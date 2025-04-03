See the 78 new Area Seventies sustained at April 2025 general conference leadership session

International flags are raised in the new plaza at the Church Office Building and Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

During the leadership session of April 2025 general conference, 78 new Area Seventies were announced and presented for a sustaining vote, with another 57 Area Seventies designated for release on or before Aug. 1 of this year.

The sustaining was done during the Thursday, April 3, session and reported the same day on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Also, Area Seventy releases are now announced in conjunction with April general conferences.

As outlined in Doctrine and Covenants 107:25, 34 and 38, Area Seventies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are called by the First Presidency to be “especial witnesses” and to assist the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in “building up the church and regulating all the affairs” and “preaching and administering the gospel” in their assigned areas. They act under the keys and direction of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

While all leaders called as Seventies have equal authority, some are designated as General Authority Seventies and others as Area Seventies. The latter are called and set apart to serve in specific geographical areas but may also be assigned to serve in other areas as needed. Also, Area Seventies are not called to full-time service and typically serve for five years.

New Area Seventies

Third Quorum of the Seventy (Africa Central, Africa South and Africa West areas)

Jonah Akekere , 59, Yenagoa, Nigeria; deputy vice chancellor, professor of development economics, Niger Delta University; currently serving as Yenagoa Nigeria Stake president; former branch president and district president; wife: Biriyai; five children.

, 59, Yenagoa, Nigeria; deputy vice chancellor, professor of development economics, Niger Delta University; currently serving as Yenagoa Nigeria Stake president; former branch president and district president; wife: Biriyai; five children. Ignatius K. Baidoo , 56, Accra, Ghana; currently serving as Nigeria Benin City Mission president; former high councilor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Adelaide; three children.

, 56, Accra, Ghana; currently serving as Nigeria Benin City Mission president; former high councilor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Adelaide; three children. William G. Coleman , 53, Cape Coast, Ghana; registered mortgage engineer, ECG Ltd; currently serving as Sunday School president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Philomina; one child.

, 53, Cape Coast, Ghana; registered mortgage engineer, ECG Ltd; currently serving as Sunday School president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Philomina; one child. Freeman Dickie , 42, Beira, Mozambique; FamilySearch field relation manager, FamilySearch International; currently serving as missionary recruiting committee member of the Mozambique Coordinating Council; former bishopric counselor, district presidency and stake president; wife: Sukoluhle; four children.

, 42, Beira, Mozambique; FamilySearch field relation manager, FamilySearch International; currently serving as missionary recruiting committee member of the Mozambique Coordinating Council; former bishopric counselor, district presidency and stake president; wife: Sukoluhle; four children. Mathias N. Niambe , 43, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire; welfare and self-reliance manager, Abidjan Service Center; currently serving as Nigeria Lagos Mission president; former bishop and stake presidency counselor; wife: Clemence; three children.

, 43, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire; welfare and self-reliance manager, Abidjan Service Center; currently serving as Nigeria Lagos Mission president; former bishop and stake presidency counselor; wife: Clemence; three children. Prince S. Nyanforh , 57, Monrovia, Liberia; school proprietor, self-employed; currently serving as Virginia Liberia Stake president; former bishop, branch president, district president, mission presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Celia; five children.

, 57, Monrovia, Liberia; school proprietor, self-employed; currently serving as Virginia Liberia Stake president; former bishop, branch president, district president, mission presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Celia; five children. Kabemba F. Nyembo , 43, Mbujimayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo; professor, Official University of Mbujimayi, Democratic Republic of Congo; currently serving as Dibindi Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake president; former district presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Kapuadi Alice; six children.

, 43, Mbujimayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo; professor, Official University of Mbujimayi, Democratic Republic of Congo; currently serving as Dibindi Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake president; former district presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Kapuadi Alice; six children. Akingbade A. Ojo , 55, Ibadan, Nigeria; region director, Seminaries and Institutes; currently serving as Ibadan Nigeria Stake president; former bishop, branch president, district president, mission presidency counselor and mission president; wife: Oludayo; three children.

