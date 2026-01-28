Tabernacle Organ Virtuoso Performance Series features Daniel Hyde of King’s College

Daniel Hyde is the director of music at King’s College in Cambridge, England. He will be the featured organist on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square.

The Tabernacle Organ Virtuoso Performance Series concert on Friday, Jan. 30, will feature Daniel Hyde, the director of music at King’s College in Cambridge, England.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. It is free, open to the public and no tickets are required, according to The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s announcement. While previous concerts in this series have been streamed online, this one will be available live, in person only.

About Daniel Hyde

Hyde has been the music director at King’s College since 2019 and directs the school’s choir for chapel services. He also regularly conducts concerts and broadcasts, both in the United Kingdom and abroad. He is also the musical director and principal conductor for the City of London Choir.

He was born in the United Kingdom and studied at Durham Cathedral to become a chorister. He was made a fellow of the Royal College of Organists at age 17 and won the organ scholarship to King’s College. After graduation, he was the director of music at Jesus College, Cambridge. In 2009, he became informator choristarum — or the director of music and organist — at Magdalen College, Oxford, where he was also an associate professor. In 2016, Hyde became organist and director of music at St. Thomas Church on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Hyde has performed as an organist around the world. His solo organ debut was in 2010 at the BBC Proms — an eight-week summer classical music festival, primarily held at London’s Royal Albert Hall — and he was the concerto soloist at the first night of BBC Proms 2021.

As a conductor, Hyde has worked with a variety of ensembles, including BBC Singers; the London Bach Choir; the Britten Sinfonia chamber orchestra based in Cambridge; the Philharmonia Chorus and Orchestra based in London; the BBC Concert Orchestra in London; the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London; the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment in London and the Academy of Ancient Music in Cambridge, both of which use 17th- to 19th-century period instruments and music; and New York City’s Orchestra of St Luke’s and New York Baroque Incorporated, which also uses historical instruments.

Daniel Hyde is the director of music at King’s College in Cambridge, England. He will be the featured organist on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square. | Patrick Allen, operaomnia.co.uk

Previous Tabernacle Organ Virtuoso Performance Series concerts

The Tabernacle Organ Virtuoso Performance Series started in 2022 and was created to showcase the Tabernacle organ and world-renowned organists and has been presented quarterly. Each year, national performers and local organists are invited to perform, and one of the Tabernacle Choir staff organists also presents a concert.

The series began with concerts by James Higdon, an organist from the University of Kansas; Gabriele Terrone, the Cathedral of the Madeleine’s organist and assistant director of music; and Andrew Unsworth, who has been a Tabernacle Square organist since 2007.

In 2023, performers were Viktor Billa, Ukrainian organist and soloist who was an organist at Trinity United Methodist Church in Tallahassee, Florida, and is now the associate director of music and organist at the Reformed Church of Bronxville, New York; James O’Donnell, professor in the practice of organ at Yale School of Music and the Yale Institute of Sacred Music in New Haven, Connecticut, and has had tenures at Westminster Abbey and Westminster Cathedral, both in London; Daniel Kerr, the chair of the Music Department at Brigham Young University–Idaho; and Brian Mathias, who has been a Temple Square organist since 2018.

Brian Mathias, Tabernacle organist, plays the Tabernacle organ in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on May 20, 2025, before recitals were paused for extensive renovation work. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The first concert of 2024 featured Temple Square organist Linda Margetts in February. Diane Meredith Belcher, who has been performing for 50 years, was featured in May. Seth Bott, a native of Castle Dale, Utah, and director of music and organist at St. James Episcopal Church in Midvale, Utah, performed in September. Victoria Shorokhova, who recently received a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in organ performance at University of Houston in Texas and is the organ scholar at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas, performed in November.

In 2025, James Welch, who has taught at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and at Santa Clara University and performed in concerts and recitals around the world, was the featured performer in February. Lynn Trapp, director of liturgy and music at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maryland, performed in September. Richard Elliott, the principal organist for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, was featured in November. (There wasn’t a concert in the spring due to the Tabernacle organ renovation.)

Brian Mathias, Tabernacle organist, plays the Tabernacle organ in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on May 20, 2025, before recitals were paused for extensive renovation work. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The concerts with O’Donnell, Mathias and Welch are available for on-demand viewing on the choir’s YouTube channel.

The concert with Hyde is the first of four Tabernacle Organ Virtuoso concerts scheduled for 2026. The other three are with Isabelle Demers, a Juilliard graduate and an associate professor at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, on May 15; Kenneth Udy, a Salt Lake City native and adjunct associate professor at the University of Utah on Aug. 28; and Joseph Peeples, an organist at Temple Square, on Nov. 13.

There is also a free, 30-minute daily organ recital in the Tabernacle at noon Mondays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. They are occasionally moved to the Conference Center. See TheTabernacleChoir.org/daily-organ-recitals for information and the weekly schedule.

Playlists of organ music, including “Organ Solos” and “Tabernacle Choir Organ Performances” are available on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel.

The Tabernacle organ in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on May 20, 2025, before extensive renovation work. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the Tabernacle organ

The Tabernacle organ currently has 11,623 pipes — and 10 of the largest pipes in the facade on the west end make sound. There are about 11,000 pipes behind the facade and about 600 on the east end.

It has five manuals, or keyboards, and 206 ranks of organ pipes and is among the world’s largest instruments. Its golden pipes are made from wood staves fashioned from Utah timber and still add to the sound of the famous instrument today.