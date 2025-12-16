Watch the new music video ‘Go Tell It on the Mountain’ for Christmas

A scene from the new music video, "Go Tell It on the Mountain" released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Dec. 15, 2025.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a new music video Monday, Dec. 15, of “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” an African-American spiritual and Christmas carol.

Yahosh Bonner, who has also sung on the Church’s “Strive to Be” albums and in other settings, is the artist in the music video.

“I loved being able to record this song,” Bonner told the Church News. It’s a spiritual that my ancestors sang, celebrating the good news of Christ’s birth."

With Bonner’s voice, the music video features Nativity scenes from all around the world, bringing to life the night when Jesus Christ was born.

The song is widely known across Christian faiths and was included in the latest batch of new hymns, released in September, for the Church’s new global hymnbook, “Hymns — For Home and Church."

Said Bonner, “It is a joyful song with testimony that has always allowed me to feel the Spirit. I hope it does that for everyone that hears it.”

The specific creation date is unknown, but the hymn originated among African Americans during the era of slavery in the United States, explains the chapter about this hymn in About the Hymns in Gospel Library. Because it was passed down orally for many years before being written down, many variants of this hymn exist.

Educator and musicologist John W. Work II wrote his own verses to accompany the existing tune and refrain. After his death in 1925, the verses were published in 1940 by his son John W. Work III.

The video description on the Church’s YouTube channel explains, “This Christmas season, we celebrate the greatest message the world has ever received: that Jesus Christ, the Savior of all humankind, was born in Bethlehem. ...

“Just as shepherds once hurried to spread the word of His birth, we too are invited to ‘go and tell,’ to share the hope, peace and love of Jesus Christ with the world around us.”