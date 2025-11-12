‘Like the wise men of old’: Light the World Giving Machine initiative expands to 126 locations in 2025

Walker Whiting, 4, tests out a demonstration version of a digital 2025 Light the World Giving Machine during the Giving Machine initiative’s launch at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Whiting, of McCammon, Idaho, and his father have been making cookies every week and selling them to raise money to donate at a Giving Machine.

Light the World Giving Machine kiosks will be in 126 cities — more than ever before — for the 2025 Christmas season.

Several countries will have the bright red kiosks for the first time: Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Chile, Italy, Japan, Spain and Thailand. In total, Giving Machine kiosks will be in 21 countries and on six continents this year, also more than ever before.

The Light the World annual Christmas initiative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints allows anyone to purchase goods and services to support those in need.

The purpose of the Light the World global initiative is to celebrate the birth and life of Jesus Christ and embrace His invitation to “love thy neighbor” (Mattthew 22:39).

“Like the wise men of old made significant sacrifices to bring and offer gifts to the Savior, Jesus Christ, we are grateful for people all around the world who sacrifice and offer donations to bring joy and light to others,” said Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy and executive director of Church Communication Department.

Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy and executive director of Church Communication Department, speaks during the launch of the 2025 Light the World Giving Machine initiative at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

‘In essence we are feeding and we are clothing Him’

Speaking to news media on Wednesday, Nov. 12, in the Conference Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Elder Holland reminded that “Jesus Christ is the Light of the World.”

“When we focus our Christmas activities on Him and give gifts of love and service as He did, we fill the world with more light,” Elder Holland said. “As we share abundantly with others, we experience an abundance of light and joy in our hearts and homes. This is the true Christmas experience.”

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, a member of the Missionary Executive Council, said that as she sees people donate at Giving Machine kiosks, she is reminded of Jesus Christ’s teaching in 3 Nephi 18:24: “Therefore, hold up your light that it may shine unto the world. Behold I am the light which ye shall hold up — that which ye have seen me do.”

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, a member of the Missionary Executive Council, speaks during the launch of the 2025 Light the World Giving Machine initiative at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Said President Freeman: “He says that when you clothe the naked, or when you feed the hungry, in essence we are feeding and we are clothing Him. In those moments, we are His witness. We become that light that He wants us to hold up for the world, and what a beautiful gift that is at a time when the world is looking for light.”

President Freeman said her family has a tradition to donate at Giving Machine kiosks together each year.

“We’ve done it in different places all over,” she said. “I love that idea of choosing something that will make a difference in somebody’s story. That’s a beautiful gift.”

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during the launch of the 2025 Light the World Giving Machine initiative at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

New, digital kiosk

Another addition to this year’s Giving Machine initiative is the option of a digital kiosk. Just like the kiosks with cards full of donation options, the digital kiosk allows someone to donate using a digital interface.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, demonstrated the new kiosk to news media representatives on Wednesday, noting that it’ll be available in select cities.

She said the objective of the kiosk remains the same: “To provide a unique and memorable way to follow the example of our Savior, Jesus Christ; to love God and our neighbors as we serve and care for those in need.”

Walker Whiting, 4, tests out a demonstration version of a digital 2025 Light the World Giving Machine during the Giving Machine initiative’s launch of at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Whiting, of McCammon, Idaho, and his father have been making cookies every week and selling them to raise money to donate at a Giving Machine. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Sister Yee also thanked the many participating nonprofit organizations that work with the Church in these efforts.

“It’s only together that we can do this,” she said.

Good for the giver as well as the receiver

Elder W. Mark Bassett, General Authority Seventy and executive director of Missionary Department, said as he’s visited Giving Machine kiosks with his own family, he’s seen a light in his grandchildren’s eyes as they’ve selected items to donate.

Elder W. Mark Bassett, General Authority Seventy and executive director of Missionary Department, speaks during the launch of the 2025 Light the World Giving Machine initiative at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“Knowing they aren’t going to receive it and there’s no expectation that they’re taking something home, but they know they’re giving something to somebody that has a need,” he said. “And to see that in a child is a beautiful thing for me.”

Elder Bassett also told the story of the widow’s mite.

“She had needs of her own, yet she was willing to give,” he said. “And I think that’s what we can do during Christmas, focus on the blessings that we’ve received — particularly the blessings of Jesus Christ in our lives — and how we can bring light to others.”

Gifting options are pictured in a Light the World Giving Machine at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Global impact of donations

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all operating costs of the kiosks, making sure that 100 percent of each donation goes directly to the participating nonprofit organizations.

This year, roughly 3,500 items will be available worldwide from over 600 nonprofit organizations, including 12 global participants:

American Red Cross

Care

Church World Service

Days for Girls International

Lifting Hands International

Mentors International

Right to Play

Special Olympics

Splash

UNHCR for USA

UNICEF

Water for Good

A 2025 Light the World Giving Machine is pictured at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Items will vary by city, but a typical machine includes food, clean water, clothing, shelter, health care, education support, hygiene kits, bedding, job and career training, and even livestock.

Ana Peña, director of operations at Mentors International, a participating nonprofit organization, said the donations received through Giving Machine kiosks has been “transformative, amazing.”

“All of these families, they are so incredibly grateful,” Peña said of the recipients. “They know that there is sacrifice going into this from a lot of families saving up through the year.”

