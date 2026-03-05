The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members and missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from the Changwon Korea Stake volunteer to prepare kimchi during the "Sharing Kimchi with Love Festival" in Changwon, South Korea, on Dec. 12, 2025.

In an effort to provide comfort to those enduring a difficult winter season, the Jeonju Korea Stake and the Changwon Korea Stake in South Korea came together to prepare and distribute kimchi across the country.

The Church’s South Korea Newsroom reported the Jeonju stake held its annual “Kimchi Sharing Festival” on Dec. 6, 2025, where 145 people — 120 Church members and 25 community volunteers — worked together to prepare the kimchi at the Jeonju stake center.

Dividing into various roles, they organized pickled cabbage, prepared seasonings, mixed and packaged three tons of kimchi into 500 boxes to be delivered to 18 various beneficiary and community welfare organizations in the Jeollabuk-do region.

Missionaries and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Jeonju Korea Stake volunteer in an annual "Kimchi Sharing Festival" in Jeonju, South Korea, on Dec. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionaries smile for a photo with the Korea Seoul South Mission leaders at the annual "Kimchi Sharing Festival" in Jeonjo, South Korea, on Dec. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I hope that the kimchi made with the sincerity of many people will be of some help to our neighbors who are having a hard time during the winter,” said Jeonju Korea Stake President Jin Kyu Chang.

Elder Christopher H. Kim, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Asia North Area presidency, said he was “deeply moved” as he witnessed the congregation and local volunteers gather together to donate their time to serve others.

“The Church’s cooperation with the community to help one another is an important mission to share the love of Jesus Christ,” he said.

Elder Christopher H. Kim, first counselor in the Asia North Area presidency, smiles for a photo with a member from the Jeonju City Humanitarian Department in Jeonju, South Korea, on Dec. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members from the Jeonju City Humanitarian Department and leaders from various charities pose for a photo in Jeonju, South Korea, on Dec. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Dec. 12, 2025, the Changwon stake also came together with a united goal of serving their community to participate in the “10th Gyeongsangnam-do Social Welfare Center Association Love Kimchi Sharing Festival.”

The annual event aims to provide kimchi to vulnerable groups such as low-income families, senior citizens living alone and multicultural families to support their winter diet and encourage a culture of helping each other within the community, according to a South Korea Newsroom report.

Leaders from the Changwon area, Masan University and various charities stand behind boxes of prepared kimchi in Changwon, South Korea, on Dec. 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Roughly 400 participants — made up of representatives from diverse organizations and religions, including about 50 individuals from the Changwon stake — prepared and delivered kimchi to vulnerable groups in the province.

Members and missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from the Changwon Korea Stake transfer boxes of kimchi in Changwon, South Korea, on Dec. 12, 2025 | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I am grateful that the Church participated in this meaningful project of making kimchi for the elderly who live alone in the region,” Sim Myeong-suk, the head of Uichang-dong, said.

President Yong Hwi Cho, president of the Changwon stake, said, “I hope that this carefully prepared kimchi will bring warmth to the tables of our neighbors during this cold winter.”

He added, “It was a truly meaningful time to serve alongside people from diverse organizations, religions and ages. We will continue to practice love and service with our community.”