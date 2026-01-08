Church to join day of mourning for Switzerland fire victims

People bring flowers near the sealed off Le Constellation bar, where a devastating fire left many dead and injured during the New Year's celebrations in Crans-Montana, Swiss Alps, Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026.

On Friday, Jan. 9, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Switzerland and the rest of Europe will take part in a national day of mourning after the deadly fire at a ski resort bar in Valais, Switzerland.

The fast-moving fire during a New Year’s celebration killed at least 40 people and critically injured more than 100 others, mostly teens and young adults. The Deseret News reported that authorities believe sparkling candles caused the fire.

It is one of the worst tragedies in Switzerland’s history.

The Church’s Europe Central Area released a statement on Thursday, Jan. 8, on the Church’s Europe Newsroom about the fire and the day of mourning. The statement reads:

“We express our deepest condolences to all those affected by the devastating fire that occurred on New Year’s Eve at the Le Constellation event venue in the ski resort of Crans-Montana in the canton of Valais in Switzerland.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the families and friends who are mourning their loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those injured, and we sincerely wish a full recovery to the many people still receiving medical treatment.

“On Jan. 9, 2026, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Switzerland and the rest of Europe will join the Swiss government and other faith communities in commemorating the victims of disasters on the national day of mourning.

“We express our sincere gratitude to the first responders, medical personnel and volunteers who have shown courage and compassion amidst this tragedy. We pray that all those affected may find comfort, peace, and healing. The Church offers its support and assistance where appropriate and requested by local authorities and communities.”

The Church has been present in Switzerland since 1850 and currently has 34 congregations throughout the country.