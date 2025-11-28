Menu
Living Faith

Centennial initiative brings wheelchairs and medical equipment to Bahía Blanca

Donations in Argentina mark projects Nos. 76 and 77 in a series of 100 humanitarian actions celebrating 100 years of gospel dedication in South America

Recipients and those who aided in the donation of the 10 wheelchairs smile together at the handover ceremony in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on Oct. 16, 2025.
Recipients and those who aided in a wheelchair donation smile together at the handover ceremony from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint and Free and Solidarity Integration Center of Argentina in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on Oct. 16, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Carly Ludlow
By Carly Ludlow

As part of its initiative to complete 100 humanitarian projects in South America in honor of the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the continent for preaching the gospel, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints carried out two significant service efforts in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on Oct. 16.

These efforts represent projects number 76 and 77 of the Church’s 100 planned humanitarian actions across South America for the centennial anniversary, reported the Church’s Argentina Newsroom about the events.

The initiative reflects the Church’s teaching of following Jesus Christ by serving others.

Wheelchairs promoting inclusion and hope

Recipients sit in their new wheelchairs donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in collaboration with Free and Solidarity Integration Center of Argentina in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on Oct. 16, 2025.
Recipients sit in their new wheelchairs donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in collaboration with Free and Solidarity Integration Center of Argentina in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on Oct. 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In collaboration with the Free and Solidarity Integration Center of Argentina, the Church donated 10 wheelchairs to individuals with disabilities and others in need. The presentation ceremony brought together recipients, families, community members and Church leaders.

Bahía Blanca Argentina Stake President Juan C. Moura presided over the event. He emphasized the organization’s commitment to inclusion, equal opportunities, and Christlike service.

A woman smiles in her new wheelchair donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in collaboration with Free and Solidarity Integration Center of Argentina in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on Oct. 16, 2025.
A woman smiles in her new wheelchair donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in collaboration with Free and Solidarity Integration Center of Argentina in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on Oct. 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

One of the recipients, Gisela Villarreal, received her first wheelchair and expressed her gratitude, noting that the gift provides her with greater mobility and independence. Attendees described the event as a moment of unity and hope for the community.

Medical equipment to care for newborns

That same day, the Church also donated medical equipment to the neonatology unit of Penna Hospital in Bahía Blanca, Argentina. The contribution aimed to strengthen the hospital’s capacity to care for newborns.

A handover ceremony was held at the hospital, where Church members, medical staff and local leaders signed the donation agreement and toured the neonatology facilities.

New medical equipment is set up in the neonatology unit of the Penna Hospital in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on Oct. 16, 2025.
New medical equipment is set up in the neonatology unit of the Penna Hospital in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on Oct. 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hospital director Jorge Moyano expressed appreciation for the support, saying, “We are grateful to have someone accompanying us in this work,” according to the Church’s Argentina Newsroom.

President Iván Guzmán, Bahía Blanca Argentina Villa Mitre Stake president, reiterated the motivation behind the project.

“We do all this out of love for God and love for our neighbor,” President Guzmán said. “We want to thank you for what you do.”

Representatives from the Church members and Penna Hospital walk through the neonatology unit of the hospital in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, during the handover ceremony of various medical equipment on Oct. 16, 2025.
Representatives from the Church members and Penna Hospital walk through the neonatology unit of the hospital in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, during the handover ceremony of various medical equipment on Oct. 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Representatives from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Penna Hospital attend the handover ceremony of various medical equipment at the hospital in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on Oct. 16, 2025.
Representatives from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Penna Hospital attend the handover ceremony of various medical equipment at the hospital in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on Oct. 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
