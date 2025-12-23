Acting president appointed to BYU–Hawaii as President Kauwe takes temporary leave to focus on his health

BYU–Hawaii University President John S. K. Kauwe III and his wife, Sister Monica Mortenson Kauwe, pose for a picture following a devotional in Laie, Hawaii, on Sept. 9, 2025.

BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III has been granted temporary leave of absence to focus on his health as he continues treatment for cancer, he announced on the university’s social media accounts on Monday, Dec. 22.

In the post, President Kauwe shares a statement by Elder Clark G. Gilbert, General Authority Seventy and Church commissioner of education, on behalf of the Church Board of Education: “For you to heal properly and to give full attention to your recovery, the board is granting you a temporary leave, effective immediately.”

In the statement, Elder Gilbert explains that Brother R. Kelly Haws, assistant to the commissioner of the Church Educational System who also serves as secretary to the BYU–Hawaii Board of Trustees, will serve as acting president of BYU–Hawaii until President Kauwe’s health allows him to return to full service.

R. Kelly Haws, assistant to the Church commissioner of education, and his wife, Connie Haws. | Courtesy BYU–Hawaii

Elder Gilbert noted that Brother Haws will report to President Kauwe but be assigned to represent BYU–Hawaii in all other university responsibilities.

“You continue to have our full confidence, and we pray that this leave of absence will allow you to heal and facilitate your return to your full-time responsibilities as president for years to come,” Elder Gilbert wrote.

President Kauwe announced he was diagnosed with rectal cancer on Sept. 16 and has since been undergoing rigorous chemotherapy. In this latest announcement, President Kauwe shared he has been experiencing immune system issues which have been limiting his capacity and postponing the timeline of his treatments and surgery.

“As I have pondered this direction from the Church Board of Education, I have felt spiritual confirmation of this path,” said President Kauwe, adding that he has deep love and respect for Brother Haws, whom he has worked with for many years.

Brother Haws began his career in CES as a teacher in Seminaries and Institutes of Religion in 1984 and has been assistant to the Church commissioner of education since 2018. Most recently, Haws represented the Church Board of Education at BYU–Hawaii winter commencement on Dec. 12 and at BYU–Idaho’s commencement on Dec. 18.

R. Kelly Haws, assistant to the commissioner of Church education, speaks during BYU–Hawaii commencement held in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

Brother Haws has earned multiple degrees culminating in a doctorate of education from George Mason University in Washington, D.C. He and his wife, Connie Haws, are the parents of three children. The two will arrive in Laie, Hawaii, for the first day of classes, President Kauwe noted.

President Kauwe concluded the announcement by sharing his and Sister Monica Kauwe’s continued optimism in his full recovery.

“[We] continue to find joy amid the unexpected twists and turns that we are facing in this trying time of our lives. We urge you to continue to rely on Jesus Christ as you face the challenges in your lives. We testify that He will bring you strength, resilience and growth,” President Kauwe wrote.

John “Keoni” S.K. Kauwe III was installed as the 11th president of the Church-owned university in Laie, Hawaii, on Oct. 19, 2021. He is both the first native Hawaiian and the youngest president in the school’s history. At the time of his inauguration, he was 40 years old with a young family — five children ranging from 2 to 13 years old.