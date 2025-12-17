Volunteers and cast for the Bethlehem Walk of Escondido, which ran Dec. 12-14, 2025, take a photo together at the Escondido California Stake Center.

ESCONDIDO, California — Since 1988, Bethlehem Walk has been a Christmas staple in Escondido, California, run by the First United Methodist Church. Members from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints help, including baking cookies, acting and missionaries helping with setup.

In 2021, the Escondido California Stake was gifted the Bethlehem Walk by the First United Methodist Church with all the props, sets and scripts, and the San Marcos California Stake jumped in to help.

The weekend of Dec. 12-14 served as the Escondido stake’s fourth time hosting the Bethlehem Walk of Escondido at the stake center. Guests and volunteers agreed it was a spectacular experience for all.

Guests arrive at the centurion’s post to hear a decree from Caesar Augustus to pay their taxes. They are guided by their tour guide through interactive shops of Bethlehem, from the merchant to the metal worker, from the market to the wood worker and on to the scribe, past the dancing girls and much more. Guests ultimately arrive at the crowded inn, to the wise men, the priest, the shepherds and the Nativity.

The walk provides an enjoyable and spiritual experience, with smells, sights, sounds and excitement giving way to a peaceful spirit at the end when witnessing Joseph and Mary and baby Jesus.

An addition this year was a two-story, faux brick tower, which took over 500 volunteer hours to build in the director’s front yard.

The Bethlehem Walk of Escondido is a powerful community event with members of 11 churches volunteering this year, filling over 500 volunteer roles, baking over 5,000 cookies and hosting over 2,100 guests from 86 different churches as well as many who don’t attend a church at all.

One of the San Marcos stake members, Jason Ogden, donated his time, talents and funds, promoting the event through Facebook ads. About 50% of the guests said they were first-time visitors and learned about the event from Facebook ads.

The stake also collected food to donate to the local Salvation Army, which was greatly appreciated. The Salvation Army had requested pop-top soups for kids to heat and eat while parents were at work. When a cartload of soups was presented at the grocery store checkout stand with a request to stop at a $250 spend limit, the store cleared all that was in the cart for the $250 amount.

One of the young men from the Escondido stake started a Bethlehem Walk at BYU–Idaho this year, and another guest from Brazil wrote on his comment card that he was going to take this idea home and do the same in his stake.

Here are some of the written comments from guests attending this year’s Bethlehem Walk:

“Agnes, 3, said her favorite part was Mary and Joseph and Jesus in the manger. John, 4, said he liked saying hi to the wise men. Josie, 1, cannot talk yet but wanted and received a second helping of bread from the baker.” — The Williams Family

“It made me feel happy and good inside. I love Jesus so much.” —Kylie Moore

“It was amazing. I loved it. I believe that Jesus is the real king and all of us will be saved.” — Cambria Moore

“The Bethlehem Walk was a wonderful experience that transported me back in time to the birth of Jesus, deepening my faith in this wonderful Messiah. It was most magnificent and a resplendent reminder of the greatness of the Lord.” — Sahanau Ramesh

“I’m a visitor from St. Mark’s Catholic Church of San Marcos. What a wonderful experience. Thank you to all the volunteers. I will be coming back with my family next year. Thank you.” — Martha Monroy

“Thank you. This has been the highlight of our Christmas season so far. We love it.” — Travis Weber

“Beautiful and authentic reenactment of Bethlehem, details incredible, and all participants displayed their roles so well. Truly unique experience of the Christmas story.” — Carol Willey

“We are grateful for the beautiful Bethlehem Walk. We have five young kids, and it was a blessing to have something as high-quality and spirit-filled. Thank you.” — Derek Orme

“Thank you for presenting this beautiful immersive experience for me and my young children. This was way beyond my expectations. We were all so impressed with the details and actors (especially the youth) who showed what life was like. The final location with Mary and Joseph had a sacred spirit. It really brought it home.” — Kat Orme

“This was such a beautiful experience. The impact of seeing the birth of the Savior in the context of the time and place where it happened was amazing. The spirit was so strong. My testimony of my Savior, Jesus Christ, was deepened. God is so good. He lives.” — Sister Stephanie Farnsworth, missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

— Jenny Harkleroad is the Escondido California Stake communications director and Bethlehem Walk co-director along with her husband, Dusty Harkleroad

