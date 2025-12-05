See which new hymns celebrate Christmas, birth of the Savior

In this scene depicted in the Church’s Bible Videos, Joseph and Mary hold the baby Jesus on the night of His birth.

Six new Christmas-specific hymns have been released so far in “Hymns — For Home and Church,” the new global hymnbook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

These songs sing of the circumstances surrounding Jesus Christ’s birth, the wonder and joy of the event, the fulfillment of prophecy and the desire to share the news with others.

“We rejoice in remembering our Savior, Jesus Christ,” said the First Presidency in their 2025 Christmas message.

The songs are:

One is a new composition, while the others come from other Christian traditions. They have been added to the global hymnbook since the new hymns began to be released in batches in May 2024.

‘He Is Born, the Divine Christ Child’

“He Is Born, the Divine Christ Child” was included in the first batch of new hymns.

Both the text and tune of the carol originated in France and date to the 19th century. The title in French is “Il est né le divin Enfant,” and it is one of the most popular Christmas carols in France. It has been included in the Church’s French and Tahitian hymnbooks, explained the chapter about this hymn in Gospel Library.

A "Light the World" image of the shepherds at the birth of Christ illuminates the outer walls of the London County Hall by the London Eye on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After angels announced to the shepherds that the Savior had been born, the shepherds went to see the Christ child for themselves. Then, “they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child. And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds” (Luke 2:17–18).

‘What Child Is This?’

“What Child Is This?” is a well-known Christmas carol that was written by William Chatterton Dix in Great Britain in 1867. It has been included in many hymnals of other faiths and included in the Church’s new global hymnbook in May 2024.

Dix is best known for his Christmas hymns. He was neither a minister nor a scholar, but he had a finely honed gift for writing religious texts, explains the chapter about this hymn.

Dix’s text was set to the tune of the 16th-century English melody “Greensleeves.” John Stainer, an accomplished composer, harmonized the tune for the hymn’s publication in 1867.

‘Star Bright’

Included in the first batch of new hymns, “Star Bright” is written from the point of view of the people in the Book of Mormon who were looking for the prophesied signs of the Savior’s birth (see Helaman 14:1–7).

Lorin F. Wheelwright is the author and composer and was a prominent musician and educator who wrote many hymns and children’s songs. He also served as a member of the Church’s Sunday School general board and as associate editor of The Instructor, a magazine for the Sunday School, explains the chapter about this hymn in the Gospel Library.

“Star Bright” was published in both English and Spanish in the October 1959 issue of The Instructor, and “Estrella de Luz” has been included in the Spanish children’s songbook since 1995.

‘Still, Still, Still’

“Still, Still, Still” is an Austrian carol that originated from the Salzburg region — an area known for beautiful mountains and music, explains the chapter about this hymn. It was included in the new hymnbook among the fourth batch of hymns in June.

The author is anonymous, and the song was passed down by oral tradition and first published in 1865 in “Salzburgische Volks-Lieder” (“Salzburg Folk Songs”), a volume of 1,000 folk songs selected by Maria Vinzenz Süss, founder of the Salzburg Museum.

The lyrics say, “Jesus sleeps and all is still. His mother, Mary, gently holds Him, Softly in her arms enfolds Him.”

Mary holds the baby Jesus after His birth. | Screenshot from YouTube

‘Go Tell It on the Mountain’

"Go Tell It on the Mountain" is an African American spiritual that captures the joy and excitement of proclaiming the birth of Christ and is widely known across Christian faiths. It was included in the latest batch of new hymns, released in September.

The specific creation date is unknown, but the hymn originated among African Americans during the era of slavery in the United States, explains the chapter about this hymn. Because it was passed down orally for many years before being written down, many variants of this hymn exist.

Educator and musicologist John W. Work II wrote his own verses to accompany the existing tune and refrain. After his death in 1925, the verses were published in 1940 by his son John W. Work III.

‘Little Baby in a Manger’

An illustrated book tells the story of the new hymn "Little Baby in a Manger," written by Traci Law. | Provided by Traci Law

The story behind “Little Baby in a Manger” — released in the fifth batch of new hymns in September — began 18 years ago in South Korea.

American composer Traci Law and her husband, Ryan, were living there with their 2-year-old daughter, Eliza.

Law had long been creating new arrangements of hymns, and now she wanted to write a song of her own. She decided to write something that combined her two favorite things: motherhood and Christmas.

“I wanted to do something that Mary could sing to her baby,” Law told the Church News for an article in November. “But it sort of evolved and kind of paints a picture of the whole Nativity, and then ends with inviting everybody in just to worship together.”