Missionaries in Slovenia dedicate service reflecting allegory of the olive tree

Missionaries from the Adriatic North Mission help clean up an area of olive trees at the Debeli Rtič Health Resort on the Adriatic Sea in Slovenia on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. They harvested olives, cleared undergrowth and restored benches.

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in the small central European nation of Slovenia spent a full day in hands-on humanitarian service on Friday, Nov. 7, at the Debeli Rtič Health Resort, a Red Cross facility for disadvantaged youth along the Adriatic Sea. The missionaries harvested olives, dismantled a dilapidated greenhouse, cleared unhealthy undergrowth and restored weather-worn benches and tables.

For many, the experience felt like a reenactment of the allegory of the olive tree in Jacob 5 of the Book of Mormon — a chapter that teaches of the master of the vineyard who labors tirelessly to prune, nourish, graft and gather His people.

When Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, General Authority Seventy, was called as the Church’s Europe Central Area president in 2024, he testified that this part of the world in Europe is witnessing “the fulfillment of the vision and prophecies contained in Jacob 5. We truly live in a time of pruning, grafting and joyful growth.”

Adriatic North Mission President Brian Cordray said the symbolism is unmistakable. “This is what the missionaries were celebrating during this service day — the Lord’s hastening, and the joyful harvest that is happening in this historic region of His vineyard.”

Sister Lezlee Crittendon, a missionary serving in the Adriatic North Mission, harvests olives at the Debeli Rtič Health Resort on the Adriatic Sea in Slovenia on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Missionaries harvested olives, cleared undergrowth and restored benches. | Provided by Sister Laurie Turner Snow

Serving where healing happens

Debeli Rtič, founded in 1956, is operated by the Slovenian Red Cross and provides preventive, therapeutic and rehabilitative programs for children facing medical or social challenges.

“Our goal,” said Dr. Dušan Keber, president of the Slovenian Red Cross, “is to give them a carefree holiday and help them forget, at least during their stay with us, that they come from socially disadvantaged surroundings.”

The facility now serves nearly 20,000 children each year, offering physical activities, therapeutic sessions and creative educational programs designed to help them heal and thrive.

Resort Manager Lilijana Kozlovič expressed appreciation for the Church’s support. “Thank you for helping us make dreams grow. With your support, children can enjoy sports and workshops in a beautiful natural environment. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” she said.

Davide Lotito, a welfare and self-reliance manager for the Church, cleans benches at Debeli Rtič Health Resort on the Adriatic Sea in Slovenia on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Missionaries harvested olives, cleared undergrowth and restored benches. | Provided by Sister Laurie Turner Snow

Missionaries laboring like the Master of the vineyard

Thirty-six missionaries, joined by President Cordray and Sister Angie Cordray; Welfare and Self-Reliance Manager Davide Lotito; Adriatic North National Communications Director Ivan Majc; Rosana Majc; Elder Bernhard Cziesla, Area Seventy; and Sister Shauna Cziesla participated in this weekend of service.

According to Elder Scott Nielson, a senior missionary serving with his wife, Sister Barbara Nielson, from Pleasant Grove, Utah, the work felt spiritually symbolic.

“We were harvesting, renewing and restoring — exactly the kind of work the Savior does for each of us,” he said. “Christ never acted for Himself. He always looked outward. That’s what our missionaries are practicing every day, and this service project demonstrated it beautifully.”

Sister Brecka Jones, right, and other missionaries from the Adriatic North Mission sand boards for new benches at the Debeli Rtič Health Resort on the Adriatic Sea in Slovenia on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Missionaries harvested olives, cleared undergrowth and restored benches. | Ivan Majc, Adriatic North District national communications director

Sister Brecka Jones of Middleton, Idaho, who helped hand-rake olives and refinish benches, said, “Serving with all the missionaries at such a beautiful place was unforgettable.”

She added: “It enriched my entire mission experience. I love serving the Lord. He is the reason for our work, and He lets us be a part of it.”

Partnership built on shared purpose

Elder Jonas Corbridge, a missionary serving in the Adriatic North Mission, harvests olives at the Debeli Rtič Health Resort on the Adriatic Sea in Slovenia on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. They harvested olives, cleared undergrowth and restored benches. | Provided by Sister Laurie Turner Snow

The humanitarian day was organized by Welfare and Self-Reliance Services missionaries Elder Tyler Sheffield and Sister Chris Sheffield of Highland, Utah. In addition to coordinating volunteer efforts, they helped secure a Church humanitarian donation of $100,000 to install a new sports court where children will be able to play outdoor games including basketball, handball and pickleball.

Sister Sheffield said the Red Cross leaders were “deeply committed and sincere in their efforts to better the life of each child.”

She added that the Debeli Rtič leaders were impressed by the missionaries’ work ethic and pleased they were able to accomplish more than expected.

Before visiting the facility, Elder Sheffield said he was already impressed by the vision and impact it was having.

“I knew that the resort helped tens of thousands of disadvantaged and health-challenged children and adults heal emotionally and physically. What I didn’t anticipate was how much it would bless and transform me,” he said. “As we walked through the resort and saw children laughing, playing and learning, we observed teachers and parents interacting with children, and we understood that the sole purpose of the resort is to bring joy, comfort and healing to those in need.”

Missionaries from the Adriatic North Mission seal new benches at the Debeli Rtič Health Resort on the Adriatic Sea in Slovenia on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. They harvested olives, cleared undergrowth and restored benches. | Provided by Sister Laurie Turner Snow

Shared meals, shared spirit

The facility hosted the Church delegation of 41 missionaries and leaders, providing overnight lodging, meals and offering a ballroom for an evening of games and a testimony meeting the following morning.

Elder and Sister Cziesla were especially touched.

“It was wonderful to feel the spirit of the missionaries,” Elder Cziesla said. “I was amazed to see how much this service was appreciated by the Red Cross and how the missionaries carried such a strong, positive attitude as they worked and blessed so many lives.”

President Cordray reflected on the broader purpose of the mission leadership assignment he and Sister Cordray share.

“Anytime we create spiritual experiences that direct our missionaries to the Savior, we are fulfilling our mission purpose,” he said. “These elders and sisters have received countless blessings while in the service of God, but the experience here will be one they never forget. They will joyfully tell their children and grandchildren how they harvested olives, repaired tables and benches, and cleared out an old greenhouse to bless lives of people they never met.”

Adriatic North Mission President Brian Cordray, right, works with Debeli Rtič Health Resort workers to help clean up an area of the resort on the Adriatic Sea in Slovenia on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. | Provided by Sister Laurie Turner Snow

A region experiencing renewal and growth

The Adriatic North Mission — which covers Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro — continues to experience meaningful spiritual momentum like the significant growth occurring in Africa, Asia, the Pacific and Latin America that Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles described in October 2025 general conference.

President Cordray acknowledges the Lord’s hand in it all.

“The Lord truly is hastening his work in the Adriatic North District, and it is such a blessing for us and our dear missionaries, members and even friends of the Church to be firsthand witnesses of it.”

— Sister Laurie Snow Turner is a senior missionary in the Adriatic North Mission and an assistant communications director.

Missionaries from the Adriatic North Mission sand boards for new benches at the Debeli Rtič Health Resort on the Adriatic Sea in Slovenia on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. They harvested olives, cleared undergrowth and restored benches. | Provided by Sister Laurie Turner Snow