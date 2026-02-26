Church donates new medical equipment to hospital in Argentina

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, shakes hands with a hospital official after the Church donated medical equipment to a hospital in Belén de Escobar, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, on Feb. 14, 2026.

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, represented The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in making a donation to Dr. Enrique Erill General Zonal Hospital in Belén de Escobar, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, on Feb. 14.

The contribution of new hospital furniture and other medical equipment will improve care for critically ill patients, according to a news release on the Church’s Argentina Newsroom.

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, fourth from left, and his wife, Sister Ann Douglas, third from left, meet with hospital administrators and other local officials as the Church donates medical equipment to a hospital in Belén de Escobar, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, on Feb. 14, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hospital administrators, local government officials and community leaders joined Bishop Douglas; his wife, Sister Ann Douglas; and other Latter-day Saints in a small gathering to commemorate the donation and tour hospital facilities to view the new equipment.

According to the news release, Bishop Douglas said these acts of service by the Church reflect a desire to serve others and alleviate suffering, following the example of Jesus Christ, who dedicated His ministry to healing and caring for the sick and afflicted.

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, second from right, tours facilities after the Church donated medical equipment to a hospital in Belén de Escobar, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, on Feb. 14, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The hospital donation occurred less than two weeks after the Church sent emergency equipment and supplies to Argentina after a major forest fire and landslide.

Last October, the Church carried out two humanitarian projects in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, donating wheelchairs and medical equipment to care for newborns.

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, left, greets a man while touring facilities at a hospital where the Church donated new medical equipment in Belén de Escobar, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, on Feb. 14, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints