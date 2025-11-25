A ‘godsend’: Church’s food donation will help hundreds of families in Grand Blanc, Michigan

A truckload of food donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrives at the Fish of Grand Blanc food bank warehouse in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. It is one of the first donations being delivered by the Church to 250 food banks across all 50 United States in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

One of the first deliveries of 250 truckloads of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to food banks across the country arrived last week at Fish of Grand Blanc food bank in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Barb Smith, chairperson of Fish of Grand Blanc, called the donation a “godsend.”

“Because in some areas of the food that we have, we are low,” Smith said.

According to Smith, Fish of Grand Blanc currently serves 500 families per week.

The donation is part of the Church’s collaboration with the America250 initiative, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the 1776 signing of the Declaration of Independence of the United States.

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Grand Blanc was chosen as one of the first cities to receive the donated goods in gratitude for support given to members of the Church by people in the community after a shooting and fire at a Latter-day Saint chapel in September.

Smith said the community “lost its innocence that day.”

“But God also used it for us to become a stronger community and recognize — politics aside, religion aside — it’s neighbors helping neighbors” she said. “And that’s the way it should be.”

In a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, Church leaders also highlighted the compassion shown by neighbors, first responders and others following the shooting.

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The people of Grand Blanc and the surrounding communities have shown what it means to come together and help others,” said President Marcelino Sanchez, Grand Blanc Michigan Stake president. “This delivery is a small way to say thank you, help our neighbors in need and give back to this wonderful community.”

The donation of 40,000 pounds of food directly from the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City, Utah, included a variety of fruits, vegetables, meats, pasta, flour, pancake mix and dried milk.

The goods are produced by the Church and funded by Church member donations.

Other food banks in Oregon, Arkansas, Texas and Missouri received donations this week. The other truckloads of donations will be distributed throughout 2026.

The trucks are wrapped in the JustServe.org and America250 logos.

JustServe is also collaborating with the America250 initiative to make 2026 a record-setting year of volunteer service.

The JustServe platform is a free website and app where community organizations list their service needs and where volunteers can find service opportunities around them.

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints