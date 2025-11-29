JRay Kuhn sings the song, "Emmanuel," in a music video released on the Strive to Be YouTube channel on Nov. 21, 2025

As the Christmas season begins, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a new song on its youth-focused Strive to Be YouTube channel to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

“Emmanuel” rejoices in the birth of the Savior and the fulfillment of prophecy that He would come.

The words and music are by Nik Day, and JRay Kuhn is the artist. The song has been released with other music in the “Look Unto Christ: 2025 Youth Album.”

Throughout the music video, children, youth, families and others spend time together in Christ-centered Christmas traditions — acting out the Nativity story, making star decorations, baking and cooking, eating together with others from church and the community, looking at Nativity scenes — interspersed with Kuhn singing the lyrics, which include the words: “Emmanuel! God is with us! Emmanuel! He is here!”

Singing the song brought Kuhn so much peace and remembrance of Jesus Christ’s divinity and love.

“This Christmas season, I am grateful to reflect on the significance of who Jesus Christ is and the miracle of His birth and ministry,” Kuhn said.

A child places the baby Jesus into a manger in a Nativity set in a scene in a new music video titled "Emmanuel" from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Screenshot from Strive to Be YouTube

Kuhn said the whole process of recording the song is evidence of God’s divine timing in his life.

“This song found me and supported me throughout my most chaotic year of life to date. It’s been about a year since I was invited to help bring this song to life, and it has become a staple in my testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

During a lot of change in Kuhn’s life, in moments of loneliness and solitude, he would remember those words — “He is here.”

Jesus Christ has come to mean so much more to him, he said, as a teacher, comforter and Redeemer.

Families decorate for Christmas in a scene from the new music video, "Emmanuel," from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Screenshot from Strive to Be YouTube

“I invite everyone this Christmas season to ask themselves, ‘Who is Jesus Christ to me?’” Kuhn said. “Get out a pen and paper. I promise you that you will feel Him by your side as you prayerfully seek out the answers to this question, and your personal, intimate, relationship with the Savior will be deepened.”

“Emmanuel” is available for streaming on music platforms like YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

The sheet music is also available in the Church’s music library and is in high demand. Strive to Be’s Instagram post about the new song resulted in more than 2,000 comments or messages asking for the link.

The song is included with other songs on a special Christmas playlist from the Strive to Be YouTube channel to enjoy during this time of year.