Church members in southern Peru assemble after flooding, mudslides

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Service volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gather to clear mud from homes affected by flooding in Arequipa, Peru. The mudslides started after torrential rains Feb. 19, 2026.

After recent flooding and mudslides in Arequipa, Peru, members and local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are rallying to provide relief.

On Thursday, Feb. 19, torrential rains led streams to overflow, flooding several areas in the southern Peruvian city. Significant damage resulted, according to a Feb. 21 news release from the Church’s Peru Newsroom.

Local leaders of the Church gathered service volunteers overnight to support families whose homes were seriously damaged by mudslides. Volunteers from the Arequipa Perú Umacollo Stake assembled to provide assistance throughout the impacted areas.

“In response to the emergency, the Relief Society began coordinating efforts to bring immediate aid to the most affected households, many of which lost practically all of their belongings,” reads the news release.

Many people aided in the efforts from about 5:30 p.m. that day until 2 a.m. the next, helping to evacuate damaged materials and recover lost belongings.

According to a Feb. 20 report from the Associated Press, at least two people have died due to the flooding.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 20, members of the Umacollo stake presidency and Relief Society organized a collection center to gather and sort donations, according to a Feb. 23 news release from the Peru Newsroom.

Members of the Arequipa Perú Umacollo Stake presidency and Relief Society organize a collection center to gather and sort donations on Feb. 20, 2026, in Arequipa, Peru. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Feb. 21, from 9 a.m. until late at night, local Latter-day Saints and missionaries engaged in a relief and cleanup day in the districts of Yanahuara and Cayma to support families.

Volunteers — heeding the stake presidency’s call to provide relief — convened with tools and equipment to remove water, mud and debris from homes. They also worked to clean and rebuild homes.

The Feb. 21 cleanup day was split into two shifts, morning and afternoon, to provide physical labor and time in the extensive work.

Service volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gather to clear mud around a car after flooding in Arequipa, Peru. The mudslides started after torrential rains on Feb. 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Efforts included the support of around 25 young adults 18 to 35 years old. Members of Centro JAS Arequipa, a local group of the Church for young single adults throughout the city, joined in cleaning and support efforts.

According to the Feb. 23 news release, “People in the community — including those without prior contact with the Church — appreciated the commitment and willingness of the volunteers to help in the midst of adversity, providing support and hope in a time of need.”

