Members of the Singapore Stake unite with local charity to provide essential aid to vulnerable families

Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints distribute dry rations bags at the Study Awards service project at the West Coast Community Centre in Singapore, Dec. 6, 2025.

On Dec. 6, 2025, as part of a community outreach initiative collaboration, the Singapore Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints distributed 120 ration bags to individuals and families experiencing financial difficulties.

This initiative was a joint effort with the People’s Association and local charity Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation, focusing on supplying necessary food and grocery items to those in need.

The Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation was established in 2005 for the Singaporean Muslim Community to radiate compassion and kindness to poor, needy and victims of disaster, regardless of the faith, race or creed. The Church and the foundation have coordinated in their relief projects over the past few years.

The distribution of the bags was held in conjunction with the West Coast Community Centre’s Study Awards Ceremony. Each bag was personally handed out by Minister Desmond Lee, minister for Education and minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration, as well as Church volunteers.

According to the Church’s Singapore Newsroom, Minister Lee’s participation highlighted the importance of public-private and community-led collaboration in supporting vulnerable households.

Minister Desmond Lee addresses the audience at the Study Awards service project event at West Coast Community Centre in Singapore, Dec. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I think it is a great event where we have community organizers, the Church and others come together to support great community initiatives,” said Singapore Stake President Jean-Luc Butel. “It shows that we are involved in the community for good causes. For the Church, we will continue in the different communities of Singapore to show that we can help in multiple areas.”

In November, prior to the event, more than 40 volunteers assembled ration bags with specific items that families in need would appreciate.

“We thought about what the families will most appreciate having that would be practical and that they would use,” said Germaine Lim, who helped lead the project.

Each pack included rice, cooking oil, canned goods, noodles, biscuits and other daily necessities, as well as $60 worth of grocery vouchers.

Dry rations bags await distribution by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the service project held conjunction with a Study Awards Ceremony at West Coast Community Centre in Singapore, Dec. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

According to the news release, those receiving the ration bags expressed appreciation for the support. Leaders of the West Coast Community Centre also said such contributions help sustain ongoing assistance programs and ensure vulnerable households receive constant aid.

Latter-day Saint and volunteer Raymond Pun helped transport the ration bags. He said the project reminded him to share the light and love of Jesus Christ in small acts of kindness with everyone.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation volunteers hand over donated dry rations bags to a recipient at the Study Awards service project at West Coast Community Center in Singapore, Dec. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This project was the sixth collaboration between the Church and the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation in their Blessings for All initiative.

“The initiative stands as a remarkable example of compassion in action, uplifting the community through its thoughtful distribution of grocery vouchers to families in need,” said Lavon Lew, the Church’s national communication director. “By directly easing the financial burdens of daily living, the foundation not only provides practical support but also strengthens the spirit of unity and care across diverse communities.”

The Church in Singapore plans to continue collaborating with local organizations to identify needs and provide additional relief when possible throughout the year, the release added.