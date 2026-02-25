‘Your testimony is your most powerful weapon against evil,’ Elder Barcellos tells BYU–Hawaii students

Elder Ronald M. Barcellos, a General Authority Seventy, began his address to BYU–Hawaii students on Tuesday, Feb. 24, by speaking about “the greatest war anyone has ever known” — the war in heaven in the premortal world.

When individuals think of war, they typically think of swords, arrows, machine guns, tanks and jets, said Elder Barcellos.

“But this war was different. It was a war of opinions and beliefs. On one side were those who loved and trusted God and Jesus Christ and chose to accept our Heavenly Father’s plan; on the other, were those who chose to trust and follow Lucifer. But what kind of weapon did we use to win this great war?” Elder Barcellos asked.

The apostle John wrote, “And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony” (Revelation 12:11).

Said Elder Barcellos, “We overcame Satan and won the war in heaven through the power of Jesus Christ and our testimonies of Him.”

Speaking to students, faculty and staff gathered in the Cannon Activities Center on the BYU–Hawaii campus in Laie, Hawaii, Elder Barcellos encouraged listeners to diligently strengthen their testimonies. “As John’s vision teaches us, [a testimony] is a powerful weapon against Satan. It was so in the war of heaven, and it still is today. Strengthening your testimony and following Jesus Christ will empower you to overcome Satan again in this world and return to Heavenly Father,” Elder Barcellos assured.

He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Karin S.A. Barcellos, who also shared her testimony during the devotional.

Elder Ronald M. Barcellos, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Karin S.A. Barcellos, pose for a photo prior to speaking at a BYU–Hawaii devotional on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

What is a testimony?

Elder Barcellos explained that a testimony is a personal, spiritual assurance of eternal truths, confirmed by the Holy Ghost.

“A testimony is a gift from Heavenly Father and is available to all of His children. To receive this gift, each of us must follow the Savior’s invitation and promise given in the Sermon on the Mount: ‘Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you’ (Matthew 7:7). In other words we need to act,” said Elder Barcellos.

Quoting Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Barcellos explained that a testimony does not come just from intellectual effort or from physical evidence. “It comes as we ask, knock and seek and thus invite the Holy Ghost into our lives and receive spiritual confirmation.”

Elder Ronald M. Barcellos, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Karin S.A. Barcellos, greet students following a BYU–Hawaii devotional on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in Laie, Hawaii. | Douglas Ferreira, BYU–Hawaii

As a young missionary in the Missionary Training Center, Elder Barcellos said, he realized that although he believed the Book of Mormon is true, he had never asked God. That night, he said a simple, sincere prayer.

“I had barely finished speaking when I felt as if my entire body was on fire. Tears flowed down my face, and I felt overwhelming joy and peace,” Elder Barcellos recalled.

Although powerful spiritual manifestations can happen and are a blessing, they are not the most common way the Holy Ghost confirms truth, Elder Barcellos explained.

Most often, He speaks through a “still, small voice” (Helaman 5:30) or provides thoughts to the mind, accompanied by peaceful, assuring feelings in one’s heart.

BYU–Hawaii students gather in the Cannon Activities Center for devotional in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

In some ways, testimonies are like “a celestial puzzle,” growing little by little, truth by truth. “As we stay true to the revelation we received, the Lord rewards us with additional revelation. Piece by piece, the Lord increases our knowledge and understanding and strengthens our confidence,” he said.

Elder Barcellos said he has seen some people throw away the entire puzzle because they couldn’t quite place one of the pieces during the process of putting the puzzle together. “Dear brothers and sisters, don’t let that happen to you,” he declared. “It is important that you patiently trust the revelation you have already received, as well as God’s timing to give you additional knowledge, knowing that, in time, He will continue to answer your questions and guide you.”

Elder Ronald M. Barcellos, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Karin S.A. Barcellos, speak with students prior to a BYU–Hawaii devotional on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

He invited listeners to recommit to Jesus Christ and His gospel. As they do, Elder Barcellos promised: “the Lord will pour out His Spirit upon you. You will receive answers and confirmations of gospel truths that will strengthen your testimony. You will have experiences that confirm to you that God lives, that He knows you personally, and that He answers your prayers.

“As your testimony grows, you will feel greater confidence in yourself and in the future and greater capacity to follow Jesus Christ. You will feel joy and peace, regardless of the uncertainties or uncertain circumstances around you. You will more clearly discern the adversary’s traps and be empowered to make righteous choices. You will be transformed and become the divine sons and daughters you are destined to become.”