International Women’s Day messages thank and honor women

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints thanks and honors women on International Women's Day through social media posts on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Women have a divine worth, strength, compassion and influence for good — they nurture, lead and serve, and they reflect the love of Jesus Christ, said messages posted on social media from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The posts both praised and thanked women on Sunday, March 8, which is International Women’s Day. International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8 and has been observed since 1911.

A post on the Church’s main social media accounts says the following:

“On International Women’s Day, we honor women around the world for their strength, compassion and influence for good. As daughters of heavenly parents, women have a divine worth that blesses families, communities and generations. May all feel peace, purpose and belonging today.”

Also on Sunday, the 2026 Relief Society worldwide devotional was released for women to watch with their ward or stake on or around the 184th anniversary of the organization of the Relief Society on March 17.

The devotional features remarks from Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson; her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee; and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

A video on Relief Society Worldwide posted on March 8, showcased a slideshow of women around the world, saying, “Happy International Women’s Day from your worldwide, divinely instituted, covenant-cultivating, relief-igniting sisterhood.”

The caption goes on to say that “we wish to celebrate women who nurture, lead and serve in their sphere of influence. Through meaningful contributions to their families and communities, women in this global Relief Society reflect the love of Jesus Christ. Thank you for your faithful discipleship and devotion to the Lord.”

Global initiative for women and children

For International Women’s Day, the Church’s Caring social media account — which posts about the Church’s global humanitarian efforts — posted about a woman named Rokia in Meyeriguevogo, Ivory Coast.

“When her daughter faced severe malnutrition, Rokia didn’t give up. With the right support and collaboration from community health workers, she was able to support her daughter when she needed it most,” the post said. “This International Women’s Day, we celebrate women like Rokia who fight with everything they have for their children’s lives.”

The Church supports women through its global initiative for women and children, led by the Relief Society. This initiative seeks to make the greatest impact through the areas of child nutrition, maternal and newborn care, immunizations and education.