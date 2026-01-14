BYU–Hawaii students say ‘aloha’ to new acting president during the first devotional of the year

President R. Kelly Haws, BYU–Hawaii's acting president, and his wife, Sister Nancy Haws, greet students following the first campus devotional of the semester, held in the Cannon Activities Center on Jan. 13, 2026, in Laie, Hawaii.

Besides sharing his love and testimony of the Savior and His restored Church, President R. Kelly Haws had a simple message for BYU–Hawaii students during his first address as the new acting president of the university.

“Allow the Lord to nudge you,” he said.

“When you sense even a hint from the Savior, please don’t resist. Let Him move you,” President Haws encouraged students and faculty gathered in the Cannon Activities Center for the first devotional of a new semester in the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

President Haws’ address came roughly three weeks after BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III announced he would be taking a temporary leave of absence as he continues treatment for cancer.

At the same time, it was announced that Haws, the assistant to the commissioner of the Church Educational System who also serves as secretary to the BYU–Hawaii Board of Trustees, would serve as acting president of BYU–Hawaii until President Kauwe’s health allows him to return to full service.

During Tuesday’s devotional, the Church commissioner of education, Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy, introduced the school’s new acting president, explaining how well President Haws is prepared to support the university.

President R. Kelly Haws, acting president of BYU–Hawaii, center, and his wife, Sister Nancy Haws, pose for a photo with Elder Clark G. Gilbert, Church commissioner of education, right, during a campus devotional held in the Cannon Activities Center on Jan. 13, 2026, in Laie, Hawaii. | Douglas Ferriera, BYU–Hawaii

“President Haws has long experience with BYU–Hawaii. He has been here for on-site meetings with the executive committee, participated in past inaugurations, spoken 12 separate times at graduation, helped review the past five annual strategic plans and helped prepare each annual budget. He knows this campus, its mission, people and remarkable culture,” Elder Gilbert said.

President Haws also has a long, trusted relationship with President Kauwe, who will continue to receive updates and reports on the university through regular stewardship meetings with President Haws, Elder Gilbert explained.

Now is the time for all to work together as a university community, said Elder Gilbert. “When we involve the Lord as we work together, miracles will happen,” he testified.

President R. Kelly Haws, acting president of BYU–Hawaii, speaks during a campus devotional held in the Cannon Activities Center on Jan. 13, 2026, in Laie, Hawaii. | Douglas Ferriera, BYU–Hawaii

‘Miracles will follow’

When President and Sister Haws landed in Honolulu last Monday, they were picked up from the airport by a pair of “incredibly happy and genuinely welcoming” BYU–Hawaii students: Alge Martis and Mika Konno.

During the van ride to Laie — the seaside community on the North Shore of Oahu where BYU–Hawaii is located — President and Sister Haws learned that Martis, from the island of Curacao in the Caribbean, and Konno, from Japan, are newlyweds who met in a class at BYU–Hawaii.

Martis told the Haws that he had high hopes of playing college baseball before feeling the Lord’s nudging to shift those plans and attend BYU–Hawaii. “Imagine if Alge had not responded to the Lord’s nudging,” said President Haws. “During our simple car ride, down a two-lane highway from the airport to Laie, as we laughed and shared stories, we all agreed that if we will move when the Lord nudges us, miracles will follow.”

BYU–Hawaii students listen to a devotional with President R. Kelly Haws, acting university president, and his wife, Sister Nancy Haws, in the Cannon Activities Center on Jan. 13, 2026, in Laie, Hawaii. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

President Haws testified that if students will quickly respond to the promptings of the Holy Ghost, they will find “that the day of miracles has not ceased on this campus or in our lives.”

In her brief remarks, Sister Haws shared of recently hearing someone she trusts and admires pray. “As this person prayed, it seemed like they knew Heavenly Father personally. As I listened to the prayer, I learned in a powerful way the importance of speaking directly with Heavenly Father to express our gratitude along with our needs and the needs of those we love,” she said.

Sister Haws invited listeners to pray openly every day to Heavenly Father in the name of Jesus Christ. “He will hear our prayers, and we will begin to see even more clearly the blessings He is sending in our lives,” she promised.

Outpouring of support for the Kauwes

Elder Gilbert and President and Sister Haws all expressed love and support to President Kauwe; his wife, Sister Monica Kauwe; and their family.

In his remarks, Elder Gilbert shared a photo of President Kauwe’s family. “The Board of Education loves this family and the spiritual and ministerial contributions they are making at BYU-Hawaii,” he said.

BYU–Hawaii University President John S. K. Kauwe III and his wife, Sister Monica Mortenson Kauwe, pose for a picture following a devotional in Laie, Hawaii, on Sept. 9, 2025. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

President Haws said the university is “incredibly blessed to be led by President Kauwe. He loves this university and everything about it. He loves each of you students. He loves the leaders and faculty. For him, this is a very real ‘ohana.’”

He also encouraged listeners to include Sister Kauwe in their fasting and praying. “Like her husband, she is full of faith and resilience and is willing to do whatever the Lord asks them to do,” he said.

Sister Haws noted, “We have loved President and Sister Kauwe and their family long before we were asked to come here. We, along with all of you, have been praying for them.”