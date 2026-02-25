Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra arrive in Brazil for ‘Songs of Hope’ tour stop

Juila Darley of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square reacts to a small welcoming party as she arrives at the airport in São Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — After 45 years since the last time The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed in Brazil, members of the choir, the Orchestra at Temple Square and staff members returned to the country for a series of concerts for the “Songs of Hope” tour, or “Canções de Esperança” in Portuguese.

Leslie Johnson, a first soprano, said she was thrilled to be in Brazil. “We get to spread hope and joy,” she said of the concerts later in the week.

At each tour stop, “it’s wonderful to meet the people,” she added.

A few years ago, Johnson and her family met university students from Brazil in Salt Lake City and became friends. Even as their friends moved back to Brazil, they’ve kept in touch — and they have plans to meet up.

The choir and orchestra’s concerts on Friday, Feb. 27, Saturday, Feb. 28, and devotional on Sunday, March 1, are in the Ginásio do Ibirapuera — the same venue the choir performed at in Brazil in 1981. Tickets have been distributed for the concerts.

The concert on Saturday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. Brasília Standard Time, 2 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, will be streamed live on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel. The concert will be available for on-demand streaming after the concert for about a year.

The 320 Tabernacle Choir singers and 69 Orchestra at Temple Square instrumentalists arrived late Monday, Feb. 23, and when they arrived at the hotel in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 24, musicians and dancers presented cultural numbers.

As choir and orchestra members travel together, it has the feel of a reunion, with people visiting, playing games and also getting to know each other.

Tuesday evening, they went to a local cultural center for Brazilian food and traditional music and dances.

Anne Marie McDonald joins a group of traditional Brazilian dancers as they perform for members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during a cultural dinner and activity featuring dancers and Brazilian food in São Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Thalita Carvalho, front right and Alvaro Martins, rear right, talk with Marcos Rangel about Brazilian gelato as they and other members of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square wander around a shopping mall in São Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. Originally from Brazil, Martins is a member of the Tabernacle Choir, and Rangel is plays the cello in the orchestra. Carvalho is a global member of the choir and will be performing with the "Songs of Hope" tour stop. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra in Brazil

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s stop in São Paulo, Brazil, is the sixth on the “Songs of Hope” tour. It is the third in South America with stops in Lima, Peru, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2025; and continues the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Church in South America.

In December 1925, Elder Melvin J. Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offered a prayer in Buenos Aires, Argentina, dedicating the South American continent for the preaching of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.

With more than 1.5 million Church members across nearly 2,100 congregations, Brazil is home to the third-highest number of Latter-day Saints, after the United States and Mexico.

The late President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of the Church, said in 2017: “Brazil is part of the heart of the Church.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who is from Brazil, has seen the Church grow in his native country in his lifetime.

In 1966, the first stake in South America was established in São Paulo. Brazil’s first temple and the first temple in South America — the São Paulo Brazil Temple — was dedicated in 1978, when Elder Soares was serving a mission in the country. The Tabernacle Choir performed in 1981.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves to The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square before they perform for the “Songs of Hope” world tour at The Westin Lima Hotel and Convention Center in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Now, there are 24 temples in operation, under construction or in planning across the country: 11 operating temples, five under construction and eight in planning.

“What a beautiful endeavor,” Elder Soares said of how many things have been worked to “establish the gospel of Jesus Christ in our country.”

He noted how “people in Brazil are very joyful,” they come from many cultures and “everything is a motive to have a party.”

“When we face difficulties, Brazilians find a way to find joy,” Elder Soares said.

When he was in Lima, Peru, with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square a year ago, he saw how the concerts opened doors to meeting with the country’s leaders, including the president.

“Then the choir really opened those doors for us to help establish relationships,” Elder Soares said. He met with the ambassador to the United States and she attended the interfaith concert, along with three of the government’s ministers.

“It was a great, great opportunity to strengthen relationships and to reinforce our desire to contribute to the community,” he said.

Elder Soares attended the concert in 1981 as a young adult.

“Music touches hearts and speaks the language of the heavens and people feel the love of the Savior and God through music,” he said.

Jules Aamodt of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square reacts to a small welcoming party as she and others arrive at the airport in São Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The ‘Songs of Hope’ tour

The multicity and multicountry tour started in 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico; continued in 2024 to Manila, Philippines, in February and to Florida and Georgia in the southeastern United States in September.

In 2025, the tour continued to Lima, Peru, in February and to Buenos Aires, Argentina, in August as they helped celebrate 100 years of the Church in South America. The concerts from Peru and Argentina are still available for streaming.

On all of the stops, select concerts have been available on YouTube, with area Church members and congregations encouraged to hold watch parties.

The concerts feature local guest artists. The choir sings some music in the language of the country they are visiting. Also, the choir and orchestra members — the musical missionaries — testify of the Savior, Jesus Christ.

Rebecca Goeckeritz, who plays violin, greets members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square as they board their plane at the Salt Lake International Airport while en route to perform in the "Songs of Hope" tour stop in São Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The concerts have brought “a spirit of hope and a feeling of gratitude for Savior, Jesus Christ, and what he’s done for each of us as individuals and his families,” said President Gary B. Porter, second counselor in the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square presidency.

“For us to come and share the gospel message through music has been a real joy,” President Porter said.

Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt, left center, talks with the Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown, pastor emeritus of the Third Baptist Church in San Francisco, California, during a devotional for members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Grand Hyatt in São Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

President Porter said that even before the choir and orchestra members arrive, invitation cards have been created for members and missionaries to invite their friends to watch the concerts and a QR code to share the choir’s music.

“That missionary effort before the choir comes has just created an energy and an anticipation that has been really wonderful,” he said.

April Murray, a second soprano in the choir, said that she was very excited when she heard Brazil was one of the tour stops. “I’ve always wanted to come to Brazil. And it’s beautiful and the food is great and amazing.”

Murray served a mission on Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City and had a missionary companion from Brazil. Her former missionary companion died a couple years ago of a brain tumor, and Murray has thought of her in preparing for the travel assignment. Murray also got to know other sisters from the country who were serving in the mission whom she has also kept in touch with, several of whom will be going to the concerts.

On Tuesday during a devotional, the choir and orchestra learned more about the Church in Brazil, including an experience at the 1981 concert, during a devotional and also visited the Northeastern Traditions Center, where they had Brazilian food and danced to a live band playing traditional music.

Elder Joni L. Koch, General Authority Seventy and the Church’s Brazil Area president, speaks during a devotional for members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Grand Hyatt in São Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

During the afternoon devotional, Elder Joni L. Koch, General Authority Seventy and the Church’s Brazil Area president, said that “Brazil is the real melting pot.” He said in addition to musical excellence and singing hymns of the restored gospel, what makes the Tabernacle Choir and orchestra unique is singing under the influence of the Spirit.

“And I pray that you will sing under the influence of the Holy Ghost. May your music bring many people … closer to God and to Jesus Christ during your stay,” he said. His wife, Sister Michele Koch, also attended the devotional.

Marisa Saito, an executive assistant in the area office, both shared about her experience as a 13-year-old girl attending the Tabernacle Choir’s concert in Brazil. “The experience was unforgettable. … It’s difficult to describe the joy I felt as I saw and heard the choir sing. It was a deeply special experience.”

The Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown, pastor emeritus of the Third Baptist Church in San Francisco, California, talks with Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt, left, during a devotional for members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at the Grand Hyatt in São Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. Also pictured are President L. Whitney Clayton, first counselor in the Tabernacle Choir presidency, and his wife, Sister Kathy Clayton, and at far right, Elder Joni L. Koch, General Authority Seventy and the Church’s Brazil Area president. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Also part of the devotional was a conversation between choir President Michael O. Leavitt and the Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown, pastor emeritus of the Third Baptist Church in San Francisco, California, and a friend of the late President Russell M. Nelson; Jean Stevens, who is part of the choir staff, also spoke. Rev. Brown was accompanied by his wife, Jane Brown.

Rev. Brown noted how music made an impact in his life growing up in Mississippi as his family’s Sundays included listening to the Wings Over Jordan Choir, an a cappella group from Ohio, and “Music & the Spoken Word” by the Tabernacle Choir.

“I long remember that rich, rewarding and most inclusive experience,” he said, adding, “because we all learn through music that we are all children of God.”

Rebekah Kimball shakes hands with the Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown, pastor emeritus of the Third Baptist Church in San Francisco, California, following a devotional for members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at the Grand Hyatt in São Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

He pointed to the hymn “Come, Come Ye Saints” (“Hymns,” No. 30) and quoted some of the lyrics, and shared how this hymn and “Lift Up Your Voice and Sing” helped give perspective to challenges.

Rev. Brown said that for him, the legacy of President Nelson will be the Church’s humanitarian efforts and also that members of the Church of Jesus Christ goes about “doing justice, loving mercy and walking humbly with our God.”

