Church issues statement of sympathy, offers support after deadly fire in Hong Kong high-rise

People look at the burned buildings near the site of a deadly Wednesday fire at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.

After a deadly fire at a high-rise apartment complex in Hong Kong, the Asia Area presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued the following statement on Wednesday, Nov. 26:

“We join with the people of Hong Kong in mourning the tragic loss of life and the hardship caused by the fire in Tai Po on Nov. 26, 2025. Our condolences go out to those who have lost their homes, loved ones and livelihoods, and we pray for those still unaccounted for and their families. We also express deep gratitude for the courageous first responders who continue to work tirelessly during this difficult time.

“Together with the government and local communities, the Church is committed to providing help where it is needed. May all who have suffered find comfort, healing and renewed strength through the care and kindness of those around them.”

The presidency is composed of Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai, area president and from Hong Kong; and counselors Elder Kelly R. Johnson and Elder David L. Buckner, all General Authority Seventies. The statement was posted on the Church’s Hong Kong Newsroom in English and in Chinese.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire which broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories, Wednesday, Nov. 26 2025. | Chan Long Hei, Associated Press

The fire at the Wang Fuk Court, in the Tai Po district, began on Wednesday, Nov. 26. The complex has eight buildings, nearly 2,000 apartments for 4,800 people. It has been recently undergoing a major renovation, according to news reports.

The blaze started on the lower-level netting covering bamboo scaffolding around one building in the complex. It then swept inside and, aided by the wind, spread to other scaffolding-covered buildings until seven of the eight buildings were on fire, reported the Associated Press. The fire wasn’t fully extinguished until Friday, Nov. 28.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 2, the fatalities totaled more than 150 people who had died due to the fires, as police continued to search the buildings, according to news reports. Also, about 1,500 people have moved from evacuation centers to temporary housing and more than 900 people are in hotels and hostels, authorities said, reported Rueters.

Donations for survivors of the fire had reached 900 million Hong Kong dollars (U.S. $115 million) as of Monday, according to the Associated Press.

There are about 25,000 Church members in Hong Kong and 27 congregations, according to the Church’s website.

The burned buildings after the deadly fire that started Wednesday are seen at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories, Saturday Nov. 29, 2025. | Chan Long Hei, Associate Press

An aerial view of the burnt buildings after a deadly fire that started Wednesday at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. | Ng Han Guan, Associate Press

Firefighters walk through the burned buildings after the deadly fire that started Wednesday at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories, Saturday Nov. 29, 2025. | Chan Long Hei, Associated Press