smile with the medical staff of the Belau National Hospital as medical supplies are donated in Meyuns, Palau, on Nov. 4, 2025.

What began as a small wheelchair donation in 2019 has grown into a donation “better than Christmas morning” for Belau National Hospital in Meyuns, Palau, on Nov. 4.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated 85 wheelchairs, 50 hospital beds and dozens of other medical supplies — including walkers, crutches, braces and toothpaste — in order to support the country’s only government hospital.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” said Raynold Oilouch, vice president of Palau and minister of Health and Human Services, according to a news release. “This immense donation will directly enhance the quality of care and comfort provided to our patients at BNH.”

Elder J.D. Rottweiler shakes hands with Raynold B. Oilouch, vice president of Palau and minister of Health and Human Services, after the handover of the medical supplies in Belau National Hospital in Meyuns, Palau, on Nov. 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Darnelle Worswick, hospital administrator, said to the Church’s Guam/Micronesia Newsroom that the wheelchairs and other equipment were greatly needed. “With the new donations, we were able to not only stock the hospital but also provide wheelchairs to community members who needed them,” she said.

The Church and the hospital have strengthened their collaboration over the years, allowing for larger donations, this one being the biggest donation yet. Worswick said she had submitted a list of requested items, never expecting all of them to be fulfilled.

“When I got the full list of donations on the way, I could not believe it,” Worswick said.

The shipment of donations of wheelchairs, hospital beds and other medical supplies fills the Belau National Hospital in Meyuns, Palau, on Nov. 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The donations were made possible through Church members worldwide. Doctors, nurses and dentists spoke about how the new supplies will be a benefit to their operations.

Nihla Reddin, a dentist in the hospital’s oral health department, said the donations will fully stock all six exam rooms and three community health centers. Clinical nurse manager Kimberly Idip added that many of the hospital’s beds had been broken or missing.

Dentists Beautrix Taima and Nihla Reddin smile at Belau National Hospital as they receive a large donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Meyuns, Palau, on Nov. 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This donation will help replace all of our broken equipment,” said Idip in the news release. “It will make such a difference.”

Elder J.D. Rottweiler and Sister Melanie Rottweiler, senior missionaries from Sierra Vista, Arizona, facilitated the donation handover. She said the most memorable moment was seeing the hospital employees’ eyes widen as they saw the new equipment they would be using. Sister Rottweiler remembers hearing employees say, “This is better than Christmas morning.”

“Their joy was contagious,” she said. “It helped us realize how important these donations are, not only for improving patient care but also for lifting the morale of those who serve their communities every day.”

A wheelchair marked with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is donated to the Belau National Hospital in Meyuns, Palau, on Nov. 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Rottweiler has witnessed similar humanitarian efforts during her mission, which began in Mongolia. She said experiences like these remind her of how meaningful contributions and donations are to those who receive them.

“Seeing the Church’s emphasis on caring for the poor and needy, just as Jesus did, continually strengthens our testimonies and deepens our desire to serve ‘the least of these’ among our brothers and sisters,” said Sister Rottweiler.

Medical workers at Belau National Hospital unwrap a shipment of donations given from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Meyuns, Palau, on Nov. 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A shipment holding a new hospital bed is unwrapped at the handover of medical supplies donations for the Belau National Hospital in Meyuns, Palau, on Nov. 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

