Amid cancer treatment, President Kauwe expresses gratitude for acts of faith, kindness

BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III and his wife, Sister Monica Kauwe, stand in front of nets full of paper fish containing well wishes from BYU–Hawaii students. President Kauwe is undergoing chemotherapy to treat cancer.

Since announcing in September that he has cancer, BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III has shared periodic health updates on social media.

In his latest post, dated Tuesday, Nov. 18, President Kauwe expressed gratitude for individuals’ prayers and fasting, love and support over the past weeks.

“Your acts of faith and priesthood blessings from my ministering brothers have sustained me in meaningful ways,” he shared, adding, “I hope you will continue to pray for us and seek inspiration about how you might bless others who need extra care.”

In an email to the Church News, President Kauwe shared some of those acts of kindness and support he and his family have received.

A BYU–Hawaii singing group, the Seaside Singers, present BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III with a signed poster. President Kauwe is undergoing chemotherapy to treat cancer. | BYU–Hawaii

In his video message posted on the university’s social media accounts on Sept. 16 announcing his cancer diagnosis, President Kauwe expressed his hope that interactions on campus would not focus on his health but on the uplifting experiences happening within the BYU–Hawaii community. “Share some good news in your life and how you are loving and serving others here at BYU–Hawaii,” he said.

Since then, many students have stopped him while he’s walking on campus to share good news from their lives. Faculty have also asked students in their classes to write short messages to him about good news from their lives and to share stories of how they’ve served others.

President Kauwe also shared of:

A cousin who brings him native Hawaiian foods of strength and healing, such as poi, ulu, luau leaf.

A ward member who volunteered to supervise his daughter while she practices the organ so she can play accompaniment on Sundays.

Community members who have helped take his children to sporting events and offered to run errands.

Many who have offered advice and empathy based on their own cancer journey or that of a loved one.

Friends who check in with love and encouragement by text or social media messages.

Ministering elders and sisters and ward leaders who have come to his home to minister and give blessings.

In a social media post on Oct. 24, President Kauwe shared that he was “feeling all the aloha from the best students in the world” after BYU–Hawaii students flooded his home with well wishes.

As an avid angler and surfer, President Kauwe has often used fish or beach metaphors in his university messages. Students and faculty engulfed the shrubs and hedges in front of the Kauwes’ home with fishing nets full of “fish” — hundreds of colorful paper fish on which students had written scriptures, acts of service or kindness they planned to perform, or prayers offered in honor of President Kauwe.

In several of his social media posts, the university president has ended his message with the phrase “imua” written in all caps.

“Imua” is a Hawaiian word used as a rallying call or a battle cry. It means “to move forward” with strength and determination, explained Brooke Peterson, BYU–Hawaii communications director.

A special message

In a social media post published to his accounts on Tuesday, Nov. 18, President Kauwe shared a message that, he said, “filled my heart,” and he felt prompted to share.

Having recently completed his fourth round of chemotherapy, President Kauwe noted the side effects of this cancer treatment are becoming progressively more intense. “I have begun to experience more significant, but expected, symptoms, including neuropathy, headaches, nausea and fatigue.”

Unfortunately, these more severe side effects coincided with a weekend visit Nov. 15-16 to the BYU–Hawaii campus by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“I know Elder Stevenson is a prophet, see, and revelator. When apostolic keys are assigned to be in our community, it is a rare and precious blessing,” President Kauwe said.

Due to his health, the university made contingency plans if President Kauwe felt too ill to attend. However, “I felt strongly that I needed to be present to learn from Elder Stevenson and the other leaders that joined us,” President Kauwe shared.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, left, and BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III and his wife, Sister Monica Kauwe, participate in a BYU–Hawaii devotional on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | BYU–Hawaii

As he prepared to leave for meetings on Saturday morning, Nov. 15, his wife, Sister Monica Kauwe, encouraged him to be honest when people asked how he was doing: “Tell them that you look much better than you feel.”

That phrase — “I look better than I feel” — has stayed with him. “It is true of me right now, but it is also true of so many others in our lives,” President Kauwe observed.

To those who “look better than you feel,” President Kauwe encouraged to confide in a loved one or trusted leader. “Help others understand how they can love, serve and support you. … Sharing and receiving love and service is part of building the Zion community we are striving to create here at BYU–Hawaii.”

He then added: “Even if you ‘look better than you feel,’ you can still love and serve others. Ask your Heavenly Father to give you personal revelation about who you can love and serve today.”

President Kauwe promised: “The Lord will work miracles through you. Those miracles will heal you, strengthen your faith, and bring joy to you and those around you.”

As individuals observe those who may “look better than they feel,” President Kauwe invited to “ask the Lord how to serve them.” Then act.

“You can bless others more than you will know. I can testify of this because people have received revelation on how to serve our family in specific ways that we never would have asked for or even thought to request.”