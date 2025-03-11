President Johnson gives her hope for women at International Women’s Day celebration

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, far right, leads a panel discussion during the 9th Annual Women-In-Diplomacy Day held at the Los Angeles California Temple Visitors' Center in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, March 10, 2025.

LOS ANGELES, California — International Women’s Day is a cause for celebration and a call to action, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson told diplomats, honorary consuls and other guests at the Los Angeles Temple Visitors’ Center on Monday, March 10.

President Johnson said the most impactful work of women continues to be done one by one as Jesus Christ did.

Thus her invitation to those in the audience was simple and personal — to think about the one person in their life that they could help.

“While we must act justly and responsibly in our roles as women leaders, let us not neglect the individuals within our immediate circle of care,” she said.

President Johnson gave the keynote address at the 9th Annual International Women-in-Diplomacy Day luncheon, joining Mame T. Mbaye, the Honorary Consul General for Senegal in Los Angeles, who hosted the event, and other panelists who focused on the importance of mental well-being for women around the globe. More than 120 people were seated in the conference room inside the visitors’ center.

“I hope for women to live according to their highest aspirations and values,” President Johnson said two days after International Women’s Day was marked on March 8. “I wish for women everywhere to gather, share and organize for mutual support.”

President Johnson asked the audience to imagine what would happen if leaders unleashed the power of women to transform their personal inspiration into organized action — and how that would impact homes, schools, congregations, communities and nations.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson hugs attendees during the 9th Annual Women-In-Diplomacy Day held at the Los Angeles California Temple Visitors' Center in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, March 10, 2025. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

A global sisterhood

While President Johnson is a lawyer by profession, a wife, a mother and a grandmother, she spoke in her capacity as the general president of the Relief Society. Organized on March 17, 1842, the Relief Society is one of the oldest and largest women’s organizations, with nearly 8 million women within more than 30,000 congregations.

Women are a part of a global sisterhood connected across cultural divides, language barriers and political differences, President Johnson said. Mosiah 18:21 includes the commandment to have “hearts knit together in unity and love,” and when that happens, women can change the world, one life at a time, she testified.

“I make that bold claim not out of wishful thinking, but from my lived experience,” she said.

Attendees in Los Angeles, California, gather with Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson for the 9th Annual Women-In-Diplomacy Day held at the Los Angeles California Temple Visitors' Center in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, March 10, 2025. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

President Johnson has seen women all around the world attend to the physical, spiritual and mental well-being of their sisters and neighbors. They provide consistent acts of service within their homes and communities — and most recently, as those in the audience knew very well, women have supported those who have been devastated by wildfires in Southern California .

In Uganda in February 2023 , President Johnson saw women in dire physical circumstances, but she felt hope from all the ways she saw women learning, sharing, organizing and supporting each other.

The Relief Society leads the Church’s global initiative for women and children . President Johnson said that in the last two years, the Church has donated approximately $100 million to this effort to improve the health and well-being of women and children around the world.

“We want to empower women and families with greater understanding and resources, so that they are better equipped to make changes that can have a lasting impact in their homes, communities and nations,” President Johnson said, adding that global progress starts with women and children.

Mame T. Mbaye, of The Honorary Consul of Senegal in Los Angeles, greets Matt Ball, director of public affairs for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Los Angeles, in Los Angeles, California, during the 9th Annual Women-In-Diplomacy Day held at the Los Angeles California Temple Visitors' Center on Monday, March 10, 2025. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Two recent examples of this initiative include the Church collaborating with an Italian nonprofit organization to provide psychological counseling to migrant, refugee and other vulnerable women; and supporting Project Hope in its efforts in Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela, where migrants received mental health sessions and other aid.

The Church offers free emotional resilience classes in multiple languages, as well as group meetings facilitated by professionals for women who are healing from trauma and abuse.

Making a difference one by one

While the Church and Relief Society use their global reach for humanitarian efforts and offering the Savior’s relief, President Johnson said everyone can be involved in this sacred work as they reach out to their neighbor. A woman’s well-being will be enhanced and strengthened when she has a friend, a good listener or someone who can help her.

“That was my call to action, to really find the one. And that is acting as the Savior would,” President Johnson said after the event.

Mbaye, who began organizing this event nine years ago, said the foundation of resilience and leadership is close to her heart.

Those leaders, diplomats, policy makers and advocates who were at the event can offer strength, wisdom and compassion, she said. “I see how thriving women are and what abilities they have to make a difference in this world.”

Attendees listen to remarks in Los Angeles, California, during the 9th Annual Women-In-Diplomacy Day held at the Los Angeles California Temple Visitors' Center on Monday, March 10, 2025. California Los Angeles Mission Leaders President Lloyd Newell and Sister Karmel Newell are on the right. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Managing stress and anxiety

President Johnson led a panel with three diplomats about mental health concerns and how women in particular can help those they serve. They also spoke about promoting women’s leadership and the natural gifts of women.

President Johnson asked for their thoughts on managing stress and anxiety.

Ambassador Walkowa Odinga, who serves as the deputy head of the Kenya Mission in Los Angeles, said to “call on Jesus” and let the Lord take it.

Hon. Tanya Bennett, the Australian consul-general in Los Angeles, told the audience that it is OK to be uncomfortable and to recognize that those emotions pass.

Hon. Joan Chanman-Forbes, the honorary consul for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in Los Angeles, said deep breaths can connect the body, mind and soul.

In conclusion, President Johnson invited all to express gratitude when feeling stressed or anxious. A reflection on her blessings always helps, she said.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson delivers remarks during the 9th Annual Women-In-Diplomacy Day held at the Los Angeles California Temple Visitors' Center on Monday, March 10, 2025. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

From left, Ambassador Walkowa Odinga of Kenya, Hon. Tanya Bennett of Australia, Hon. Joan Chanman-Forbes of Trinidad and Tobago, and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson engage in a panel discussion in Los Angeles, California, during the 9th Annual Women-In-Diplomacy Day held at the Los Angeles California Temple Visitors' Center on Monday, March 10, 2025. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

From left, Ambassador Walkowa Odinga of Kenya, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, Hon. Tanya Bennett of Australia, Hon. Joan Chanman-Forbes of Trinidad and Tobago, and Mame T. Mbaye of The Honorary Consul of Senegal in Los Angeles speak together after a panel discussion in Los Angeles, California, during the 9th Annual Women-In-Diplomacy Day held at the Los Angeles California Temple Visitors’ Center on Monday, March 10, 2025. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Jennifer Hogge Ellsworth, of Salt Lake City, Utah, listens to a musical interlude during the 9th Annual Women-In-Diplomacy Day held at the Visitors’ Center on the grounds of the Los Angeles California Temple on Monday, March 10, 2025. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret New

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, speaks with people in Los Angeles, California, at the conclusion of the 9th Annual Women-In-Diplomacy Day held at the Visitors’ Center on the grounds of the Los Angeles California Temple on Monday, March 10, 2025. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret New

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson takes a photo with a group of sister missionaries at the Los Angeles Temple Visitors' Center in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, March 10, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Los Angeles California Temple is pictured on Monday, March 10, 2025. Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson delivered remarks at the temple visitors' center during the 9th Annual Women-In-Diplomacy Day. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News