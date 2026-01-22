How aging Church members can find purpose through service

Mortality is about more than just biding one’s time on earth, according to Norman Hill.

“People are talking these days not just about living longer but about living well; not just about lifespan but even a term that’s being used of ‘health-span’ or ‘joy-span.’”

Hill, a BYU associate professor and author of the Deseret News series “Better With Age,” recently joined the Church News podcast to discuss how aging members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can continue finding purpose serving in the Church, their communities and their families — and why that matters.

Norman C. Hill is a BYU associate professor and author of the Deseret News series “Better With Age." | Provided by Norman Hill

Choosing optimism and service

Members of the Church can find ways to serve no matter their circumstances, said Hill, acknowledging that some members face age-related limitations.

Hill referenced data from the University of Michigan that shows optimism is a skill that can be learned and is correlated with longevity of life.

“Sometimes people say, ‘Oh, I was born that way.’ No, it’s something that you’re able to learn,” he said. “And as we learn optimism, it enhances not only our physical cell biology but our emotional well-being and our spiritual happiness as well.”

A group of older friends have lunch together. | Getty Images

He shared the story of his friend who lives in an assisted living center.

According to Hill, this woman can no longer travel and do other things she used to, but she has claimed the assisted living center as her new ministry, texting the other residents, sharing life experiences with them and listening to their stories.

Hill wrote an article included in the April 2025 Liahona outlining more ways to choose optimism and meaningful service, especially after being released from a Church calling.

“Heartfelt ministering, serving, encouraging and lifting others don’t require a formal Church calling,” he said in the article. “We are all called to this kind of Christlike service regardless of our age or circumstances.”

A granddaughter and grandmother hold hands. | Adobe.com

Teaching formally and informally

Promoting faith-enriching values in their families is one way elderly members of the Church can find purpose, Hill said.

“It’s not just what we say but kind of who we are that makes a big deal in their lives as well,” he said.

He explained that these teaching moments can happen in both formal and informal settings.

In terms of formal teaching opportunities, Hill said he and his wife have tried to hold virtual Come, Follow Me studies with their grandchildren. He also mentioned the rising popularity of “grandma camps,” an organized weekend of activities hosted by grandparents for their grandchildren.

An extended family eats dinner together. | Adobe Stock

But Hill and his wife look for small moments of connection with their grandchildren too. The Hills send their grandchildren recipes they might be interested in, ask them about books they’re reading, even listen to the music they like.

“Sometimes it’s rappers, and it’s not particularly appealing to me, but I try to appreciate it and try to understand and ask questions about it,” he said. “It’s not just me being outside of their lived experience but instead being very integrated to it.”

Sometimes showing up and listening to people is more impactful than offering life advice, said Hill. He described meaningful experiences he’s had showing up to people’s sporting events and music recitals or listening to their life stories.

“I love that kind of perspective of young people who sometimes have lots of people telling them what to do, not near enough people who are just showing up.”

Grandparents walk with their grandchildren. | Adobe Stock

Maintaining an eternal perspective

Understanding one’s place in the plan of salvation can give meaning to ordinary experiences, Hill said.

“I have a strong testimony that life endures beyond this life. The things we do here matter. They make a difference,” he said, calling this life a springboard for the next life. “It’s important to make the most of things that happen here, but it’s only a tiny part of our whole life’s existence.”

Several times throughout the podcast, Hill referred to a quote from the late President Russell M. Nelson: “Mortality is a master class in learning to choose the things of greatest eternal import.”

Hill emphasized that these learnings aren’t meant to stop once individuals reach a certain age.

“This master class, these learning experiences, are not only going to help me be a better person but prepare me for a future eternity that I strongly believe in,” Hill said.