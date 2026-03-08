This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Genesis 37-41, which includes the story of Joseph’s brothers selling him into Egypt.

Following are a few quotes from past and present leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and scholars about these chapters of scripture.

Genesis 37

“A common element in many of my best-loved Bible stories was the way the Lord protected his righteous and faithful sons. When I was young, that was my favorite part of the story of Joseph.

“We all remember how the jealous older sons of Jacob plotted to kill their favored younger brother. After seizing Joseph and throwing him into a pit, they decided to sell him into slavery instead. Even as they told their father that Joseph had been killed by wild beasts, the traders who had purchased him on the plains of Canaan were leading him down into Egypt and slavery (see Genesis 37).

“In Egypt, Joseph was unjustly sent to prison. But even there he excelled, and the Lord blessed him. In time he came forth to interpret Pharaoh’s dream, and he was made ruler of all Egypt. In that powerful position, he became the instrument to save his people from famine and to love and forgive the brothers who had wronged him (see Genesis 40-45).

“As a young boy, I was thrilled with Joseph’s adventures and impressed with how the Lord had rescued him from the perils of murder, slavery and prison. The first time I read the Book of Mormon, I found the statement that ‘Joseph … who was sold into Egypt … was preserved by the hand of the Lord’ (1 Nephi 5:14). In later readings in the scriptures, I found that this kind of protection is available to all. For example, the Bible states that ‘the Lord preserveth the faithful’ (Psalm 31:23) and that God ‘is a shield unto them that put their trust in him’ (Proverbs 30:5)."

— Church President Dallin H. Oaks, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 1992 general conference, “Bible Stories and Personal Protection”

“Young Joseph, the son of Jacob, was thrown into a pit, sold into slavery, betrayed and abandoned. ...

“Joseph was perhaps as young as 17 when his brothers sold him into slavery (see Genesis 37:2). He was 30 years old when he entered Pharaoh’s service (see Genesis 41:46). Can you imagine how difficult it was for a young man in his prime to be betrayed, sold into slavery, falsely accused and then imprisoned? Joseph certainly is a model for not only the youth of the Church but also every man, woman and child who desires to take up the cross and follow the Savior. ...

“Joseph must have wondered if God had forgotten him. God had something unimaginable in mind for Joseph. He used this period of trial to strengthen Joseph’s character and put him in a position to save his family.”

— President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2020 general conference, “God Will Do Something Unimaginable” (including footnote 5)

Genesis 39

"Joseph of Egypt in Prison" is by Jeff Ward. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“To give what you have been denied is a powerful part of divine healing possible through faith in Jesus Christ. To live in such a way that you give, as Isaiah has said, beauty for the ashes of your life (see Isaiah 61:3) is an act of faith that follows the supreme example of a Savior who suffered all that He might succor all.

“Joseph of Egypt lived a life with ashes. He was hated by his brethren, betrayed, sold into slavery, wrongly imprisoned and forgotten by someone who had promised to help. Yet he trusted in the Lord. ’The Lord was with Joseph’ (Genesis 39:2, 21) and consecrated his trials to his own blessing and growth — and to the saving of his family and all Egypt.”

— Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, October 2022 general conference, “Beauty for Ashes: The Healing Path of Forgiveness”

“Whether we be single or married, young or old, let’s talk for a moment about how to guard against temptation in whatever form it may present itself. We may not be able to cure all of society’s ills today, but let’s speak of what some personal actions can be.

“Above all, start by separating yourself from people, materials and circumstances that will harm you. As those battling something like alcoholism know, the pull of proximity can be fatal. So too in moral matters. Like Joseph in the presence of Potiphar’s wife (see Genesis 39:1-13), just run — run as far away as you can get from whatever or whoever it is that beguiles you. And please, when fleeing the scene of temptation, do not leave a forwarding address.”

— The late President Jeffrey R. Holland, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2010 general conference, “Place No More for the Enemy of My Soul”

“Today is the time to prepare — not during the crisis. What are we doing today to engraven in our souls the gospel principles that will uphold us in times of adversity?

