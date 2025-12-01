Young single adult summit in Nigeria promotes faith and learning

BYU–Pathway Worldwide students and other young single adults and their friends gather for a YSA summit in Lagos, Nigeria, Oct. 31, 2025.

Nearly 1,000 young single adult Latter-day Saints and their friends from nine stakes around Lagos, Nigeria, gathered recently for a YSA summit where they connected with peers, received instruction, were spiritually strengthened — and one couple even got engaged.

The theme of the Oct. 31 summit was “Arise and Shine Forth” (Doctrine and Covenants 115:5).

Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa West Area presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke to the young single adults. The summit also included instruction from Area Seventies; representatives from BYU–Pathway Worldwide, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion, and Welfare and Self-Reliance Services; career experts; and employment specialists.

The messages focused on commitment, discipleship, and identity in Christ, offering uplifting counsel tailored to the needs and spiritual progression of young single adults, explained the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, greets participants for a YSA summit in Lagos, Nigeria, Oct. 31, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About 15% of the attendees were friends of the Church who are also BYU–Pathway Worldwide students.

Elder Ojediran told the young single adults that they are pioneers and the strength of the Church. He invited them to “read the scriptures, pray and help others to become converted to the Lord. If you keep the commandments and hearken to the words of the Lord, He will bless and endow you with power from on high.”

He encouraged them to be a light to the nation, to live righteously and to continue steadfastly on the path of discipleship.

Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, speaks at a YSA summit in Lagos, Nigeria, Oct. 31, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Akingbade Ojo, an Area Seventy and regional director for Seminaries and Institutes, spoke about seeking Jesus Christ through both religious and secular education. “Acquiring the right education will open many doors of opportunity for you,” he said.

Elder Asuquo Udobong, an Area Seventy who is the area online institute director for Seminaries and Institutes, invited those at the summit to learn “through the power of the Holy Ghost.”

Lekki Nigeria Stake President Victor Ukorebi, who also serves as the senior international area manager for BYU-Pathway Worldwide, taught the young single adults about the importance of building strong relationships and becoming better disciples of Jesus Christ. He invited them to “think celestial and trust in the Lord, for He knows you.”

Young single adults and their friends gather for YSA summit in Lagos, Nigeria, Oct. 31, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Grace Osas Izevbokun became engaged at the event. “The highlight of this summit for me was having the love of my life, Frank Omoregbe, propose to me. I am excited to be married to him in the temple.”

She thanked the Church and the summit organizers, calling the experience a “miracle.”

Ezekiel Effiong, a YSA from the Lekki stake, said the experience was “electrifying,” and he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to learn and connect with his peers.

“I have learned the importance of unity, teamwork and the path to self-reliance, and I am committed to being better because of this summit,” he said.

Other YSA summits and events have been held around Nigeria as well. The Church’s Africa West Area posted on its Facebook page about summits for Enugu and Abuja and Jos, as well as a Gboko YSA trip to the Aba Nigeria Temple, and events held at the Azikoro Nigeria District Gathering Place.