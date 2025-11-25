People encouraged to light the world, lighten burdens as Giving Machine kiosks are unwrapped in Salt Lake City

Billie Arthur and Rhett Arthur look at the donation options in a Light the World Giving Machine at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.

Music, cheerful conversation and a spirit of warmth filled the crisp November air in downtown Salt Lake City as crowds gathered in City Creek Center for the official “unwrapping” of the 2025 Giving Machine kiosks on Monday morning, Nov. 24.

This year marks the fifth year giving stations have been hosted at this location, and the unveiling event featured musical performances from Yahosh Bonner, Oba Bonner, Jenny Oaks Baker, Abigail Andersen, Preston Yates and Megan Yates.

Oba Bonner and Yahosh Bonner sing at the kickoff celebration for the Light the World Giving Machine kiosks at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Jenny Oaks Baker performs at the kickoff celebration for the Light the World Giving Machine kiosks at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

This Christmas season, the Light the World Giving Machine effort reaches its widest scale yet — 126 kiosks in 21 countries across six continents, providing more than 4,000 giving options through 500 global and local charities.

Donation opportunities will vary by city, but a typical machine includes food, clean water, clothing, shelter, health care, education support, hygiene kits, bedding, job and career training, and even livestock. At City Creek Center alone, visitors can donate to six local organizations and two global partners, selecting items ranging from food assistance and children’s educational resources to refugee support and homelessness care.

Elder K. Bruce Boucher, an Area Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at the kickoff celebration for the Light the World Giving Machine kiosks at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Small and simple things bring light

Elder K. Bruce Boucher, Utah Area Seventy, expressed his gratitude for those who have supported the Light the World initiative and the lives it touches. “Today we express our gratitude for all of you and for helping us to provide light and joy in the world,” he said, testifying that providing opportunities for other to feel joy “would please Jesus Christ.”

He encouraged those gathered to look to serve in simple and personal ways throughout the Christmas season. “These Giving Machine opportunities give us a chance to do small things that bring great joy, to bring light and love to others,” he said, emphasizing that meaningful service does not always require large-scale action.

Elder Boucher also reminded attendees that their contributions — whether financial or through service — carry real influence at a time when many are searching for hope. “You will provide light and joy in a world that so desperately needs it,” he said.

Making a difference in daily lives

One of the giving opportunities featured at the City Creek Center Giving Machine kiosks is the Columbus Adult Education Center, which supports refugees as they rebuild their lives in Utah. Donation options at the kiosk help provide educational assistance, transportation support and other essential needs.

People attend the kickoff celebration for the Light the World Giving Machine kiosks at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Meisbol Castillo, originally from Venezuela and now studying at the Columbus Center, spoke about the impact these services have on daily life. “It is very important because it gives us the opportunity to develop by learning … for our work and our daily life,” she said.

Brittany Daw, a supervisor for Columbus programs in Herriman, said being included in the Giving Machine options allows the organization to expand its reach. “We know what we are doing is helping the community worldwide,” she said.

Scott Weaver, CEO of Special Olympics Utah, said this is the first time that organization has been included in the initiative. “We have 6,403 athletes, and the Giving Machine donations will help provide uniforms, sport equipment, training coaches,” Weaver said.

‘Every penny goes to the cause’

Missy Larsen, a member of the creative team for Light the World, emceed the unveiling and explained the funding structure behind the initiative.

“It is really important to understand — every single penny that you put into these machines will go to the cause that you put that penny in for,” she said.

Larsen explained that costs connected to hosting and supporting the program are fully funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Marilyn Gallardo, who was a student at the Columbus Adult Education Center seven years ago, makes a donation to “sponsor a month of education support for a refugee kid” at the Columbus Adult Education Center during the kickoff celebration for the Light the World Giving Machine kiosks at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Mike Williams makes a donation at a Light the World Giving Machine at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“They pay all administrative fees, … all of the fees to get this going, … to vet the organizations, … to put the employees in place to do this, … the marketing to get them out, … the machine costs — all of those are paid. So every penny you donate through these machines will go to the organizations.”

Larsen shared that the idea for the Giving Machine — prior to the first kiosks in 2017 — began with a simple question asking whether serving others can be instant, memorable and meaningful. The answer, she said, “has been a resounding yes.”

Lighting the world — one act at a time

Elder Boucher reminded the audience that giving does not require large gestures to have lasting impact.

“[Light the world] through small and simple things that lighten burdens,” he said, adding that doing this will also lighten the way of those who give.

The City Creek Giving Machine kiosks will operate throughout the Light the World season, offering Utah families and visitors a simple way to serve — instantly, memorably and with Christlike love.

Abby Andersen, pianist, Jenny Oaks Baker, violinist, and Sister Kristen M. Oaks, wife of President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, pose for a photo at the kickoff celebration for the Light the World Giving Machine kiosks at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Ruby Wixom and Utah first lady Abby Cox pose for a photo at the kickoff celebration for the Light the World Giving Machine kiosks at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News