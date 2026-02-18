Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela of the Presidency of the Seventy speaks during an Ensign College devotional in the Conference Center Theater in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026.

The Lord’s plan is a plan of happiness, testified Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela of the Presidency of the Seventy to Ensign College students during a devotional address on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

“The Lord prepared everything for us to be happy,” he assured.

Using a few verses from 2 Nephi 5, Elder Valenzuela showed how the people of Nephi — who “lived after the manner of happiness” (verse 27) — offer a pattern for individuals today on how to live happier lives.

Seeking happiness

2 Nephi Chapter 5 relates how Nephi and some of his family separated from the Lamanites. “The people of Nephi found happiness by leaving familiar surroundings, just as many of us have done,” Elder Valenzuela observed.

A native of Mexico, Elder Valenzuela noted that much of his family still lives in Mexico while he and his wife live in Salt Lake City. “Being away from loved ones, culture and customs, it’s difficult, but it’s a sacrifice we make for spiritual and secular growth,” said Elder Valenzuela.

Similar to many Ensign College students — who come from more than 80 countries — Nephi and his people were in a period of transition. But they were led, Elder Valenzuela noted, by believing “the warnings and the revelations of God” (verse 6).

“The teachings of living prophets and apostles is essential for achieving happiness,” said Elder Valenzuela, who reiterated the message shared by President Dallin H. Oaks at BYU, as well as the Prophet’s invitation during the recent Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults to attend institute.

Institute played an important role in the conversion of his wife, Sister Pilar Valenzuela, and her three brothers many years ago. “So don’t hesitate to invite your friends to come to institute,” said Elder Valenzuela, who then added the blessing offered by President Oaks: “I promise that your time in institute will bring the Savior’s peace, joy and divine love.”

True prosperity

In verse 10, it reads that the people of Nephi “did observe to keep the judgments, and the statutes, and the commandments of the Lord in all things.”

Latter-day Saints follow the Lord’s judgments, statutes and commandments, striving to honor temple and baptism covenants by living the law of chastity, paying tithing and fast offerings, fasting monthly and keeping all other commandments, said Elder Valenzuela.

“Remember that the commandments are not a restaurant menu. ... Commandments are given to us to strive to live and keep each one of them.”

In verse 11, Nephi says, “And the Lord was with us; and we did prosper exceedingly.”

Noted Elder Valenzuela: “True prosperity is first spiritual, not material.”

The people of Nephi made sure to bring with them the plates of brass (verse 12). “Nephi had just fled danger and started a new life, and what did he bring with him? The scriptures. Scriptures are not optional,” said Elder Valenzuela. “They are essential for spiritual stability when entering new phases of life, like attending college, going on missions, starting careers. The word of God must come with you. You may move to a new campus, a new culture or a new environment, but your spiritual foundation must travel with you.”

Nephi also brought with him the liahona, which represents personal revelation, Elder Valenzuela continued. “Personal revelation is necessary in a confusing world. Small daily spiritual habits keep you on course.”

Verse 14 records how the people of Nephi made many swords “lest by any means the … Lamanites should come upon us and destroy us.”

Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela of the Presidency of the Seventy speaks during an Ensign College devotional in the Conference Center Theater in downtown Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. | Ensign College

Individuals today might not wield a sword or spear on a chaotic battlefield, but they must be clad in “the whole armor of God,” said Elder Valenzuela. “For truth, righteousness, faith, prayer and the works of God, these weapons are wielded in our minds, mouth and movements. Every righteous thought, word and deed is a victory for the Lord. Standing firm on the Lord’s side is especially valuable today.”

The Nephites were also industrious and labored with their hands, constructing a temple “after the manner of the temple of Solomon” (see verses 15-17).

“Seeking knowledge, both spiritual and secular, is part of becoming more like Heavenly Father,” said Elder Valenzuela. “We are not just students earning degrees. We are eternal learners. Education is not separated from faith. It is an expression of faith.”

Elder Valenzuela also invited listeners to keep a current temple recommend and pick one of the “beautiful” temples nearby and “go there as much as it is possible under your circumstances.”

He concluded with his testimony of the Book of Mormon: “The Book of Mormon is a miracle. It has been a miracle in my life. It is a true book. I love that book.”