Church sends aid to firefighters and families impacted by wildfires in Argentina

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is aiding in emergency efforts in Argentina after a large forest fire and landslide.

According to reporting from the Associated Press, thousands of people have been forced to evacuate due to the wildfires in the Andean region of the Argentine province of Chubut. The fires have devastated more than 120,000 acres of Argentina’s forests in the last month and a half.

The Church made a donation of essential equipment to the Trevelin Volunteer Firefighters Association in order to strengthen emergency response and support the work of those on the front lines.

A firefighter walks on a road as wildfires blaze in El Hoyo, Patagonia, Argentina, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Maxi Jonas, Associated Press

The donation included tools and equipment requested by the volunteer firefighters themselves, according to a news release on the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom. Items donated include chain saws, radios, satellite antennas, a waterproof tent and bunk beds with mattresses.

The goal of the donation is to help firefighters improve communication, organization and safety.

Donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, given to the Trevelin Volunteer Firefighters Association in January 2026, to help strengthen their emergency response to ongoing wildfires in the Argentine province of Chubut. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Local news agencies report 600 firefighters are working to combat the fires, but because of the steep terrain many specialty fire crews have responded.

The Trevelin Volunteer Firefighters Association also thanked the Church for the donation, noting that the equipment will allow them to continue serving the community.

The Church and its members are also helping with another natural disaster in Argentina. One landslide on the coastal side of the province already caused damage in Comodoro Rivadavia in January after heavy rain.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assemble 500 hygiene kits for families evacuated after a landslide in Comodoro Rivadavia, Argentina, in January 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church is also working to aid evacuated families. According to local news reports, 90 families were evacuated on Jan. 18 and remain evacuated.

As part of the humanitarian response, members of the Church assembled 500 hygiene kits that were delivered to two evacuation centers set up by local authorities.

Many young single adults and members of the Comodoro Rivadavia Argentina Stake joined in the service project according to a news release on the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom.

Kits for families evacuated after a landslide in Comodoro Rivadavia, Argentina. Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assembled the kits in January 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Trees burn during a wildfire in El Hoyo, Patagonia, Argentina, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Maxi Jonas, Associated Press

Firefighters battle flames as wildfires blaze in El Hoyo, Patagonia, Argentina, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Maxi Jonas, Associated Press

A plane drops water to battle wildfires in El Hoyo, Patagonia, Argentina, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Maxi Jonas, Associated Press