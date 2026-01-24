Concert dates announced for Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra’s ‘Songs of Hope’ tour stop in Brazil

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform a “Songs of Hope” world tour concert at the National Stadium of Peru in Lima, Peru, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will be performing three concerts in São Paulo, Brazil, during the “Songs of Hope” tour stop in February and March.

The concerts are in the Ginásio do Ibirapuera — an 11,000-seat indoor venue. The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed in the 12,000-seat Ibirapuera Auditorium during a visit in 1981.

The concerts will be Friday, Feb. 27, at 8:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m.; and a Sunday devotional will be Sunday, March 1, at 4 p.m. All times are local time.

The concert on Saturday, Feb. 28, will be livestreamed on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel. Also, local celebrations are being planned at various meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across Brazil.

For information about tickets to Ibirapuera or for celebration locations, please talk to local Church leaders.

‘Songs of Hope’ tour

Brazil is the sixth stop on the Tabernacle Choir and orchestra’s multiyear, multicountry “Songs of Hope” tour.

The tour started in 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico; continued in 2024 to Manila, Philippines, in February and to Florida and Georgia in the southeastern United States in September. In 2025, the tour continued to Lima, Peru, in February and to Buenos Aires, Argentina, as they helped celebrate 100 years of the Church in South America.

The concerts from Peru and Argentina are still available for streaming.

On all of the stops, select concerts have been available on YouTube, with area Church members and congregations encouraged to hold watch parties.

About the Tabernacle Choir, orchestra

The tour stops include most of the members of the 360-voice volunteer choir and 85 members of the orchestra, along with choir leaders and staff. These “musical missionaries” are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and choir members have a monthslong audition process.

The choir’s origins date back to 1847, when pioneer members of the Church formed a choir to sing at a conference of the Church weeks after arriving in Utah’s Salt Lake Valley. The orchestra was organized in 1999, and up to 85 musicians from a roster of 200 volunteers perform with the choir during the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast and other special events.