The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform a “Songs of Hope” world tour concert in the National Stadium of Peru in Lima, Peru, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will travel to Brazil from Feb. 23, 2026, through March 2, 2026, as part of its “Songs of Hope” world tour, reported ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“We’re very excited and looking forward to welcoming the Tabernacle Choir to Brazil. It will be a historic occasion that will bless immensely both members and friends of the Church,” said Elder Joni L. Koch, General Authority Seventy and the Church’s Brazil Area president.

During the recent tour stop in Lima, Peru, the choir announced it will go to Brazil in February 2026 for the sixth stop on the choir and orchestra’s multicity, multiyear “Songs of Hope” tour.

Information on venues, free tickets and guest artists will be announced at a later date.

Buenos Aires, Argentina, will be the fifth stop, in August 2025, with the choir and orchestra’s visit with this year’s 100th anniversary of the formal organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in South America. Exact dates have not been announced for the Argentina tour stop.

Last month, about 34,000 people attended the concert in the National Stadium in Lima, with thousands more watching the livestream in Peru, Colombia, Bolivia and Ecuador. The tour stop also included an interfaith VIP concert.

The Tabernacle Choir first went to South America in 1981 , when it performed in Brazil.

About the ‘Songs of Hope’ world tour

The “Songs of Hope” tour began in Mexico in June 2023, where the choir performed “Esperanza” concerts at the Toluca Cathedral and in Mexico City’s National Auditorium, the latter of which seats about 10,000 people.

The Philippines was the second stop on the “Himig ng Pag-asa” tour, in February 2024, with a sacred music concert at the University of Santo Tomas and two concerts in the SM Mall of Asia Arena .

The third stop was in the southeastern U.S. in September 2024. The first concert was a bilingual Spanish and English concert in south Florida. The choir and orchestra traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, and joined with the Morehouse College and Spelman College glee clubs on Sept. 9, for a concert at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel on the Morehouse College campus. On Sept. 11, the choir and orchestra performed during a 9/11 tribute in the Georgia State Capitol in the morning. In the evening, the choir, orchestra and both college glee clubs performed in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena .

On all of the stops, select concerts have been available on YouTube, with area Church members and congregations encouraged to hold watch parties.

Dancers and The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform a “Songs of Hope” world tour concert in the National Stadium of Peru in Lima, Peru, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The tour includes most of the members of the 360-voice volunteer choir and 85 members of the orchestra, along with choir leaders and staff. These “musical missionaries” are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and choir members have a monthslong audition process.

The choir’s origins date to 1847, when pioneer members of the Church formed a choir to sing at a conference of the Church weeks after arriving in Utah’s Salt Lake Valley. The orchestra was organized in 1999, and up to 85 musicians from a roster of 200 volunteers perform with the choir during the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast and other special events.