Mentors International works in 12 countries to help people start their own businesses, often with small items like a chicken, sewing kit or cooking pot donated from the Giving Machine initiative.

“A spark of a little bit of capital can really change their trajectory,” Peña said “We have a woman, Martha in Peru, who took three polo shirts and a sewing kit and now she sells uniforms for taxis and school kids.”

Another participating nonprofit organization, the American Red Cross, is able to use donations around the world.

Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of Missionary Department, speaks during the launch of the 2025 Light the World Giving Machine initiative at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Benjamin Donner, executive director of the American Red Cross in central and southern Utah, said the mission of the American Red Cross to alleviate suffering and the mission of the Church to care for those in need are perfectly aligned.

“We are side by side with the Church,” Donner said. “Not everybody can roll up their sleeves and jump in and go to a disaster and help in a major hurricane or a tornado. … But they can purchase one of these items that enables our volunteers to meet someone where they’re at, … and this brings comfort."

Walker Whiting, 4, looks at his father during the launch of the 2025 Light the World Giving Machine initiative at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Whiting, of McCammon, Idaho, and his father Kody Whiting have been making cookies every week and selling them to raise money to donate at a Giving Machine. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

How one family is taking part

Walker Whiting, 4; his dad, Kody Whiting; and mom, Desiree Whiting, recently turned their family tradition of baking cookies together as a family into a donation.

Kody Whiting said the family has been saving the money from selling cookies to neighbors to donate at a Giving Machine kiosk.

They’ve raised $500 since starting in September.

“It’s really not important where it comes from, it’s more important that people get what they need,” Kody Whiting said.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman helps Walker Whiting, 4, put a pin on a map to mark one of 126 cities where Giving Machine kiosks will be in 2025, during the launch of the 2025 Light the World Giving Machine initiative at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. Whiting, of McCammon, Idaho, and his father have been making cookies every week and selling them to raise money for donations at a Giving Machine. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

History of the Giving Machine initiative

Since 2017, nearly $50 million has been donated through the Giving Machine initiative.

During the 2024 Christmas season, approximately 850,000 people visited a Giving Machine. They made more than 490,000 purchases, including 2 million meals for individuals and families in need; 500,000 vaccines for polio and measles; and 106,000 chickens, goats and beehives for families and villagers.

Gifting options are pictured in a Light the World Giving Machine at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

2025 Giving Machine Locations

Adelaide, Australia

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Anchorage, Alaska

Arlington, Texas

Auckland, New Zealand

Austin, Texas

Bacolod, Philippines

Bakersfield, California

Bangkok, Thailand

Barcelona, Spain

Bentonville, Arkansas

Birmingham, England

Bloomington, Indiana

Boise, Idaho

Boston, Massachusetts

Brisbane, Australia

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Caldwell, Idaho

Calgary, Alberta

Canberra, Australia

Cebu City, Philippines

Charlotte, North Carolina

Chicago, Illinois

Christchurch, New Zealand

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

Davao, Philippines

Denver, Colorado

Des Moines, Iowa

Detroit, Michigan

El Paso, Texas

Elko, Nevada

Eugene, Oregon

Fairbanks, Alaska

Fresno, California

Gila Valley, Arizona

Gilbert, Arizona

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grapevine, Texas

Guadalajara, Mexico

Guatemala City, Guatemala

Hamilton, New Zealand

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Henderson, Nevada

Hilo, Hawaii

Hobart, Australia

Hong Kong, China

Honolulu, Hawaii

Houston, Texas

Huntington Beach, California

Huntsville, Alabama

Idaho Falls, Idaho

Indianapolis, Indiana

Kansas City, Missouri

Kennewick, Washington

Kona, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii

Laie, Hawaii

Lethbridge, Alberta

Logan, Utah

London, England

Los Angeles, California

Manila, Philippines

McAllen, Texas

McKinney, Texas

Melbourne, Australia

Meridian, Idaho

Modesto, California

Montreal, Quebec

Nairobi, Kenya

Nashville, Tennessee

New York City

Ogden, Utah

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Omaha, Nebraska

Orem/Provo, Utah

Orlando, Florida

Panama City, Panama

Perth, Australia

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pocatello, Idaho

Portland, Maine

Portland, Oregon

Prescott, Arizona

Queen Creek, Arizona

Querétaro, Mexico

Quetzaltenango, Guatemala

Reno, Nevada

Rexburg, Idaho

Riverside, California

Rome, Italy

Sacramento, California

Salt Lake City

San Antonio, Texas

San Clemente, California

San Diego, California

San Luis Potosí, Mexico

San Salvador, El Salvador

Santiago, Chile

São Paulo, Brazil

Scottsdale, Arizona

Seattle, Washington

Show Low, Arizona

Snowflake, Arizona

Spokane, Washington

St. George, Utah

St. Louis, Missouri

Sugar Land, Texas

Summerlin, Nevada

Sydney, Australia

Tacoma, Washington

Tampa, Florida

Tegucigalpa, Honduras

The Woodlands, Texas

Tokyo, Japan

Torreón, Mexico

Tucson, Arizona

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Vancouver, British Columbia

Victoria, British Columbia

Vienna, Austria

Waco, Texas

Washington, D.C.

Wellington, New Zealand