, 55, Ibadan, Nigeria; region director, Seminaries and Institutes; currently serving as Ibadan Nigeria Stake president; former bishop, branch president, district president, mission presidency counselor and mission president; wife: Oludayo; three children. Mees Bulang-C. Tshiband, 41, Mwene-Ditu, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Entrepreneur, self-employed; currently serving as Mwene-Ditu Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake president; former district presidency counselor and high councilor; wife: Nancy; four children.

Fourth Quorum of the Seventy (Asia and Asia North areas)

Motoshige Karino , 52, Togane, Japan; representative director, Modere Japan GK; currently serving as Chiba Japan Stake president; former bishop, mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Mirei; seven children.

, 52, Togane, Japan; representative director, Modere Japan GK; currently serving as Chiba Japan Stake president; former bishop, mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Mirei; seven children. Natthapol Lattisophonkul, 48, Bangkok, Thailand; assistant temple recorder, The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as Bangkok Thailand Temple ordinance worker; former branch president, district presidency counselor, mission presidency counselor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Jitvadee; two children.

Fifth Quorum of the Seventy (Brazil Area)

Odilon Asevedo , 56, Londrina, Brazil; wwner, Spalla Construtora e Incorporadora Ltda.; currently serving as Brazil Londrina Mission president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Cristina; two children.

, 56, Londrina, Brazil; wwner, Spalla Construtora e Incorporadora Ltda.; currently serving as Brazil Londrina Mission president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Cristina; two children. Carlos A. Baptista , 56, Porto Alegre, Brazil; physician, Prefeitura Municipal de Estncia Velha; currently serving as ward Sunday School president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake president; wife: Cristiane; three children.

, 56, Porto Alegre, Brazil; physician, Prefeitura Municipal de Estncia Velha; currently serving as ward Sunday School president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake president; wife: Cristiane; three children. Marco A. Becegato , 53, Goiânia, Brazil; quality director, Ramasa Dealership Network; recently released as a São Paulo Brazil Temple ordinance worker; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Jacqueline; three children.

, 53, Goiânia, Brazil; quality director, Ramasa Dealership Network; recently released as a São Paulo Brazil Temple ordinance worker; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Jacqueline; three children. Palmênio C. Castro , 54, Jundiaí, Brazil; area director, Seminaries & Institutes; currently serving as ward elders quorum president; former bishop, district president, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, mission president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Fiorella; three children.

, 54, Jundiaí, Brazil; area director, Seminaries & Institutes; currently serving as ward elders quorum president; former bishop, district president, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, mission president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Fiorella; three children. Charles P. Martins , 45, Campinas, Brazil; currently serving as Brazil Salvador Mission president; former bishop, bishopric counselor and high councilor; wife: Mila; four children.

, 45, Campinas, Brazil; currently serving as Brazil Salvador Mission president; former bishop, bishopric counselor and high councilor; wife: Mila; four children. Francisco Valim, 61, São Paulo, Brazil; chief executive officer, izzi/Sky; currently serving as ward Sunday School teacher; former bishop, bishopric, high councilor, MTC branch president, mission presidency counselor, mission president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Beatriz; four children.

Sixth Quorum of the Seventy (Caribbean, Central America and Mexico areas)

Gustavo A. Cristales , 59, Villa Nueva, Guatemala; CEO, Asmoh Laboratories; currently serving as a Guatemala City Guatemala Temple ordinance worker; former bishop, mission president and stake president; wife: Videlmina; four children.

, 59, Villa Nueva, Guatemala; CEO, Asmoh Laboratories; currently serving as a Guatemala City Guatemala Temple ordinance worker; former bishop, mission president and stake president; wife: Videlmina; four children. Moroni Dominguez Jimenez , 55, Mexicali, Mexico; founder and owner, Nauvoo Enterprises; currently serving as director of public affairs of the Mexicali & Tijuana Coordinating Council; former bishop, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Mackoree; eight children.

, 55, Mexicali, Mexico; founder and owner, Nauvoo Enterprises; currently serving as director of public affairs of the Mexicali & Tijuana Coordinating Council; former bishop, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Mackoree; eight children. Arturo Martinez , 47, Mexico City, Mexico; director, Seminaries and Institutes; currently serving as México City Tecámac Stake president; former bishop, bishopric counselor and high councilor; wife: Susana; one child.

, 47, Mexico City, Mexico; director, Seminaries and Institutes; currently serving as México City Tecámac Stake president; former bishop, bishopric counselor and high councilor; wife: Susana; one child. Luis Navarro , 43, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; communications advisor, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as Church service missionary of the Community and Government Affairs Church Communication Division; former bishop, bishopric counselor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Nolvia; three children.

, 43, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; communications advisor, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as Church service missionary of the Community and Government Affairs Church Communication Division; former bishop, bishopric counselor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Nolvia; three children. Jesus A. Vazquez Roman, 51, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico; owner, IT Solutions, self-employed; currently serving as ward temple and family history consultant; former bishop, bishopric counselor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Guadalupe; four children.

Seventh Quorum of the Seventy (Eurasian, Europe Central, Europe North and Middle East / Africa North areas)

Vladimir N. Astashov , 45, Moscow, Russia; general director, self-employed; currently serving as Moscow Russia Stake president; former branch president, district presidency counselor, mission presidency counselor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Anna; three children.

, 45, Moscow, Russia; general director, self-employed; currently serving as Moscow Russia Stake president; former branch president, district presidency counselor, mission presidency counselor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Anna; three children. Matthias A. Frost , 47, Heidelberg, Germany; wwner, frostlaw.de; currently serving as a Frankfurt Germany Mission presidency counselor; former bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission presidency counselor and stake presidency counselor wife: Caroline; four children.

, 47, Heidelberg, Germany; wwner, frostlaw.de; currently serving as a Frankfurt Germany Mission presidency counselor; former bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission presidency counselor and stake presidency counselor wife: Caroline; four children. Samuel López , 44, Karben, Germany; area correlation manager, Correlation Department; currently serving as ward; former bishopric counselor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Cintia; three children.

, 44, Karben, Germany; area correlation manager, Correlation Department; currently serving as ward; former bishopric counselor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Cintia; three children. Scott Spencer, 47, Stanley, England; fire officer, Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service; currently serving as elders quorum president; former bishop and stake president; wife: Emma Louise; seven children.

Eighth Quorum of the Seventy (Pacific and Philippines areas)

Emmanuel Rodantes G. Abraham , 59, Los Baños, Philippines; area family history manager, Family History Department; recently released as service mission leader in the Philippines Legazpi Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Anabelle; four children.

, 59, Los Baños, Philippines; area family history manager, Family History Department; recently released as service mission leader in the Philippines Legazpi Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Anabelle; four children. Edmund L. Ang , 52, Los Baños, Philippines; lessor, RMDEE Construction Supply; recently released as Ozamiz Philippines District president; former district presidency counselor, district president and mission presidency counselor; wife: Michelle; five children.

, 52, Los Baños, Philippines; lessor, RMDEE Construction Supply; recently released as Ozamiz Philippines District president; former district presidency counselor, district president and mission presidency counselor; wife: Michelle; five children. Anthony John Balledos , 62, Antipolo, Philippines; currently serving as ward Sunday School teacher; former bishop, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Carolyn; six children.

, 62, Antipolo, Philippines; currently serving as ward Sunday School teacher; former bishop, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Carolyn; six children. M. Sidney Daniels , 62, Hamilton, New Zealand; associate director, Pacific Church Schools; recently released as FSY representative of the New Zealand Hamilton CCM; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Wendy Marie; six children.

, 62, Hamilton, New Zealand; associate director, Pacific Church Schools; recently released as FSY representative of the New Zealand Hamilton CCM; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Wendy Marie; six children. Siale Matavaha ‘Eliesa , 50, Talau, Tonga;principal, Saineha High School; currently serving as Neiafu Vava’u Tonga West Stake president; former bishopric counselor, branch president, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: ‘Iolani; seven children.

, 50, Talau, Tonga;principal, Saineha High School; currently serving as Neiafu Vava’u Tonga West Stake president; former bishopric counselor, branch president, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: ‘Iolani; seven children. James G. Fantone , 53, Mandaue City, Philippines; currently serving as Philippines Antipolo Mission president; former bishop and high councilor; wife: Cynthia; four children.

, 53, Mandaue City, Philippines; currently serving as Philippines Antipolo Mission president; former bishop and high councilor; wife: Cynthia; four children. H. Jason Joseph , 50, Apia, Samoa; language supervisor / translation manager, Pacific Area; currently serving as Area Seventy executive secretary in the Pacific Area; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake presidency counselor,and stake president; wife: Sally; seven children.

, 50, Apia, Samoa; language supervisor / translation manager, Pacific Area; currently serving as Area Seventy executive secretary in the Pacific Area; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake presidency counselor,and stake president; wife: Sally; seven children. Ricard G. Manáhan , 51, Camiling, Philippines; coordinator / instructor, Seminaries and Institutes; recently released as Philippines Urdaneta Mission president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission presidency counselor, mission president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Jesel; six children.

, 51, Camiling, Philippines; coordinator / instructor, Seminaries and Institutes; recently released as Philippines Urdaneta Mission president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission presidency counselor, mission president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Jesel; six children. Jeffery M. Nikoia , 51, Hamilton, New Zealand; currently serving as New Zealand Hamilton Mission president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Fiona; four children.

, 51, Hamilton, New Zealand; currently serving as New Zealand Hamilton Mission president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Fiona; four children. Huri Parata , 59, Lower Hutt, New Zealand; platform capability lead, Ministry Social Development; currently serving as patriarch of the Upper Hutt New Zealand Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake president; wife: Margaret; six children.

, 59, Lower Hutt, New Zealand; platform capability lead, Ministry Social Development; currently serving as patriarch of the Upper Hutt New Zealand Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake president; wife: Margaret; six children. Jaime N. Rivera, 50, Taguig, Philippines; financial advisor, FWD Life Insurance Corp.; currently serving as Philippines Missionary Training Center presidency counselor; former bishop, branch presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Clarissa; five children.

Ninth Quorum of the Seventy (South America Northwest and South America South areas)

Gabriel A. Campos , 52, Santiago, Chile; pediatric neurosurgeon, Santa María Clinic; currently serving as Santiago Chile Las Condes Stake president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Ana Marina; three children.

, 52, Santiago, Chile; pediatric neurosurgeon, Santa María Clinic; currently serving as Santiago Chile Las Condes Stake president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Ana Marina; three children. Jose R. Cardenas Vanegas , 54, Bogotá, Colombia; facilities manager, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as ward Sunday School president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, high councilor, mission presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Lina Maria; two children.

, 54, Bogotá, Colombia; facilities manager, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as ward Sunday School president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, high councilor, mission presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Lina Maria; two children. Jose A. Jimenez Alava , 44, Durán, Ecuador; welfare and self-reliance manager, Ecuador Guayaquil East/South Self-Reliance Services Region; currently serving as ward Sunday School president; former bishop and stake president; wife: Cristina Elvira; four children.

, 44, Durán, Ecuador; welfare and self-reliance manager, Ecuador Guayaquil East/South Self-Reliance Services Region; currently serving as ward Sunday School president; former bishop and stake president; wife: Cristina Elvira; four children. David E. Mouhsen , 53, Lomas de Zamora, Argentina; currently serving as Chile Santiago West Mission president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Silvina E.; three children.

, 53, Lomas de Zamora, Argentina; currently serving as Chile Santiago West Mission president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Silvina E.; three children. David A. Reyes , 43, Antofagasta, Chile; temple recorder, Antofagasta Chile Temple; currently serving as Antofagasta Chile La Portada Stake president; former bishop, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Maril; three children.

, 43, Antofagasta, Chile; temple recorder, Antofagasta Chile Temple; currently serving as Antofagasta Chile La Portada Stake president; former bishop, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Maril; three children. Marco N. Sosa, 45, Ñemby, Paraguay; partner at International Travel Agency, self-Employed; currently serving as elders quorum; former bishopric counselor, branch president, high councilor and stake president wife: Ada Mariela; three children.

Tenth Quorum of the Seventy (North America Central, North America Northeast and North America Southeast areas)

Douglas W. Atwood , 56, Lethbridge, Canada; owner, DA Steel Buildings; currently serving as Lethbridge Alberta North Stake president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Rachel; seven children.

, 56, Lethbridge, Canada; owner, DA Steel Buildings; currently serving as Lethbridge Alberta North Stake president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Rachel; seven children. Steven L. Bodhaine , 63, Apex, North Carolina; founder and managing director, Health Mindscape; currently serving as stake young single adults specialist of the Apex North Carolina Stake; former bishop, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Cheryl; six children.

, 63, Apex, North Carolina; founder and managing director, Health Mindscape; currently serving as stake young single adults specialist of the Apex North Carolina Stake; former bishop, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Cheryl; six children. Thaddeus M. Brown , 51, Cheyenne, Wyoming; real estate appraiser, Brown Appraisal Services LLC; currently serving as seminary teacher of the Cheyenne Wyoming East Stake; former bishop, bishopric, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Raylene; seven children.

, 51, Cheyenne, Wyoming; real estate appraiser, Brown Appraisal Services LLC; currently serving as seminary teacher of the Cheyenne Wyoming East Stake; former bishop, bishopric, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Raylene; seven children. Robert M. Chaggares , 48, Queensville, Canada; director, Liahona Capital Inc.; currently serving as Barrie Ontario Stake president; former bishop, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Jennifer; five children.

, 48, Queensville, Canada; director, Liahona Capital Inc.; currently serving as Barrie Ontario Stake president; former bishop, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Jennifer; five children. Andrew J. Child , 50, Naperville, Illinois; tax manager, BP; currently serving as Naperville Illinois Stake president; former bishop and bishopric counselor; wife: Jessica; seven children.

, 50, Naperville, Illinois; tax manager, BP; currently serving as Naperville Illinois Stake president; former bishop and bishopric counselor; wife: Jessica; seven children. Jacob C. Fish , 48, Panama City Beach, Florida; executive vice president, Howard Group; currently serving as Spanish ward mission leader; former bishop, branch presidency counselor, branch president, high councilor and stake president; wife: Tenley; five children.

, 48, Panama City Beach, Florida; executive vice president, Howard Group; currently serving as Spanish ward mission leader; former bishop, branch presidency counselor, branch president, high councilor and stake president; wife: Tenley; five children. Rodney H. Hillam , 62, Idaho Falls, Idaho; orthodontist, Hillam Orthodontics; currently serving as Rexburg Idaho YSA 9th Stake president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Melanie; four children.

, 62, Idaho Falls, Idaho; orthodontist, Hillam Orthodontics; currently serving as Rexburg Idaho YSA 9th Stake president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Melanie; four children. Shane T. Holdaway , 48, Richmond, Virginia; senior vice president, Visa, Inc.; currently serving as Richmond Virginia Stake president; former bishop and high councilor; wife: Alysia; four children.

, 48, Richmond, Virginia; senior vice president, Visa, Inc.; currently serving as Richmond Virginia Stake president; former bishop and high councilor; wife: Alysia; four children. Nathan L. Johnson , 50, Euclid, Ohio; vice president, eClinical Solutions; currently serving as Kirtland Ohio Stake president; former bishopric counselor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Camille; five children.

, 50, Euclid, Ohio; vice president, eClinical Solutions; currently serving as Kirtland Ohio Stake president; former bishopric counselor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Camille; five children. G. Michael Ortiz , 49, Blue Springs, Missouri; owner, Blue River Clinical Research; currently serving as Missouri Independence Mission presidency counselor; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake president; wife: Bethanie; five children.

, 49, Blue Springs, Missouri; owner, Blue River Clinical Research; currently serving as Missouri Independence Mission presidency counselor; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake president; wife: Bethanie; five children. David A. Winters, 59, Peachtree Corners, Georgia; area mission specialist, Missionary Department; currently serving as ward Sunday School teacher; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, mission president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Pamela R.; six children.

Eleventh Quorum of the Seventy (North America Southwest and North America West areas)

David L. Chandler , 53, Medford, Oregon; physician/anesthesiologist, Rogue Regional Medical Center; currently serving as deacons quorum adviser, former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission president and stake president; wife: Stacy; six children.

, 53, Medford, Oregon; physician/anesthesiologist, Rogue Regional Medical Center; currently serving as deacons quorum adviser, former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission president and stake president; wife: Stacy; six children. Bryan C. Crawley , 56, Palmdale, California; managing associate general counsel, Blue Shield of California; currently serving as service mission leader of the California Bakersfield Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake president; wife: Tamara; four children.

, 56, Palmdale, California; managing associate general counsel, Blue Shield of California; currently serving as service mission leader of the California Bakersfield Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake president; wife: Tamara; four children. Robert L. Davis , 58, Aliso Viejo, California; senior vice president, business development and general counsel, Glaukos Corporation; currently serving as seminary teacher of the Laguna Niguel California Stake; former bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, mission president, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Tiffany L.; four children.

, 58, Aliso Viejo, California; senior vice president, business development and general counsel, Glaukos Corporation; currently serving as seminary teacher of the Laguna Niguel California Stake; former bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, mission president, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Tiffany L.; four children. Robert K Ellis , 42, Spring, Texas; attorney, The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty; currently serving as Klein Texas Stake president; former bishop; wife: Christa; five children.

, 42, Spring, Texas; attorney, The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty; currently serving as Klein Texas Stake president; former bishop; wife: Christa; five children. Jeremy B. Grisel , 50, Providence Village, Texas; physical therapist, Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers; currently serving as a Dallas Texas Temple ordinance worker; former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Robin; four children.

, 50, Providence Village, Texas; physical therapist, Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers; currently serving as a Dallas Texas Temple ordinance worker; former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Robin; four children. James A. Jarvis , 56, Mesa, Arizona; currently serving as Sierra Leone Freetown Mission president; former bishop, bishopric counselor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Christy; six children.

, 56, Mesa, Arizona; currently serving as Sierra Leone Freetown Mission president; former bishop, bishopric counselor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Christy; six children. Juan C. Quilantan , 50, Phoenix, Arizona; senior manager risk management, American Express; currently serving as Paradise Valley Arizona Stake president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Nelly; four children.

, 50, Phoenix, Arizona; senior manager risk management, American Express; currently serving as Paradise Valley Arizona Stake president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Nelly; four children. Matthew L. Riggs , 58, Gilbert, Arizona; attorney/founding partner, White Mountain Injury Law; currently serving as chairman of the Mesa Arizona Temple Easter Pageant; former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission president and stake president; wife: Dawna; six children.

, 58, Gilbert, Arizona; attorney/founding partner, White Mountain Injury Law; currently serving as chairman of the Mesa Arizona Temple Easter Pageant; former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission president and stake president; wife: Dawna; six children. Jared M. Spataro, 50, Issaquah, Washington; corporate vice president, Microsoft; currently serving as Bellevue Washington Stake president; former bishop and high councilor; wife: Kimberly Ann; four children.

Twelfth Quorum of the Seventy (Utah Area)

Timothy L. Barney , 57, Holladay, Utah; managing director, Banyan Ventures; currently serving as a Jordan River Utah Temple ordinance worker; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Paula; four children.

, 57, Holladay, Utah; managing director, Banyan Ventures; currently serving as a Jordan River Utah Temple ordinance worker; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Paula; four children. Carlton J. Christensen , 59, Salt Lake City; chair, board of trustees, Utah Transit Authority; currently serving as Operation My Home Town Initiative chairman; former bishop, bishopric counselor and stake president; wife: Cathleen; two children.

