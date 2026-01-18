‘Come, Follow Me’ for Jan. 19-25: What have Church leaders said about Genesis 3-4, Moses 4-5?

This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Genesis 3-4 and Moses 4-5, which includes the Fall and the story of Cain and Abel.

Following are a few quotes from past and present Church leaders about these chapters of scripture.

Genesis 3

“Strong faith in Jesus Christ doesn’t happen overnight. No, in this mortal world, it’s the thorns and thistles of doubt that grow spontaneously (see Genesis 3:18). The healthy, fruitful tree of faith requires intentional effort. And a vital part of that effort is making sure we are firmly rooted in Christ. ...

“We must ask ourselves: Is my testimony based on what I hope to happen in my life? Is it dependent on the actions or attitudes of others? Or is it firmly founded on Jesus Christ, ‘rooted and built up in him’ (Colossians 2:7), regardless of life’s changing circumstances?"

— President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2024 general conference, “Nourish the Roots, and the Branches Will Grow”

“Mothers literally make room in their bodies to nurture an unborn baby — and hopefully a place in their hearts as they raise them — but nurturing is not limited to bearing children. Eve was called a ‘mother’ before she had children (see Genesis 3:20). I believe that ‘to mother’ means ‘to give life.’ Think of the many ways you give life. It could mean giving emotional life to the hopeless or spiritual life to the doubter. With the help of the Holy Ghost, we can create an emotionally healing place for the discriminated against, the rejected and the stranger. In these tender yet powerful ways, we build the kingdom of God. Sisters, all of us came to earth with these life-giving, nurturing, maternal gifts because that is God’s plan."

— Sister Neill F. Marriott, then the second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, April 2016 general conference, “What Shall We Do?”

“Upon hearing the voice of God after partaking of the forbidden fruit, Adam and Eve hid themselves in the Garden of Eden. God called unto Adam and asked, ‘Where art thou? And [Adam answered], I heard thy voice … , and I was afraid’ (Genesis 3:9–10). Notably, one of the first effects of the Fall was for Adam and Eve to experience fear. This potent emotion is an important element of our mortal existence. ...

“Correct knowledge of and faith in the Lord empower us to hush our fears because Jesus Christ is the only source of enduring peace. ... The peace Christ gives allows us to view mortality through the precious perspective of eternity and supplies a spiritual settledness that helps us maintain a consistent focus on our heavenly destination. Thus, we can be blessed to hush our fears because His doctrine provides purpose and direction in all aspects of our lives. His ordinances and covenants fortify and comfort in times both good and bad. And His priesthood authority gives assurance that the things that matter most can endure both in time and in eternity.”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2015 general conference, “Therefore They Hushed Their Fears”

Genesis 4

"Cain and Abel" is by Robert T. Barrett. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“One of the oldest and most profound questions uttered in the history of this earth was, most interestingly, asked by Cain in response to God’s inquiry soon after Cain slew his brother Abel: ‘Am I my brother’s keeper?’ (Genesis 4:9). This question deserves serious contemplation by those seeking to do the will of the Lord. ...

“As disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ, we have a responsibility to care for and serve our brothers and sisters. ... We need to enlarge the circle of our influence. Our service to others should be independent of race, color, standing or relationships. After all, the commandment to ‘succor the weak, lift up the hands which hang down, and strengthen the feeble knees’ (Doctrine and Covenants 81:5) did not come with qualifications.”

— Elder Michael J. Teh, General Authority Seventy, October 2007 general conference, “Out of Small Things”

“Some may remember the old adage: ‘The devil made me do it.’ Today I want to convey, in absolutely certain terms, that the adversary cannot make us do anything. He does lie at our door, as the scriptures say, and he follows us each day (see Genesis 4:7). Every time we go out, every decision we make, we are either choosing to move in his direction or in the direction of our Savior. But the adversary must depart if we tell him to depart. He cannot influence us unless we allow him to do so, and he knows that. The only time he can affect our minds and bodies — our very spirits — is when we allow him to do so. In other words, we do not have to succumb to his enticements."

— The late Elder Robert D. Hales, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2006 general conference, “To Act for Ourselves: The Gift and Blessings of Agency”

“Reputations built on rumor or reality or established by nickname can be virtually impossible to overcome. The adage ‘do not wash your dirty linen in public’ is wise counsel. It is not necessary, appropriate nor healthy to expose our private or family mistakes and sins for public scrutiny. The more widely a sin is known, the more difficult the repentance or change.

“This is not to say that sin should be covered, although that is the natural impulse of anyone who commits a sin. Rather than repent, we want to hide any mistakes or sins committed. But as Cain discovered when he killed Abel, he could not hide his sins from the Lord (see Genesis 4:9-10), for all things are present before Him. He knows of every disobedient act we commit, but — different from the general public — He, with His knowledge of our sins, gives the specific promise that He will remember them no more if we repent."

— Elder Lynn A. Mickelsen, then a General Authority Seventy, October 2003 general conference, “The Atonement, Repentance and Dirty Linen”

Moses 4

"Leaving Eden" is by Annie Henrie Nader. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“You will remember that there was opposition in the garden. Lucifer was allowed to try Adam and Eve. He first tempted Adam to partake of the fruit of the tree of knowledge of good and evil. Remembering the commandment not to partake thereof, Adam resisted. Then came blessed Eve, who chose to partake of the fruit, convincing Adam to do likewise.

“Later, Adam and Eve declared that this decision was necessary to fulfill Heavenly Father’s plan. But by partaking of the fruit, they had transgressed the law — a law given them directly from the Father. The resulting and crushing understanding of good and evil must have left them in anguish when they heard the voice of the Father announcing His return to the garden. They realized they were naked, for they were indeed without clothing, having lived in a state of innocence (see Moses 4:13-17). But perhaps more painful than their being without clothing in that moment, they were now exposed for their transgression. They were defenseless and vulnerable. They were naked in every sense of the word.

“Ever the opportunist, Lucifer, knowing their exposed and weakened state, tempted them yet again — this time to hide from God.

“This temptation — I will call it the ‘second temptation’ — is the temptation that may bring the greatest consequence if we succumb. ...

“If you incur a physical injury, your condition will deteriorate and may become life-threatening if you don’t seek proper medical attention. That is true for spiritual wounds as well. Only, untreated spiritual wounds may threaten your eternal salvation. Don’t hide from those who will love and support you; rather, run to them. Good bishops, branch presidents and leaders can help you access the healing power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ.

“To those who may be in hiding, we implore you to come back. You need what the gospel and the Atonement of Jesus Christ offer, and we need what you offer. God knows your sins; you cannot hide from Him. Reconcile yourself before Him.”

— Elder Scott D. Whiting, General Authority Seventy, April 2025 general conference, “Beware the Second Temptation”

“From the beginning, agency and opposition were central to the Father’s plan and to Satan’s rebellion against it. As the Lord revealed to Moses, in the council of heaven Satan ‘sought to destroy the agency of man’ (Moses 4:3). That destruction was inherent in the terms of Satan’s offer. He came before the Father and said, ‘Behold, here am I, send me, I will be thy son, and I will redeem all mankind, that one soul shall not be lost, and surely I will do it; wherefore give me thine honor’ (Moses 4:1).

“Thus, Satan proposed to carry out the Father’s plan in a way that would prevent the accomplishment of the Father’s purpose and give Satan His glory.

“Satan’s proposal would have ensured perfect equality: It would ‘redeem all mankind,’ that not one soul would be lost. There would be no agency or choice by anyone and, therefore, no need for opposition. There would be no test, no failure and no success. ...

“Satan’s purpose was to gain for himself the Father’s honor and power (see Isaiah 14:12–15; Moses 4:1, 3). ‘Wherefore,’ the Father said, ‘because that Satan rebelled against me, … I caused that he should be cast down’ (Moses 4:3) with all the spirits who had exercised their agency to follow him. Cast down as unembodied spirits in mortality, Satan and his followers tempt and seek to deceive and captivate the children of God (see Moses 4:4). So it is that the evil one, who opposed and sought to destroy the Father’s plan, actually facilitated it, because it is opposition that enables choice and it is the opportunity of making the right choices that leads to the growth that is the purpose of the Father’s plan."

—President Dallin H. Oaks, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2016 general conference, “Opposition in All Things”

“Young men, your ordination to the priesthood is a grand privilege and responsibility — and not a license to dominate. Be unfailingly worthy to exercise this godly power, which is given you to be of service. A man is never more magnificent than when he is guided by the Spirit to honor the priesthood he holds.

“If you will marry a virtuous woman who can hear the voice of the Lord, she will bless your life every day of your life. Consider Eve. She was the first to see that the fruit of the tree was good, and after partaking, she ‘gave unto her husband … , and he did eat’ (Moses 4:12). Were it not for Eve, our progression would have ceased."

— Sister Sheri L. Dew, then the second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, October 2001 general conference, “It Is Not Good for Man or Woman to Be Alone”

Moses 5

"In Similitude of the Sacrifice of the Only Begotten of the Father" is by Mike Malm. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Your willing obedience to God’s commands, despite not having a complete knowledge of His reasons, places you in the company of His prophets. Moses 5 teaches us about a particular interaction between Adam and an angel of the Lord.

“After the Lord gave Adam and Eve ‘commandments, that they should worship the Lord their God, and should offer the firstlings of their flocks, for an offering unto the Lord,’ the scriptures say that ‘Adam was obedient unto the commandments of the Lord.’ We go on to read that ‘after many days an angel of the Lord appeared unto Adam, saying: Why dost thou offer sacrifices unto the Lord? And Adam said unto him: I know not, save the Lord commanded me’ (Moses 5:5-6).

“Adam’s obedience preceded his understanding and prepared him to receive the sacred knowledge that he was participating in a sacred symbol of the Atonement of Jesus Christ. Our humble obedience will, likewise, pave the way for our spiritual discernment of God’s ways and His divine purpose for each of us. Reaching to elevate our obedience brings us closer to our Savior, Jesus Christ, because obedience to His laws and commandments is effectually reaching out to Him.”

— Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, October 2024 general conference, “Seeking Answers to Spiritual Questions”

“As children were born to them, Adam and Eve taught their family what they had learned from heavenly messengers. They were focused on helping their children also understand and embrace those principles that would make them happy in this life, as well as prepared to return to their heavenly parents after having increased their abilities and proved their obedience to God. In the process, Adam and Eve learned to appreciate their differing strengths and supported one another in their eternally significant work.” (see Moses 5:1-12).

— Sister Jean B. Bingham, then the Relief Society general president, April 2020 general conference, “United in Accomplishing God’s Work”