Tabernacle Choir President President Michael O. Leavitt, at right, facing, talks with members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square as they wait to board their plane at the Salt Lake International Airport while en route to perform in the "Songs of Hope" tour stop in São Paulo Brazil, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

History of the Church in Brazil

The Church first arrived in Brazil in 1913 through German converts. For many years, German immigrants made up the main body of the Church. In 1939, Portuguese became the official language of the Church in Brazil, and 16,000 people were baptized in less than a decade.

The Book of Mormon was published in Portuguese in 1940. São Paulo is part of two firsts in South America: the first stake in 1966 and the first temple in 1978.

The country’s 11 operating temples include the São Paulo (dedicated in 1978), Recife (2000), Porto Alegre (2000), Campinas (2002), Curitiba (2008), Manaus (2012), Fortaleza (2019), Rio de Janeiro (2022), Belém (2022), Brasília (2023) and Salvador (2024) temples.

The five houses of the Lord under construction in Brazil are the Belo Horizonte (since 2023), Ribeirão Preto (2024), Londrina (2024) and Natal (2025) and João Pessoa temple, with its groundbreaking on Jan. 24.

That leaves eight temples in planning and design stages, for São Paulo East (announced 2020), Vitória (2021), Maceió (2022), Santos (2022), Teresina (2023), Goiânia (2023), Florianópolis (2024) and Campo Grande (2025).

Cello player Steve Jones of the Orchestra at Temple Square negotiates the airplane aisle with his instrument case while en route to perform in the "Songs of Hope" tour with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in São Paulo Brazil, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square gather in the airplane aisles and open areas to talk and play games while en route to perform in the "Songs of Hope" tour in São Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square wait in line to have their travel visas registered at the Salt Lake International Airport while en route to perform in the "Songs of Hope" tour stop in São Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

From left, Emily Rice, Jennifer Murphy and Ryan Murphy, assistant music director of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, join other members of the choir and Orchestra at Temple Square as they sing the closing hymn following a devotional at the Grand Hyatt in São Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Alan Silva, at left, dances to the music of a Brazilian band with other members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during a cultural dinner featuring dancers and Brazilian food in São Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. Silva, who is originally from Brazil, is a member of the Tabernacle Choir. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Marcos Rangel, dances to the music of a Brazilian band as he and other members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square take part in a “line dance” of sorts, during a cultural dinner featuring dancers and Brazilian food in São Paulo Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. Rangel, who is originally from Brazil, plays cello in the Orchestra at Temple Square. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Traditional Brazilian dancers perform for members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square as they take part in a cultural dinner and activity featuring dancers and Brazilian food in São Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Cello player Steve Jones of the Orchestra at Temple Square negotiates the airplane aisle with his instrument case while en route to perform in the "Songs of Hope" tour with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in São Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. His and other cellos were strapped into the back row for the flight. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square make their way through the corridors of the São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport, while en route to perform in the "Songs of Hope" tour in São Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Jamie Jackson, left center, joins in with a group of traditional Brazilian dancers as they perform for members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during a cultural dinner and activity featuring dancers and Brazilian food in São Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square gather during a cultural dinner and activity featuring dancers and Brazilian food in São Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square wait to board their plane at the Salt Lake International Airport while en route to perform in the "Songs of Hope" tour stop in São Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Cello player Bryn Boogert of The Orchestra at Temple Square negotiates the airplane aisle with her instrument case while en route to perform in the "Songs of Hope" tour with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in São Paulo Brazil, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square gather during a cultural dinner and activity featuring dancers and Brazilian food in São Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Mindy Butler, center, joins in with a group of traditional Brazilian dancers as they perform for members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during a cultural dinner and activity featuring dancers and Brazilian food in São Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square unload their luggage and instruments as they arrive at the hotel in São Paulo Brazil, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

At left, cello player Bryn Boogert (cq’ed) of The Orchestra at Temple Square and other members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square wait for their bus ride to the hotel while en route to perform in the Songs of Hope tour in São Paulo Brazil, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Gina Bench, center, dances to the music of a Brazilian band as she and other members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square take part in a “line dance” of sorts, during a cultural dinner featuring dancers and Brazilian food in São Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Rebekah Kimball, center, dances to the music of a Brazilian band as she and other members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square take part in a “line dance,” of sorts, during a cultural dinner featuring dancers and Brazilian food in São Paulo. Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Perry Morris, center, joins in with a group of traditional Brazilian dancers as they perform for members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during a cultural dinner and activity featuring dancers and Brazilian food in São Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square dance to the music of a Brazilian band during a cultural dinner featuring dancers and Brazilian food in São Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Adam Ward, right, and Tyler Holzer and other members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square sit down for dinner during a cultural dinner and activity featuring dancers and Brazilian food in São Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News