, 59, Salt Lake City; chair, board of trustees, Utah Transit Authority; currently serving as Operation My Home Town Initiative chairman; former bishop, bishopric counselor and stake president; wife: Cathleen; two children. Sean F. D. Collins , 58, Heber, Utah; CEO, Win Management (Costa Vida & Fat Cats); currently serving as a FSY Representative on the Utah Provo West Coordinating Council; former bishop, and mission president; wife: Kristin; five children.

, 58, Heber, Utah; CEO, Win Management (Costa Vida & Fat Cats); currently serving as a FSY Representative on the Utah Provo West Coordinating Council; former bishop, and mission president; wife: Kristin; five children. Loren G. Dalton , 63, Draper, Utah; business development, Epic Windows and Doors; currently serving as elders quorum president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission presidency counselor and mission president; wife: Annette; four children.

, 63, Draper, Utah; business development, Epic Windows and Doors; currently serving as elders quorum president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission presidency counselor and mission president; wife: Annette; four children. W. Brett Graham , 54, Holladay, Utah; chief strategy officer, University of Utah — Office of the President; currently serving as assistant ward mission; former bishop, mission president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Sara; five children.

, 54, Holladay, Utah; chief strategy officer, University of Utah — Office of the President; currently serving as assistant ward mission; former bishop, mission president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Sara; five children. Aaron R. Jenne , 51, North Salt Lake, Utah; secretary to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; currently serving as a ward Sunday School teacher; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Juliann; three children.

, 51, North Salt Lake, Utah; secretary to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; currently serving as a ward Sunday School teacher; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Juliann; three children. Ronald M. Judd , 61, Sandy, Utah; global engagement partner, Marsh (Salt Lake City); currently serving as Sandy Utah Crescent Stake high counselor; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, mission president, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Teresa; five children.

, 61, Sandy, Utah; global engagement partner, Marsh (Salt Lake City); currently serving as Sandy Utah Crescent Stake high counselor; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, mission president, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Teresa; five children. Roland E. Léporé , 47, Alpine, Utah; project manager, Area Initiative Support, Priesthood and Family Department; currently serving on the General Sunday School Advisory Council; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Amie L.; four children.

, 47, Alpine, Utah; project manager, Area Initiative Support, Priesthood and Family Department; currently serving on the General Sunday School Advisory Council; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Amie L.; four children. Kelend I. Mills , 59, Mapleton, Utah; director of area mission specialists, Missionary Department; currently serving as Mapleton Utah West Stake president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Katherine; three children.

, 59, Mapleton, Utah; director of area mission specialists, Missionary Department; currently serving as Mapleton Utah West Stake president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president and stake presidency counselor; wife: Katherine; three children. Matthew O. Richardson , 64, Orem, Utah; professor of Church History and Doctrine, Brigham Young University; currently serving as Provo Missionary Training Center branch president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, MTC branch presidency counselor, mission president and stake president; wife: Lisa J.; four children.

, 64, Orem, Utah; professor of Church History and Doctrine, Brigham Young University; currently serving as Provo Missionary Training Center branch president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, MTC branch presidency counselor, mission president and stake president; wife: Lisa J.; four children. Stephen M. Sargent , 58, Fruit Heights, Utah; shareholder, Parr Brown; currently serving as ward Primary teacher; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake president; wife: Kathryn; six children.

, 58, Fruit Heights, Utah; shareholder, Parr Brown; currently serving as ward Primary teacher; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake president; wife: Kathryn; six children. David L. Smith , 52, Heber City, Utah; investor/advisor/mentor; currently serving as Heber City Utah East Stake president; former bishop, bishopric counselor and mission president; wife: Rebecca; three children.

, 52, Heber City, Utah; investor/advisor/mentor; currently serving as Heber City Utah East Stake president; former bishop, bishopric counselor and mission president; wife: Rebecca; three children. Todd B. Smith , 61, Centerville, Utah; president, Moreton & Company; currently serving as Bountiful Utah YSA Stake president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake presidency; wife: Julie; five children.

