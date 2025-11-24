New healthcare facility enhances community well-being in Sierra Leone

Officials cut the ribbon signifying the handover of the new community health care facility from the Church in Moriba Town, Sierra Leone, on Oct. 11, 2025.

On Oct. 11, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped mark a historic milestone for residents of Moriba Town, Sierra Leone, with the donation of a new community health facility. The project, completed in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, is part of the Church’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to strengthen healthcare access in the region.

The newly constructed facility is described as a “symbol of love” and a testament to the cooperation between government institutions, faith-based organizations and dedicated community members. Before its construction, residents of Moriba Town were forced to travel to neighboring communities for medical care, placing additional strain on already limited healthcare resources.

Local residents tour the new community health care facility donated by the Church in Moriba Town, Sierra Leone, on Oct. 11, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The new health center aims to ease that burden by offering essential medical services, including care for mothers, children and the elderly. It features consultation rooms, a maternity ward and a dispensary and is expected to significantly improve access to primary healthcare in Moriba Town and surrounding areas.

New hospital rooms are donated in the new community health facility in Moriba Town, Sierra Leone, on Oct. 11, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Peter B. Kpaka, president of the Sierra Leone Bo West Stake, presided over the handover ceremony. In remarks published by the Church’s Africa Newsroom, he reaffirmed the Church’s commitment to supporting local needs.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to reach out to bless lives and strengthen communities,” said President Kpaka. “We want the people of Moriba Town to know that we love them, and we will continue to support them in every way we can, as disciples of Jesus Christ.”

Church leaders, missionaries and guests gather for the handover ceremony of the new community health facility in Moriba Town, Sierra Leone, on Oct. 11, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The ceremony included community members, missionaries and officials from the Ministry of Health, all of whom expressed gratitude for the new facility and the collaboration that made it possible.

Fatmata Bintu Bockarie, a member of Sierra Leone’s Parliament and a key facilitator of the project, shared that the idea originated during a conversation with Elder Kenneth Pambu, Area Seventy, during a flight. Recognizing the urgent need for a health center, she submitted a proposal to the Church’s Material Aid department, which was later approved.

Fatmata Bintu Bockarie addresses the audience at the handover ceremony of the new community health facility on Oct. 11, 2025, in Moriba Town, Sierra Leone. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I am grateful for the progress made in the building of the Moriba Town Community Health Center and wish to sincerely thank the Church as well as everyone who has supported this project,” Bockarie said. “My aim has always been to ensure that the people of this community have access to proper facilities, and I am happy to see this vision becoming a reality.”

Community members gather to celebrate the handover of the new community health facility in Moirba Town, Sierra Leone, on Oct. 11, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Kpaka emphasized that the project reflects the Church’s core values.

“As members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we are guided by love, compassion and a deep desire to serve those in need,” he said. “This building stands today as a symbol of that love, made possible through the generous contributions of faithful members and kind donors.”

Community members gather to celebrate the handover of the new community healthcare facility in Moriba Town, Sierra Leone, on Oct. 11, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints