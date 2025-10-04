Elder Quentin L. Cook: ‘The Lord Is Hastening His Work’

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2025.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference about welcoming new converts. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Cook’s talk summary

The Lord is hastening His work despite challenging times. There is clear evidence that faith in Jesus Christ is increasing. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has seen a remarkable increase in converts and convert participation worldwide.

“In the last 36 months nearly 900,000 converts have joined the Church. These converts constitute approximately 5% of the total Church membership. … In the first six months of this year, conversions have risen by more than 20% over the previous year in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Pacific and Latin America. In North America we have seen a 17% increase.”

Latter-day Saints have a sacred duty to accept and welcome new and returning members. As the Lord hastens His work, Latter-day Saints should love, nurture and serve those who accept His gospel.

“To those of you who are new or returning to the faith, there are challenges you may face. Be patient with yourself. … Learning the pure doctrine of Jesus Christ is a lifelong pursuit, both in understanding doctrine and living a Christlike life.”

Following the Savior has never been easy in a world constantly in commotion. Fortunately, living prophets provide the guidance needed for this time.

Notable quotes

“Let me once again assure all new converts and those returning to the Lord’s Church: We love you; we need you; the Lord needs you.”

“My counsel to the members of the Church is to wrap our arms around these precious elect people who have accepted the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

“Following the Savior and His doctrine and teachings has never been easy in a world that is constantly in commotion.”

Who is Elder Cook?

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles | Matthew T Reier, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Quentin L. Cook was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 6, 2007. He is a great-great-grandson of Heber C. Kimball, who was among the first missionaries in this dispensation to preach the gospel outside North America.

He married Mary Gaddie on Nov. 30, 1962, in the Logan Utah Temple. They are the parents of three children.

Elder Cook was President Jeffrey R. Holland’s mission companion in summer 1962 during their full-time mission service in the British Isles.

He worked as an attorney and business executive in California. At the time of his calling as a General Authority Seventy in 1996, Elder Cook was vice chairman of Sutter/California Healthcare System — a California health care company with 25 hospitals and more than 26,000 employees.

What has Elder Cook done recently?

