See versions of this year’s Light the World video with children from several countries

Children play the parts of Joseph and Mary with a donkey during filming of a Light the World video in Kenya in November 2025.

The 2025 Light the World video features children reenacting and reciting the Nativity story found in Luke 2. Interspersed throughout are scenes from the Church’s 2019 video “The Christ Child.”

The video includes an invitation to “experience the joy that comes from the Savior of the world.”

This year, Church areas in Kenya, the Philippines, Brazil and South America have created their own versions of the video to reflect their languages, cultures and traditions. These videos are being shared on various Church websites and social media channels as well as LightTheWorld.org and can be viewed below.

Kenya

Church members in Nairobi, Kenya, created a video depicting the Nativity story with children leading sheep and goats and sitting in a circle in the grass around one of their elders who reads to them from Luke 2.

Crew members film a video depiction of the Nativity from Luke chapter 2 in Nairobi, Kenya, released in December 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Benson Arudo, a production manager in the Church’s Africa Central Area, talked about the joy he felt while working on the project.

“Participating in this production was truly a blessing, and working with the children to portray the Nativity was truly inspiring,” he said in a news release from the Church’s Africa Newsroom. “I am thankful for the combined efforts and talents that brought this vision to life.”

Philippines

In a video from the Philippines, children begin as stage crew to pull apart the curtain to show the Nativity story. A post with the video on the Church’s Philippines Facebook page begins with the words “Ang Unang Pasko” (“The First Christmas”).

Then the post states: “We share a Filipino retelling of the sacred events recorded in Luke 2, testifying of the birth of Jesus Christ. Through the faith-filled portrayal of children, ‘Ang Unang Pasko’ invites us to remember the miracle that changed the world forever.

“From the humble stable in Bethlehem, to shepherds who heard the angels’ glad tidings, to Wise Men who followed the star, each moment testifies that the Savior, the Light of the World, was born to bring hope, peace and redemption to all of God’s children.

“As we begin this Christmas season, may our hearts be drawn to Him whose birth we celebrate.”

Brazil

A video has been posted on the Church’s Portuguese YouTube channel with a depiction of the Nativity featuring children from Brazil.

A child brings the Bible to an older man sitting in an arm chair for him to read from Luke 2, and other children play different characters in the Nativity story.

The end of the video invites viewers to visit SejaALuzdoMundo.org, which is LightTheWorld.org in Portuguese.

South America

The Church’s South America Northwest Area Facebook page posted the main Light the World video with Spanish subtitles.

“Jesus Christ is the Light of the World,” the post said. “Remembering Him in our Christmas celebrations, we experience His light. Let’s live this Christmas by doing good, as Jesus would.”

The video has also been posted in vertical form on the Church’s Spanish YouTube channel.

See these videos and more Christmas messages in the Christmas section of Gospel Library at ChurchofJesusChrist.org/media/collection/christmas-messages.

For more information about the 2025 Light the World initiative, which invites all to add the Light of Jesus Christ to their Christmas traditions, see LightTheWorld.org for an interactive idea generator and a downloadable list of ideas to “Add Light to Your Christmas Traditions.”