200 students complete BYU–Pathway Worldwide in Nigeria

The BYU–Pathway Global Education Center in Lagos, Nigeria, became a center of celebration and accomplishment on Dec. 11, 2025, as 200 students were recognized for completing BYU–Pathway Worldwide programs, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Speakers at the completion ceremony emphasized the connection between faith and education.

“Your knowledge is not only temporal, it is also spiritual,” said Elder Akingbade A. Ojo, an Area Seventy and regional director for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion. Elder Ojo invited the students to use their education to represent the Savior in their daily lives.

Victor Ukorebi, senior international area manager for BYU–Pathway Worldwide, explained that the purpose of a BYU-Pathway education is to prepare students to become disciples who can lead and serve anywhere. He invited students to use their education to SERVE, an acronym representing sacrifice, employment, repentance, valiance and empathy.

“These Christlike attributes will make you a giant among your peers,” said Ukorebi.

BYU–Pathway provides spiritually based, online affordable higher education to individuals all over the world, according to its website.

In 2025, BYU–Pathway served 85,000 students in 180 countries. According to a media release from BYUtv, nearly 50% of all enrolled students live in Africa, with Nigeria having the highest enrollment numbers of any African country. With over 17,000 BYU–Pathway students, Nigeria has the second highest enrollment rate worldwide, next to the United States’ over 20,000 students.

During the completion ceremony in Lagos, Olugbenga Oyerinde — state commissioner for the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations — praised The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for its contributions to education and humanitarian service and encouraged students to make education a lifelong pursuit.

“Nigeria needs competent people with integrity,” Oyerinde said.

Umunna Amechi Frank is one student who is taking on the challenge of lifelong learning. Since completing his BYU–Pathway program in December, he has begun pursuing a degree from BYU–Idaho in business management.

Frank said the knowledge he gained from BYU–Pathway has enhanced his personal development and strengthened his shoemaking business. He described his experience as “truly great.”

