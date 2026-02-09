Friends and family members of Gwynne Fullmer smile for a photo while volunteering at Midwest Food Bank in Gilbert, Arizona, on Oct. 18, 2025, to celebrate Fullmer's 70th birthday.

Just before Gwynne Fullmer’s 70th birthday, she had something of an existential crisis.

“One day I realized I was actually about to turn 70,” she said. “I pictured what 70 looks like. Did it look like me? Would I know how to be 70? It seemed like such a landmark number.”

She concluded that the best way to ease her troubled mind was to throw a party — and not just any party.

Gwynne Fullmer poses for a photo with birthday cakes and balloons while volunteering at Midwest Food Bank in Gilbert, Arizona, on Oct. 18, 2025, to celebrate her 70th birthday. | Provided by Gwynne Fullmer

Fullmer recalled seeing a Facebook post about someone else having a birthday party at Midwest Food Bank in Gilbert, Arizona — an organization Fullmer had been volunteering with for around 11 years — and wanted to do the same.

“I decided to go for it,” she said. She got started planning her own birthday party at Midwest Food Bank.

Related Story How aging Church members can find purpose through service

Fullmer posted about her food bank party on social media, and soon current and past co-workers, neighbors, family, ward and stake members, friends and even one of her children’s former teachers had signed up to attend the party and help at the food bank.

On Oct. 18, 2025, the group, which Fullmer estimated to be about 35 people, labeled cans of peaches and filled snack bags for the food bank before enjoying cake and ice cream together.

“It warmed my heart to see so many of my friends and family together,” Fullmer said.

Friends and family members of Gwynne Fullmer pack snack bags at Midwest Food Bank in Gilbert, Arizona, on Oct. 18, 2025, to celebrate Fullmer's 70th birthday. | Provided by Gwynne Fullmer

Merilee Baptiste, executive director of the Arizona division of the Midwest Food Bank, said sports teams and church groups volunteer at the food bank throughout the week, and the food bank even has about five birthday parties per year.

Fullmer said she heard the food bank later received phone calls from her friends wondering how they could schedule similar events of their own.

“Looking back on this experience makes me smile,” she said. “What a crazy thing to do.”

A friend of Gwynne Fullmer packs snack bags at Midwest Food Bank in Gilbert, Arizona, on Oct. 18, 2025, to celebrate Fullmer's 70th birthday. | Provided by Gwynne Fullmer

Choosing service over self

Lisa Zuniga of the Killeen Texas Stake also thought service would make for an extra meaningful birthday.

Zuniga grew up Christmas caroling with her parents and sister and continued the tradition when she started her own family. She and her daughter often talked about how nice it would be to bring music to those who might not have family nearby, especially the elderly in nursing homes who may feel forgotten during the holidays.

When Zuniga’s husband asked her how she wanted to celebrate her December birthday, she thought of an invitation from the Church’s Light the World campaign: “Add light to your Christmas traditions.”

Lisa Zuniga holds her ukulele and smiles for a photo with friends, family members and missionaries while caroling in the Harker Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Harker Heights, Texas, to celebrate Zuniga's birthday on Dec. 13, 2025. | Provided by Lisa Zuniga

“That phrase stuck with me,” she said, “and I knew exactly what I wanted to do.” Instead of giving her gifts or cards, she asked her family to join her for a service project.

On the afternoon of Dec. 13, 2025 — Zuniga’s birthday — her family joined missionaries and friends in the Harker Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Harker Heights, Texas, to carol for residents and pass out homemade cards.

Zuniga brought her ukulele, and the group took requests so they could sing each resident’s favorite Christmas song as they went door to door.

Pictures colored by Lisa Zuniga and her family display holiday greetings. Zuniga and her family went Christmas caroling and handed out the pictures at Harker Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Harker Heights, Texas, to celebrate Zuniga's birthday on Dec. 13, 2025. | Provided by Lisa Zuniga

“There were smiles, tears, laughter and moments of pure connection — the kind that remind you why the message at Christmas truly is ‘good tidings of great joy,’” Zuniga said.

She said it became one of her favorite birthdays she’s ever had.

“It strengthened my testimony that when we choose service over self-focus, even on a day meant to be all about us, the Lord multiplies the joy — both for those we serve and for us.”