, 61, Centerville, Utah; president, Moreton & Company; currently serving as Bountiful Utah YSA Stake president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake presidency; wife: Julie; five children. Craig M. Teuscher , 57, Park City, Utah; self-employed; currently serving as teachers quorum adviser; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Gayle; four children.

, 57, Park City, Utah; self-employed; currently serving as teachers quorum adviser; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Gayle; four children. Terry E. Welch, 61, Farmington, Utah; area mission specialist, Missionary Department; currently serving as ward Sunday School teacher; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Cyrrena; six children.

Area Seventies to be released on or before Aug. 1

Third Quorum of the Seventy (Africa Central, Africa South and Africa West areas): Christian C. Chigbundu, Daniel Kabason and S. Ephraim Msane.

Christian C. Chigbundu, Daniel Kabason and S. Ephraim Msane. Fourth Quorum of the Seventy (Asia and Asia North areas): Suchat Chaichana and Henry Savstrom.

Suchat Chaichana and Henry Savstrom. Fifth Quorum of the Seventy (Brazil Area): J. Francisco Bührer, Marcelo Louza, Gustavo G. Rezende and Luciano Sankari.

J. Francisco Bührer, Marcelo Louza, Gustavo G. Rezende and Luciano Sankari. Sixth Quorum of the Seventy (Caribbean, Central America and Mexico areas): Carlos A. Gabaldón, Eduardo F. Ortega, Sergio A. Poncio and Miguel A. Reynoso.

Carlos A. Gabaldón, Eduardo F. Ortega, Sergio A. Poncio and Miguel A. Reynoso. Seventh Quorum of the Seventy (Eurasian, Europe Central, Europe North, and Middle East / Africa North Areas): Vladislav Y. Gornostaev, Thomas Hänni, Kyrylo Pokhylko, Alexey V. Samaykin, Konstantin Tolomeev, Martin J. Turvey and Markus Zarse.

Vladislav Y. Gornostaev, Thomas Hänni, Kyrylo Pokhylko, Alexey V. Samaykin, Konstantin Tolomeev, Martin J. Turvey and Markus Zarse. Eighth Quorum of the Seventy (Pacific and Philippines areas): Faapito Auapaau, Edmarc R. Dumas, Norman Insong, Jose G. Manarin, Arlen M. Tumaliuan and Paul B. Whippy.

Faapito Auapaau, Edmarc R. Dumas, Norman Insong, Jose G. Manarin, Arlen M. Tumaliuan and Paul B. Whippy. Ninth Quorum of the Seventy (South America Northwest and South America South areas): L. Guido Cristobal, Jorge W. Pérez, Robert G. Rivarola, Ricardo Spencer and Yan Carlos Vega

L. Guido Cristobal, Jorge W. Pérez, Robert G. Rivarola, Ricardo Spencer and Yan Carlos Vega Tenth Quorum of the Seventy (North America Central, North America Northeast and North America Southeast areas): Frederick K. Balli Jr., Kevin W. Birch, M. Andrew Galt IV, Jeffrey J. Kerr, David G. LaFrance, Jeremiah J. Morgan, Nathan D. Pace, Michael M. Packer, J. Matthew Scott and David C. Stewart.

Frederick K. Balli Jr., Kevin W. Birch, M. Andrew Galt IV, Jeffrey J. Kerr, David G. LaFrance, Jeremiah J. Morgan, Nathan D. Pace, Michael M. Packer, J. Matthew Scott and David C. Stewart. Eleventh Quorum of the Seventy (North America Southwest and North America West areas): Jay D. Andersen, Broc C. Hiatt, Mark A. Mortensen, Art Rascon, James E. Slaughter and Dow R. Wilson.

Jay D. Andersen, Broc C. Hiatt, Mark A. Mortensen, Art Rascon, James E. Slaughter and Dow R. Wilson. Twelfth Quorum of the Seventy (Utah Area): John W. Boswell III, Kevin G. Brown, Matthew R. Clarke, Richard I. Heaton, David H. Huntsman, Federico M. Kähnlein, R. Pepper Murray, Robert T. Smith, Colin C. Stauffer and Chad R. Wilkinson.