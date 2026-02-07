Music & the Spoken Word: ‘His eye is on the sparrow’

A white-crowned sparrow sits on a branch at Spring Lake near Payson, Utah, as bird-watchers gather to participate in the annual Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. This week is No. 5,030 of the broadcast.

Jesus, in instructing the Twelve Apostles, taught of God’s intimate awareness of every living thing: “Are not two sparrows sold for a farthing? and one of them shall not fall on the ground without your Father” (Matthew 10:29). The sparrow, a small and insignificant bird, was among the cheapest offerings in the marketplace. Jesus Christ, the Master Teacher, was drawing attention to the truth that God is aware of all His creatures, even the lowly sparrow.

Christ continued, “The very hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear ye not, … ye are of more value than many sparrows” (Matthew 10:30-31).

God is aware of our lives — and not only our lives, but the details of our lives. If we let Him, He will help us be where we need to be so we can help others on His behalf.

Several years ago, my younger sister passed away without warning. She left behind a beautiful family as well as her parents and siblings. Our family gathered at the hospital where we said our final goodbyes, and we agreed to meet later that day at the family home.

As my parents arrived home, they were astonished to find that neighbors had immediately come to their home, bringing food, flowers, notes and hugs. It had been only a few hours since the news of their daughter’s passing had begun to spread, but the neighbors were already there, extending God’s hand in their own way to a family in need.

This was a unique neighborhood, for in it more than a dozen families, in separate instances, had lost a child to an untimely passing. These neighbors knew what it felt like to lose a loved one, and so they knew how to reach out with compassion to those in a similar circumstance.

While my sister’s passing was a surprise to us, it was not a surprise to God. I believe that this neighborhood of incredible families had been divinely gathered together ahead of time to love and support one another through each of their trials.

The eye of our Heavenly Father is on the sparrow, and it is also on you and on me.

