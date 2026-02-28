Church statement on the evolving situation in Iran

Nations' flags are raised in the new plaza at the Church Office Building and Administration Building in Salt Lake City on April 3, 2024.

In light of news from the Middle East, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued the following statement on Feb. 28 through ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is closely monitoring the evolving situation and military strikes that occurred this morning in Iran and elsewhere in the region. We express our profound concern and heartfelt compassion for all those living in harm’s way. We join in prayer with families worldwide who have loved ones in the region.

“The safety and well-being of people are always a priority in a situation of this kind. This region is home to thousands of Church members. We are in regular contact with Church leaders responsible for the students, faculty and humanitarian service volunteers serving throughout the Middle East, all of whom are accounted for and safe at this time.”

The BYU Jerusalem Center for Near Eastern Studies provided a security update on its website on Feb. 28 as well, explaining that because Church services are held on Saturday morning in Jerusalem, everyone living in the center was in the building when the hostilities began.

“Church services were held as scheduled,” the update said. “Those living at the center have been asked to remain in the center through the weekend. Restrictions on travel will be updated each day thereafter.”