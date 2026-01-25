Send it in: Did you see the Tabernacle Choir perform in Brazil in 1981?

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square perform in the National Auditorium in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will be traveling to São Paulo, Brazil, the last week of February for the sixth stop on the “Songs of Hope” world tour. The concert on Saturday, Feb. 28, will be livestreamed on the choir’s YouTube channel.

The choir performed in Brazil in May 1981 in the Ibirapuera Auditorium, in São Paulo. This time, the choir and orchestra will perform in the Ginásio do Ibirapuera.

Did you see the Tabernacle Choir perform in Brazil in 1981? The Church News wants to hear from those who attended one of the concerts in Brazil in 1981. What was your experience of the concert?

The Church News would like to hear about experiences at the 1981 concerts. Please fill out the following Google form, and your response might be used in an upcoming Church News story. Responses may be edited for length and clarity.

If you can’t access the Google form, please send an email to churchnews@deseretnews.com with:

Your name (first and last)

Ward and stake (or branch and district)

A summary of your experience

Any photos you would like to share (attached as a .jpg, please)

Your contact information (phone number and/or email), in case we need to follow up

By submitting the form or a response, you authorize Deseret News Publishing Co. to use and publish your submitted material in any form in all Deseret Management Corp. publications and channels. If applicable, you also confirm that you have received permission from all individuals whose names, quotes and/or images appear in the materials you have submitted and authorize the use and publication of these submitted material (including but not limited to text, photo, video, audio, design, etc.) in any form on their behalf, in all DMC publications and channels.