“For example, what did Joseph who was sold into Egypt plant in his soul to reply, ‘How then can I do this great wickedness, and sin against God?’ (Genesis 39:9) when avoiding pressure from Potiphar’s wife to break the law of chastity? What had Nephi planted previously in his soul so that when faced with a commandment from God he was able to answer, ‘I will go and do … for I know’? (1 Nephi 3:7).

“What these great leaders did was allow the Spirit to write gospel principles in their souls. This writing doesn’t happen overnight. Profoundly exposing our souls to the principles of righteousness will make a difference in our preparation for spiritual quakes. This exposure can be enhanced by pondering and by cutting off bad influences.”

— Elder Walter F. González, then of the Presidency of the Seventy, October 2007 general conference, “Today Is the Time”

“Do all that you can to avoid pornography. If you ever find yourself in its presence — which can happen to anyone in the world in which we live — follow the example of Joseph of Egypt. When temptation caught him in her grip, he left temptation and ‘got him out’ (Genesis 39:12).

“Don’t accommodate any degree of temptation. Prevent sin and avoid having to deal with its inevitable destruction. So turn it off. Look away. Avoid it at all costs. Direct your thoughts in wholesome paths. Remember your covenants and be faithful in temple attendance.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2005 general conference, “Pornography”

Genesis 41

"Joseph, the Dream Interpreter" is by Kristi Kirisberg Harmon. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“When considering the principle of preparedness, we can look back to Joseph in Egypt for inspiration. Knowing what would happen would not have been sufficient to carry them through the ‘lean’ years without a degree of sacrifice during the years of abundance. Rather than consume all that Pharaoh’s subjects could produce, limits were established and followed, providing sufficient for their immediate, as well as their future, needs. It was not enough to know that challenging times would come. They had to act, and because of their effort, ‘there was bread’ (Genesis 41:54)."

— Bishop W. Christopher Waddell, then the first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, October 2020 general conference, “There Was Bread”

“We can set aside some water, basic food, medicine and clothing to keep us warm. We ought to have a little money laid aside in case of a rainy day.

“Now what I have said should not occasion a run on the grocery store or anything of that kind. I am saying nothing that has not been said for a very long time.

“Let us never lose sight of the dream of Pharaoh concerning the fat cattle and the lean, the full ears of corn and the blasted ears, the meaning of which was interpreted by Joseph to indicate years of plenty and years of scarcity (see Genesis 41:1–36)."

— The late President Gordon B. Hinckley, then the president of the Church, October 2005 general conference, “If Ye Are Prepared Ye Shall Not Fear”

“Remember the lesson of Joseph of Egypt. During times of prosperity, save up for a day of want.

“Too often people assume that they probably never will be injured, get sick, lose their jobs or see their investments evaporate. To make matters worse, often people make purchases today based upon optimistic predictions of what they hope will happen tomorrow.

“The wise understand the importance of saving today for a rainy day tomorrow. They have adequate insurance that will provide for them in case of illness or death. Where possible they store a year’s supply of food, water and other basic necessities of life. They set aside money in savings and investment accounts. They work diligently to reduce the debt they owe to others and strive to become debt free.

“Brothers and sisters, the preparations you make today may one day be to you as the stored food was to the Egyptians and to Joseph’s father’s family.”

— The late Elder Joseph B. Wirthlin, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2004 general conference, “Earthly Debts, Heavenly Debts”

“Because of the service Joseph rendered, the Pharaoh said unto his servants, ‘Can we find such a one as this is, a man in whom the Spirit of God is?’ (Genesis 41:38). The Pharaoh recognized that Joseph was, indeed, directed by the Lord when he said unto Joseph, ‘forasmuch as God hath shewed thee all this, there is none so discreet and wise as thou art’ (Genesis 41:39).

Do you see what Joseph’s response was when he was faced with problems? He leveraged every opportunity to take advantage of his situation, to place himself in a position where he could grow, progress, and achieve. In order to maximize our growth, we must identify and be clear on what our natural gifts and talents are. These can be determined in a number of ways, including patriarchal blessings, keeping a track record of our accomplishments, specific testing, talking to others, etc. In our life’s planning, if we want to have optimal opportunities for success, we need to align ourselves with our natural strengths and gifts.

— The late Elder L. Tom Perry, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in the March 1990 Brigham Young University devotional, “Where There Is No Vision”