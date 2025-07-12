Church donation revives Sierra Leone’s only public ICU

Nurses gather with other guests to witness the ICU handover after a Church donation to the Connaught Hospital on June 25, 2025 in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

In an African country where the only public intensive care unit lacked the basics to save lives, a remarkable transformation is now offering hope and healing.

With a major renovation and equipment donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Connaught Hospital ICU in Freetown, Sierra Leone — long in need of essential upgrades — has been revitalized into a modern, life-saving facility, reported ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

At a ceremony held on June 25, government leaders, hospital staff, Church leaders and members of the community gathered to celebrate what many called a “revival.”

Pointing to He who made the donation possible, the matron of the ICU said, “On behalf of the management and staff of the hospital, I’d first of all like to thank God Almighty for making this event.”

Elder Isaac K. Morrison and Sister Hannah Morrison walking toward the newly renovated ICU to inspect its updates, after the Church donated medical equipment and renovations to the Connaught Hospital on June 25, 2025, in Freetown, Sierra Leone. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Before this donation, the ICU operated without reliable oxygen, ventilators, vital monitors or even standard patient beds. The conditions were dire, especially for a facility serving as the nation’s only public ICU and the main teaching hospital for the University of Sierra Leone’s College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences.

That critical need prompted hospital administrators to reach out to the Church for help. After visiting and assessing the facility, the Church committed not only to renovating the ICU from floor to ceiling but also to equipping it with state-of-the-art medical tools.

New ICU beds, each with their own monitors, donated by the Church to the Connaught Hospital on June 25, 2025, in Freetown, Sierra Leone. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The upgraded unit now includes 12 fully equipped critical care beds, each with ECG machines, vital sign monitors, pulse oximeters, defibrillators, infusion pumps and a centralized oxygen delivery system.

The ICU now meets international fire safety standards and includes an isolation room for patients with infectious diseases.

“This is not just renovation; this is a revival,” said Dr. Mark I. Kapuwa, Connaught’s hospital care manager. “Thanks to the unwavering partnership with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, our ICU has been reborn, renovated from floor to ceiling. Everything has been rebuilt to standard. We are thrilled beyond words.”

Dr. Mark I. Kapuwa, hospital care manager, explains the importance of the arteriali blood gas analyzer donated by the Church to the Connaught Hospital on June 25, 2025, in Freetown, Sierra Leone. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Speaking on behalf of the Church, Elder Isaac K. Morrison, General Authority Seventy and counselor in the Church’s Africa West Area presidency, reflected on how this humanitarian project aligns with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

“The Savior’s ministry was filled not only with spiritual teachings but also acts of healing,” Elder Morrison said. “Your ongoing effort to care for the sick and the afflicted is a true reflection of the example of Jesus Christ. Our Church is honored to partner with you. … May these resources further empower you to perform your noble mission of saving lives.”

Elder Isaac K. Morrison of the Seventy addresses an audience at the Connaught Hospital after a Church donation of medical equipment and a renovated ICU on June 25, 2025, in Freetown, Sierra Leone. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Pointing to the grateful leper as described in Luke 17, Kapuwa asked the matron of the ICU to represent the hospital in giving thanks.

She said: “On behalf of the management and staff of the hospital, I want to say, from the depths of my heart, to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Thank you very much. We really, really appreciate your effort and generosity in providing a conducive working environment for us and for our patients.”

The chief nurse and matron of the Connaught Hospital ICU delivers a formal expression of thanks on June 25, 2025, in Freetown, Sierra Leone, after a Church donation of medical equipment and a renovated ICU. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

First Lady Fatima Maada Bio published a release praising the renovation as a model of collaboration between government and faith-based organizations. She said, “This renovation is not merely a refurbishment; it represents a revival.”

She explained the Church and the government share a similar purpose, “This project has been realized through trust, transparency and a shared purpose, reinforcing Connaught Hospital’s status as a referral and teaching hospital.”

The first lady emphasized that the government is committed to maintaining the facility, not just as a working ICU but as an example of medical excellence that will raise the standard of training for future generations of Sierra Leonean healthcare workers.

“This initiative goes beyond physical infrastructure; it embodies the national aspiration for a high-quality working environment and public health commitment,” she said. “The government has pledged to maintain this facility, ensuring it remains an exemplary teaching and training school, raising the level of medical education and practice in the country.”

Kapuwa called the event “a proud moment of unity and progress.” He wrote on Facebook, “We are building a healthier future — one milestone at a time.”

In his remarks at the ceremony, Elder Morrison reinforced the Christlike motivations behind the Church’s humanitarian work.

“As a Church, humanitarian work is not just charity — it embodies our discipleship,” he said. “As exemplified by the Savior, who healed, loved and comforted, we dedicate this donation to you and to the country. Let it remind us that even in challenging times, we can effect change by working together with compassion and following the Savior’s example.”