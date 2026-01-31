Music & the Spoken Word: ‘The accumulation of our decisions’

During a conversation with a taxi driver, the driver told Derrick Porter, “We are the accumulation of our decisions.”

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. This week is No. 5,029 of the broadcast.

Recently, I was riding in a taxi and enjoying a conversation with the driver. He mentioned that he often listened to the Bible for extended periods as he drove.

As a result, over time his desire to learn more about God had deepened, and he added quiet moments of reflection to his routine. During these periods of pondering, he began to develop a concept in his mind that he felt was true.

He then shared something profound with me, saying, “We are the accumulation of our decisions.”

I marveled because this was a thought that I too had been pondering for several months. Together, we discussed the truth that the decisions we make today determine who we will become tomorrow.

Day by day, decision by decision, we gradually become who we will be at the end of our lives. Decisions and their consequences — good or bad — always compound over time.

So what do we do if we’ve made decisions we aren’t proud of or that have taken us down a path we fear we can’t turn back from? Well, contrary to popular belief, it is never too late to change. Today — this very day — is a day of decision, and in our lives it is never too late to make a good decision.

I know a man who spent much of his adult life believing he could never change. He once told me, “It’s too late; I am who I am.” As he said this, his gaze fell to the ground and his shoulders slumped in defeat. We then discussed why his belief was false. We read together about the truth that there are gifts from heaven that can help us make better decisions — decisions that, when acted on again and again, combine to change our very nature (see “In the Strength of the Lord,” by Elder David A. Bednar, Brigham Young University devotional, Oct. 23, 2001, speeches.byu.edu).

Now, two decades and thousands of decisions later, he is a changed man. His spirit is softer, his expression kinder and his manner gentler with all around him. Instead of slumped shoulders, he stands tall, conveying a quiet confidence — strong and certain.

Yes, the decisions we make today really do matter. They accumulate. And it’s never too late to make a good decision. In fact, our very futures depend on it.

